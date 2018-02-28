Gjensidige Has Reached All Its Targets In 2017

Furthermore, the Baltic segment reported reduced losses. Then, investors could expect this segment to combine profitability with revenue growth in the near future.

In February, Gjensidige published its FY2017 results. All the annual targets have been reached.

Note to Readers: Gjensidige Forsikring (GJNSF) (GJNSY) is primarily traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker GJF:NO. I will be referring to the Norwegian symbol for the article. Amounts are in NOK unless mentioned otherwise. NOK-USD 0.1279. Price of 1 NOK in USD as of February 06, 2018. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the financial reports of Gjensidige and of its main competitors.

Executive Summary

In February, Gjensidige reported its annual results. As expected, the earnings were lower than in 2016 - the 2016 net income benefiting from a favorable non-recurring effect (the removal of a minimum yearly regulation clause).

Furthermore, Gjensidige’s board of directors proposed to increase the dividend per share by 4.4% to NOK 7.10 ($0.91). As in the past, Gjensidige succeeded to meet the annual targets. Moreover, some critical changes decided by the Norwegian insurer will affect the company positively in 2018.

The 2017 Targets Have Been Met

Let’s start from the end. The targets set up by Gjensidige for the 2017 exercise have been met.

The return on equity was above 15%; the combined ratio was below 86% with a cost ratio maintained in the range of 15%. Last but not least, the dividend was increased by 4.4% to NOK 7.10 per share.

Regarding this point, I expected a dividend per share of NOK 7.10 as well. I do not think that the management of the Norwegian insurer has read my article to propose the dividend amount for 2017, but I aimed straight at least.

However, I overestimated the combined ratio slightly. I expected a combined ratio of 84.1% while the Norwegian insurer reported a deteriorated 85.4% combined ratio. In spite of the slight deterioration of the operating performance of the P&C activities, Gjensidige recorded strong annual results, affected by the transformation of the Baltic activities, the development of the bank activities and the acquisition of Mølholm.

An Extraordinary Transformation In The Baltic Region

In the past, the Baltic activities were unprofitable, affected adversely by large losses and a high level of claims. Furthermore, the insurance portfolio was mispriced. In 2016, the company recorded a NOK 99.5 million loss (a $12 million loss) for the Baltic segment.

In 2017, the picture was completely different. By starting to reprice the portfolio and improving the claims handling process, Gjensidige succeeded to stop the bleeding. During the second half of 2017, the Baltic segment reported an underwriting gain, with a combined ratio below 100%. Hence, the Baltic activities reported only an underwriting loss of NOK 7.2 million (a $0.9 million loss) or a 92.7% improvement compared to last year.

The annual loss ratio decreased by 3.7 percentage points to 68.5%. Furthermore, the company succeeded to reduce the administrative and general expenses, as the cost ratio improved by 5.2 percentage points to 32.2%.



The cost ratio improvement was mainly driven by restructuring and cost-saving initiatives. Regarding the 2018 exercise, which has just started, I guess that the cost effort will continue. The large losses will continue to deteriorate the profitability of the Baltic segment, but I remain convinced that the combined ratio will be lower than 100% in 2018.

Higher Revenues From Gjensidige Bank

As expected, the profit before tax expense increased in 2017 to NOK 612 million ($78 million), or a NOK 173 million ($22 million) growth.

Both lending and deposits grew by 11.3% to respectively NOK 46.1 billion ($5.9 billion) and NOK 23.8 billion ($3.0 billion). The bank subsidiary has continued to develop its activities.

However, Gjensidige did not forget to remain focused on the operating performance by reducing the operating costs as much as possible. The cost/income ratio dropped from 44.4% in 2016 to 39.8% in 2017. Furthermore, the Norwegian bank sold an impaired unsecured loans portfolio; the sale affected the write-downs and losses positively. Hence the write-down ratio dropped to 0.02%.

By excluding the effects of the portfolio sale, the write-down ratio was 0.27% vs. 0.21% in 2016. However, the net interest margin increased by 18 bps to 2.03%. In other words, the risk-adjusted yield was higher in 2017 than in 2016, even if the write-down ratio increased on a normalized basis. In my view, the revenues from the bank will continue to grow in 2018. Depending on the monitoring of the portfolio credit quality and the cost efficiency, the retail bank profit could amount to NOK 600 million ($77 million) or the same level as observed in 2017, which was positively affected by a one-off effect.

And The Other Segments?

On the underwriting side, the most significant contributor to the Norwegian company remains the domestic market. Unfortunately, Norway was affected by winter weather variations in Q4, deteriorating both quarterly and annual loss ratios of the private and the commercial segments.

On the private segment, the underwriting result declined by NOK 157 million ($20 million), affecting the annual underwriting income, which ended at NOK 2.2 billion ($0.3 billion) or a small increase compared to last year, only driven by the growth in the earned premiums.

The management remained very prudent on the overall environment, as the private segment suffered from increased competition and a higher claims inflation in the motor insurance.

The weather winter variations affected the commercial segment as well. Furthermore, operating expenses increased slightly during the quarter, deteriorating the quarterly profitability.

In spite of the slight increase in the operating expenses on an annual basis, the combined ratio remained at the same level as last year, mainly due to a stable claims level and growth in earned premiums.

Last but not least, the pension segment recorded a lower profit compared to one year ago. The strengthening of IBNR (Incurred But Not Reported) reserves hampered the revenue growth observed during the year.

In my view, the pension segment suffered from the low-interest rate environment in 2017. In 2018, the picture should be relatively the same. However, regarding the impact of the pension and savings activities on the overall results of the company, I am not concerned even if profit declines more significantly than in 2017.

Bloody Hell! 2017 Was Quite Good!

I will not beat about the bush. 2017 was an excellent year for Gjensidige even though the Norwegian insurance market suffered from winter variations during the last quarter of the year. Gjensidige’s management almost succeeded in restoring profitability of the Baltic segments and continued to develop the bank activities. By improving customer satisfaction in Norway, the management achieved to enhance the profitability of its core activities in spite of increased competition and claims inflation.

Gjensidige’s executives are even optimistic regarding the other markets, and they have announced an improvement in the profitability in 2018, estimating that the new tariffs and the ongoing cost reduction plans will affect the underwriting results positively.

Last but not least, the company increased its dividend to reward its shareholders, as it does every year.

