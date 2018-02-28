Firing On All Cylinders: Educational Development Corp. Stock Should Continue To Climb Rapidly

Revenue growth, margin expansion, and the big tax cut have left EDUC stock dramatically undervalued, with a current fair value of $50.00. We raise our 12-month price target to $60.50.

With the company running at well below 100% capacity utilization, additional revenue should continue to flow through at large incremental margins.

Massive improvements in working capital management and free cash flow generation will allow for the imminent reinstatement of a sizable quarterly dividend.

Having put its operational snafus behind it, EDUC is now firing on all cylinders fundamentally.

Since our first article on children's book publisher and distributor Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) in October, EDUC's stock has appreciated over 75%. However, the company's Q3 results, which it released last month, combined with some recent news related to its loan agreement, have provided investors with ample evidence that the company is now operating its business very efficiently and has the elements in place to help sustain its upward stock price trajectory for a while to come. We believe the current $19.85 stock price tremendously undervalues the company and that EDUC stock should rise to $60.50 within a year.

Strong Free Cash Flow and Reinstatement of Dividend

As EDUC has grown its revenue and earnings in dramatic fashion over the last few years, one of the biggest issues some investors have had is that this growth led to big working capital investments, which resulted in both negative free cash flow and an uncomfortable level of debt. The debt burden that EDUC took on even resulted in the suspension of the company's dividend and any buybacks a year ago.

However, now that EDUC's revenue growth has decelerated from the triple-digit rates it climbed to throughout most of 2016, the company's inventory turns have increased back to normal levels, which has resulted in a massive change in operating cash flows, as can be seen here:

Other than working capital, EDUC's capital needs are very modest. Over the last year, EDUC has spent $1.7 million purchasing and installing new warehouse equipment and making software enhancements to increase its daily shipping capacity. Going forward, as EDUC's CFO Dan O'Keefe stated on the company's January earnings call, capital expenditures will continue to be only a small fraction of the company's operating cash flow:

"…as far as large capital projects, the only one we've got is the pack station, which is about $1 million."

EDUC's strong free cash flow has allowed the company not only to pay down its line of credit to zero for the first time in two years but also to start the process of reinstating a quarterly dividend.

On the call, in response to a question regarding the potential reinstatement of the dividend, CEO Randall White's response was:

"…if anybody's betting money on it, I would bet yes…we're in good shape."

Indeed, earlier this month, EDUC executed an amendment to the loan agreement with its lender to allow the company to start paying dividends again. According to the amendment, EDUC's dividend can be up to "50% of [EDUC's] net profit (if positive) beginning with the fiscal year ending February 28, 2018, and each subsequent fiscal year." We believe that EDUC will be announcing the reinstatement of a quarterly dividend very soon, and that this dividend could be as high as $0.15 per quarter (which would represent an annual yield of more than 3%).

Recruiting And Its Impact On Revenue Growth

EDUC's UBAM division's revenues are completely tied to the number of active sales consultants that are holding home parties and how many books those consultants sell. Considering the direct selling industry is one that is characterized by a high amount of sales consultant "churn," it is necessary for EDUC to regularly attract a large number of new sales consultants just to keep the number of UBAM consultants constant.

Historically, roughly two-thirds of EDUC's UBAM consultants become inactive each year, with these deactivations occurring for any number of reasons. The following table highlights how EDUC's active sales consultant count has changed over the last number of years, along with some reasonable estimates to demonstrate why we believe investors should be very excited.

In Fiscal 2003, for example, EDUC started the year with 5,600 consultants and ended the year with 7,000 consultants. Since EDUC added 5,715 new consultants throughout the year, EDUC must have lost 4,315 consultants during the same year. This rate of churn was 68% of the average number of consultants (with "average" being defined as the simple average of the beginning-of-year and end-of-year consultant count).

From Fiscal 2003 to Fiscal 2016, EDUC's mean annual churn was 69% (median: 68%). In Fiscal 2017, EDUC's churn spiked up to 81%, with EDUC's massive shipping problems during the all-important Christmas 2016 selling season responsible for the uptick in consultant dissatisfaction.

We believe it is reasonable to expect EDUC's annual churn to revert back to a more typical level and have estimated in the table that churn in both Fiscal 2018 (which ends this week) and Fiscal 2019 is equal to the historical average 69% experience.

In EDUC's third quarter of its fiscal 2018, the company averaged 31,100 consultants. In order to end Fiscal 2018 this month, with the 34,000 consultants that we have estimated in the table, EDUC will have had to have recruited 28,760 consultants during the year, assuming a 69% churn rate. We think this is entirely possible considering 1) in June of last year, EDUC added 6,330 new consultants due to a special the company ran, and 2) EDUC is in the final week of another monthly special during which the company is trying to recruit up to 10,000 new consultants.

