PDUFA Watch List For March 2018 - Highlights For Amgen, Bristol-Myers, And Otonomy

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got access to this article approximately one week in advance.

The FDA approval process is the lifeblood for most pharma and biotech companies, particularly in the United States. The culminating moment for any drug that makes it to the home stretch is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date, which is often (but not always) provided to a company by the FDA upon acceptance of a new drug application (NDA).

This gives us a tool we can use to keep track of the progress of different drugs, and I want to provide you with a look at the upcoming action dates, as guided by the FDA. This list also includes some upcoming dates for advisory committees, as they are likely to play a major role in the final decision.

It's worth noting that these are not absolutes. The FDA sometimes finalizes a decision before the action date, and sometimes they announce a delay to the decision. However, I think it is in the best interests of biotech shareholders to get an idea of what to expect. The list is built from BioPharmaCatalyst's calendar.

So...without further ado!

March 2 - Otonomy, Inc (OTIC)

Product: Otiprio

Condition: Acute otitis externa

sNDA accepted on July 18, 2017

Commentary: This is not a drug that has come up on my personal radar, which isn't shocking, given the non-oncology indication. OTIC guided that the application was based on a successful phase 3 trial in pediatric and adult patients, wherein a single administration of the drug showed a significant increase in the cure rate compared with a sham treatment by day 8.

Otiprio is already approved for pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion, and quarterly sales in 2017 were around $0.3 million, so an expanded approval here would surely boost their figures here.

March 5 - Bristol Myers-Squibb (BMY)

Product: Opdivo

Condition: All approved indications

sNDA accepted on July 24, 2017

Commentary: BMY is looking to gain supplemental approval for a modified dosing schedule of their juggernaut Opdivo. Currently, this agent is only approved (for a boat-load of tumor types) to be received in doses of 240 mg intravenously every 2 weeks. The new indication would support treatment using 480 mg every 4 weeks, potentially reducing the treatment burden on patients pretty significantly.

It's difficult to tell how this will impact nivolumab's bottom line, but for patients it should be a godsend. Nivolumab lasts a long time (half-life on the order of a month) in the body, so I doubt there are efficacy concerns. Moreover, this schedule would mean going to the infusion center half as often. This would make for more convenient dosing than Merck's Keytruda, which is given every 3 weeks.

March 7 and March 29- Amgen (AMGN)

Product: Blinatumomab (Blincyto)

Condition: Minimal residual disease-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia

sNDA acceptance date not announced.

Commentary: I discussed the announced advisory committee meeting in the February 17 edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today." And I betrayed my optimism about this approach to using blinatumomab. Acute leukemia treatment is moving as quickly as it can toward basing therapy on so-called "minimal residual disease" risk stratification, whereby if you can't detect the cancer anymore using highly sensitive methods, then you can adjust the intensity of treatment. The advisory committee meeting will be on March 7, with a final decision to come on March 29.

If they get the approval, then I expect AMGN will be able to capitalize strongly on this new treatment setting.

March 8 - Pfizer (PFE)

Product: Tofacitinib (Xeljanz)

Condition: Moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis

sNDA accepted on July 13, 2017

Commentary: The FDA will convene an advisory panel meeting to discuss the application of Xeljanz to extend its use into treatment of ulcerative colitis. Currently, this JAK inhibitor is used for the management of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and progression/intolerance on methotrexate. Three pivotal studies went into this application, along with an open-label extension study to better understand the long-term use of Xeljanz in this setting. Findings from the randomized study were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in March 2017.

It is worth noting that back in December the FDA extended its action date by three months, with a new anticipated PDUFA date in June 2018.

Conclusions

At this time, the event list for FDA actions is a little thin. That is not to say that we won't see big news come out of March, but it's unlikely to be any groundbreaking approvals. Keep an eye on my daily series if you're interested in catching the recent big moves in pharma and biotech!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.