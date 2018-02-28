Eurostoxx 50 Daily: Mixed Performance

The SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) decreased by 0.7% on Tuesday and significantly underperformed Eurostoxx 50 (benchmark) which lost only 0.2%. European market slightly declined following the U.S. stock market. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s moderate commentaries regarding raising interest rates have not boosted FEZ and Euro Stoxx 50. Only financials, Industrials and Information Technologies gained value on Tuesday.

Figure 1 - Eurostoxx 50 one-day change by sector

Source: Bloomberg

Figure 2 - Eurostoxx 50 one-day best performers

Ticker Name Country Industry 1D change FRE GY (OTCQX:FSNUF) Equity Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Germany Health Care 4.4% SGO FP Equity Cie de Saint-Gobain France Industrials 1.9% SAF FP (OTCPK:SAFRF) Equity Safran SA France Industrials 1.6% GLE FP (OTCPK:SCGLF) Equity Societe Generale SA France Financials 1.1% DBK GY (NYSE:DB) Equity Deutsche Bank AG Germany Financials 1.1%

Source: Bloomberg

Figure 3 - Eurostoxx 50 one-day worst performers

Ticker Name Country Industry 1D change EI FP (OTCPK:ESLOF) Equity Essilor International France Health Care -3.1% BAS GY (OTCQX:BASFY) Equity BASF SE Germany Materials -2.1% UNA NA (NYSE:UN) Equity Unilever NV United Kingdom Consumer Staples -2.1% OR FP (OTCPK:LRLCF) Equity L'Oreal SA France Consumer Staples -1.7% UL NA (OTCPK:UNBLF) Equity Unibail-Rodamco SE France Real Estate -1.6%

Source: Bloomberg

Fresenius

The company will investigate whether its acquisition target Akorn (NASDAQ: AKRX) broke U.S. drug regulations for drug development. The company has hired outside experts to look into data-integrity issues at Akorn. Significant violations of U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations could be enough to cancel the takeover agreement the companies announced in April. Fresenius CEO expects the investigation to take weeks and said Fresenius can still build its market position without a deal. Akon’s acquisition is a part of the company’s strategy for gaining a larger presence in the U.S. Akorn could give Fresenius access to retail pharmacies and outpatient clinics in the U.S.

Our view: The deal currently looks unattractive for Fresenius because Akorn demonstrated poor performance this year and its financials were lower than Fresenius expected. The U.S. generic market has become increasingly competitive putting a pressure on prices. Therefore, Fresenius wants to break the deal. If the investigation detects some violations then it would be positive for Fresenius shareholders.

Safran

The company published good annual results and provides good guidance on 2018. Organic revenue increased by 7% YoY. The company’s adjusted operating income is 3% higher YoY and exceeded consensus estimate. Management expects operating income will grow 7-10% in 2018. Free cash flow generation is up 32% YoY. The company increases dividends by 5% and plans to initiate EUR 2.3 billion buybacks in 2018. All the factors help the company's stock to perform well on Tuesday.

BASF

The company reported 4Q 17 results. Sales increased by 8% YoY due to higher prices. EBIT before special items increased by 58% YoY. The company’s operations grew strongly in all regions, especially in Europe. BASF said it was aiming for a gain of up to 10 percent in group operating profit this year as it bets on a rebound in specialty chemicals to offset an expected weaker performance in basic petrochemicals. The reasons for worse stock performance are slightly weak guidance and a lower than an expected proposed dividend.

Economy

The Harmonized Index of February’s Consumer Prices for Germany rose by 1.2% YoY and 0.5% on a monthly basis. The Harmonized Index is good for comparison with inflation data from other European countries. The Germany CPI was lower than consensus estimate and previous month’s data. It was also the lowest harmonized index value since November 2016 and marked the third consecutive fall in the figure. According to regional data, cheaper energy costs and weaker food inflation were the main triggers for weak inflation.

Figure 4 - Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices change on a monthly basis

January February Actual Actual Consensus Germany 0.8% 0.5% 0.6%

Source: Bloomberg

However, “hawkish” Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said rapid and broad-based economic growth in the eurozone would ensure that inflation continues to rise, and so the ECB should gradually reduce stimulus. He emphasized that policy normalization will "take a long time", and policy will "remain very expansive even after the end of net bond purchases. Weidmann's comments were very different from ECB President Mario Draghi's.

In our view, ECB could become less confident in reducing stimulus program, if Germany’s inflation weakens because Germany’s economy is the biggest economy in Eurozone. However, it is important to observe the estimate of Eurozone inflation in February that will be published on Wednesday.