As Mr. O'Keefe stated on EDUC's January call, 10,000 is merely a company goal and is not a projection. However, we believe that should the company succeed in recruiting even 5,000 new consultants during the month of February, the company should end its fiscal year with something in the neighborhood of 34,000 active consultants.

The degree to which EDUC's annual revenue is tied to the average number of active consultants it has is demonstrated in the above table. The columns on the right side of the table show EDUC's year-over-year growth in net revenue and the company's year-over-year growth in the average number of active consultants. In fact, over the 14-year period between Fiscal 2004 and Fiscal 2017, the correlation between these two data series was an astoundingly high 98%.

As a result, assuming that 1) EDUC's net revenues in Fiscal 2018 are $117 million (a somewhat conservative estimate since EDUC's trailing-twelve-month revenue number to 11/30/17 was $117.3 million), 2) annual churn reverts back to the long-run average of 69%, and 3) EDUC succeeds in "only" recruiting the same number of consultants next year as it did this year, then it is reasonable to conclude that EDUC averages Fiscal 2019 with roughly 36000 consultants. This would be 20% greater than it averaged in Fiscal 2018. This in turn would support a revenue estimate of approximately $140 million.

We believe EDUC would have little problem accommodating $140 million in annual revenue. During EDUC's January call, Mr. White stated that,

"We've constantly upgraded technology and our shipping procedures and we now think we can [pack and ship] 16,000 [orders] a day and actually, we could crank that up to probably 20,000…So we are geared up to see a significant increase in our volume."

According to EDUC's SEC filings, the average net revenue per UBAM order in Fiscal 2017 was approximately $62 - 16,000 orders a day, five days a week, 48 weeks a year works out to $240 million worth of shipping capacity.

Increasing Institutional Interest

We believe investors are finally beginning to take notice of the wonderful EDUC story. This can be seen by looking at daily trading volume stats related to EDUC stock. Not too long ago, there was many a trading day that would see only a few hundred shares of EDUC stock change hands. However, considering EDUC's strong growth and value characteristics, as well as the imminent reinstatement of the company's quarterly dividend, daily trading volume in EDUC stock has soared recently.

One other contributing factor to this increased interest in the stock likely has been the company's nascent investor outreach program. In January, EDUC's executives travelled to New York to introduce the company to institutional investors, and even rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell. In mid-May, we will eagerly peruse investment firms' 13-F filings in the SEC database to see what institutional investment managers initiated positions in EDUC in the first calendar quarter - we suspect there have been at least a few.

Declining Short Interest

We believe EDUC's stock has been depressed over the last year due in part to a handful of negative articles published by various authors on Seeking Alpha last spring. However, we believe that those short EDUC stock have started to conclude just how wrong their short theses were. The following chart demonstrates how EDUC's short interest has declined meaningfully in recent months.

Federal Tax Rate and Impact on Net Income

EDUC's effective tax rate has averaged 39% over the past few years, with Oklahoma State taxes primarily responsible for the rate being greater than the 35% federal rate. With the recent 14-point reduction in the federal rate, EDUC's pre-tax income, all things being equal, should increase 23% starting in March (the beginning of EDUC's 2019 fiscal year).

As a result of this, we now believe EDUC's FY19 diluted EPS will approximate $2.57, with this growing roughly 20% in FY20 to $3.12.

Valuation and Conclusion

We believe our estimates are entirely logical and supportable, and in fact, may be overly conservative on both the revenue and operating margin lines. EDUC has no sell-side analysts covering the company currently; however, if there were analysts modelling out EDUC's earnings, we believe their estimates would be similar to ours. Therefore, comparing EDUC's valuation to other publicly-traded direct selling companies with sell-side estimates is instructive.

At EDUC's current stock price of $19.85, the company is trading at about 7.7x our FY19 EPS estimate, or at a 12.9% earnings yield. The median earnings yield (on calendar year 2018 earnings) six other companies in this space is currently 6.0%. We believe that, given EDUC's higher growth rates than peer direct selling companies, EDUC is worthy of an earnings multiple similar to the top quartile of its competitors - 19.4x (i.e., a 5.2% earnings yield).

Therefore, we believe EDUC is properly valued currently at $49.86 per share. 21.4% earnings growth next year would logically result in further share price appreciation, to $60.53 ($3.12/5.2%).

Despite the company's strong stock price performance in 2017, we believe EDUC will continue to reward investors in the company mightily over the coming months and year. As we stated in October, EDUC is one of the most compelling investment opportunities we have uncovered in recent years, and recent events only serve to strengthen that conclusion.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.