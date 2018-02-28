SolarWindow: On The Sidelines

Despite the tremendous growth SolarWindow (OTCPK:WNDW) has seen in its share price, the company generates no revenue and operates at a loss. A recent deal with Raynergy Tek stands to benefit SolarWindow in their pursuit of commercial production. The upcoming release of test results may also provide a boost to share prices in the near-term.

However, the future remains foggy in our eyes with a strategy consisting of capital raising as opposed to actual sales. Although we see potential, it's purely speculative at this point in time - and as a result, we'd prefer to sit on the sidelines.

Financial Overview

As mentioned above, SolarWindow does not currently generate any revenue. The company operates at a loss, financed by cash flow from capital raising activities. Operating expenses have seen rampant growth in the last year, up over 75% y/y.

Source: Morningstar

So what's keeping SolarWindow afloat? Capital raising through the sale of equity securities on an ongoing basis. The company emphasizes this in their 10-K filing, noting that:

We have experienced and continue to experience negative cash flows from operations, as well as an ongoing requirement for substantial additional capital investment. We expect that we will need to raise substantial additional capital to accomplish our business plan over the next several years. Source: 10-K Filing

While the capital raising is not concerning in and of itself, the fact that SolarWindow will need to raise "substantial" amounts over the "next several years" does put us off. In the near-term, the company seems to be safe - yet the long-term prospects do raise questions.

Currently, based upon our near term anticipated level of operations and expenditures, management believes that cash on hand should be sufficient to enable us to continue operations through November 2018. Source: 10-K Filing

Financing activities have been sporadic at best, generating cash flows ranging from $1 to $5 million rounds over the last several years.

Source: Morningstar

The company has been involved in selling equity for the most part - but should they run into fundraising trouble, the company may find poor alternatives which can push it into a corner. For this reason, we remain skeptical until the company shows some other strategy rather than pure capital raising.

Upside Potential

Earlier this month, SolarWindow announced a partnership with Raynergy Tek, a Taiwanese OPV technology company. The Raynergy Trek deal should help SolarWindow, and could be a big win for shareholders. John Conklin, President and CEO of SolarWindow made it known that:

This collaboration with Raynergy moves SolarWindow closer towards our goal of commercial sales and production, while ensuring a reliable supply of high-performance organic materials and preferred pricing necessary for the production of our electricity-generating glass. Source: SolarWindow

The company certainly has a unique product, giving it an edge over traditional solar panel and photo voltaic cell manufacturers - and with a supposedly $100 billion market at hand, potential is there.

Source: Digital Trends

Furthermore, the company issued a shareholder update pointing to the release of power performance test results, which may be a positive catalyst for the stock in the near-term:

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:WNDW), developer of transparent coatings that turn ordinary glass into electricity-generating windows, today announced that engineers have achieved significant power performance breakthroughs. These latest independently-validated data and power performance results are scheduled for release in upcoming weeks. Source: SolarWindow

There is no doubt that the technology is highly useful and applicable in every day life - but SolarWindow must bring food to the table soon or shareholders may lose their patience.

Conclusion

SolarWindow holds the key to a potentially lucrative market, and is running full steam to achieve their goals. Their recent deal with Taiwan's Raynergy Trek stands to benefit them, however this alone is not enough to justify an investment. With zero revenue, and no solid strategy in place other than raising capital on an ongoing basis, investing in the company remains a gamble.

Keeping a distance and monitoring the stock may be the best approach for now for more conservative investors. When SolarWindow begins generating some form of sales, a second look is certainly warranted given the shear potential in the industry.

We believe the risk/reward trade-off is unfavorable at this point in time, and would prefer to sit on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.