Fitbit: What A Disaster

Fitbit's (FIT) Q4'17 and full year results unfortunately did not deliver the surprise many, including myself, had hoped for. And that not being bad enough, guidance was even worse.

To be honest, I don't pay too much attention if a company misses a penny here and there, or if revenue misses by a few million. In the grand scheme of things, when you do $1.5B in revenue, a few million is no big deal in my book.

FIT missed EPS estimates by $0.02 and revenue by about $18M. However, that was not the problem. Like I said, missing a penny here and there is no big deal. The big problem was forward guidance for both Q1 and full year.

And I quote from the quarterly report pertaining to Q1 guidance:

We expect limited revenue from new product introduction. With consumer demand shifting towards smartwatches, we expect revenue to decline approximately (20%) to (15%) year over year and to be in a range of $240 million to $255 million.

Say what? If the company expects Q1 revenue to be this bad, what does it expect for the entire year? The answer is about $1.5B, a full 10% lower than 2017.

Can it get any worse? Yes. The company also expects a non-GAAP Q1 loss between the range of $0.18-$0.21, and also expects (hopes) free cash flow to break even for full-year 2018. I assume this means the company could lose money for the 2018, although it did not guide as such.

My biggest disappointment was Ionic smartwatch sales. For the quarter, new product introductions such as the Fitbit Ionic, Alta HR, and Fitbit Aria 2 represented only 36% of revenue.

This means older products continue to sell well, which is a good thing. However, it also means the Ionic was nowhere near the success I thought it would be.

In previous articles, I wrote I thought the Adidas partnership would help revenue in China and Asia in general. The company said this partnership will begin in the second half of 2018, but that increased China sales were still not relevant today (perhaps they would be in 2019).

Something else I did not like was that the company guided for about $110M in stock compensation for the full year. The company is guiding for its share count to be between 248M and 267M for 2018.

I do not like when companies dilute shareholders, even when the company is growing. When companies dilute shareholders on falling revenue, I get angry.

So what can we expect from FIT's stock, when dilution might increase the total share count by about 10%? Furthermore, how does that factor in when guidance calls for revenue to decline, also by 10%? A much lower share price, if you ask me.

Turning to the balance sheet, it still remains spotless, with no debt and with about $750M in working capital. However, with margins being squeezed, zero cash flow, and possible losses for 2018, investors will not expect anything from FIT's stock, and that might cause investor fatigue.

A small history of how Apple traded in the past

Believe it or not, there was period in Apple's (AAPL) history where the company traded for less than current assets, and less than the cash on its books.

The main reason for this, I think, was investor fatigue. When investors do not see anything on the horizon for a company, its stock becomes very depressed.

Currently FIT has a market cap of about $1.4B, and trades at about 1x revenue. Since management's guidance leaves nothing for investors to hope in 2018, it's conceivable the market cap of the stock reaches book value, about 30% below where it is today.

However, that could be compounded even more if current dilution for compensation purposes tops the upper limit of management's guidance in 2018, an increase in outstanding share count of about 10%.

Bottom line

I have been dead wrong about FIT over the past several months. The Ionic was nowhere near the revenue power product I imagined. Management also told us that, while they see increased smartwatch sales in 2018, it will not be enough to overcome the lower revenue from other products.

In a nutshell, there is nothing for investors to look forward to in 2018, and as a result, I think investor fatigue will depress FIT shares in 2018. By how much remains to be seen, but it is conceivable that FIT shares trade at depressed levels comparable to AAPL shares in the 1990s.

