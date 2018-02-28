Boston Beer Co. Is Making Me Nervous.

A change in management does have the potential to stir things up i.e. some commercial acquisitions (as opposed to purchases around niche things Jim Koch likes). Only time will tell.

While emphasis on financial management can improve their earnings, it seems that the days of Boston Beer Co. delivering huge quarters of growth are likely behind us.

Boston Beer Co. (SAM) delivered a lackluster fourth quarter. Despite a continuing trend of lower craft beer sales, the company succeeded in managing expenses, and driving efficiency to turn in very improved earnings. In a way it shows how much companies can streamline operations when they actually have to. It also took advantage of a differing tax environment to put out higher net income. I am sadly still concerned about Boston Beer's prospects for growth. You can only drive earnings for so long without revenue growth. Ironically, Boston Beer Co.'s full 2017 actually put together stronger earnings results than 2016.

Being a big Boston Lager fan, I sometimes wish Boston Beer Co. wasn't public. They could easily maintain a good business without all this need to appease shareholders. Alas, you can't go back in time. And while Jim Koch has always emphasized putting cash back into the business, rather than investors (a philosophy I applaud), they still haven't shown the catalysts that can turn this stock around. They have a couple new beers coming out, but let's face it, they always have new beers coming out. The company faces a more fundamental problem.

The craft beer market has become over-saturated. There are too many players in the game for anyone to dominate the market. The big boys like AB Inbev (BUD) have been buying up craft companies as a reactionary measure to take back some of their market share. At the same time, new craft brewers keep popping up everywhere. As a result, I don't see how Boston Beer can really stop the fallout unless they start acquisitions of revivals, or start a price war. It wouldn't hurt if they got back into those "for the love of beer" commercials either..

Good Financials, if you ignore sales growth....

SAM stock jumped up to $200 a share leading up to their fourth quarter earnings. This followed some anticipation that the company would beat estimates. Things quickly fell back down after the company missed estimates. Revenues of $220.48 million mark around a 6% drop year over year.

Net incomes increased by 37.7% to $30.53 million. That's a large increase considering the declining sales. The credit can be split between cutting expenses, and an improved tax situation. The costs of goods sold were reduced by 12% to $98.28 million year over year. At the same time, advertising, promotional and selling expenses increased by 26.8% to $73.4 million.

It's kind of a murky quarter when you look at everything. While Boston Beer did deliver an increase in net income, a large portion is from a change in tax provisions that added an additional $15.83 million to income before income tax provisions. In terms of actual operating income, Boston Beer's $14.86 million was actually less than half of Q4 2016's $34 million. Without the shift in tax provisions, Boston Beer Co.'s income is still shrinking.

Change in Management

As Martin Roeper retires, SAM's new CEO might be just what the doctor ordered. It's time for a fresh game plan. David Burwick, former CEO of Peet's Coffee, a business that he doubled in size over a five year period, has been named Boston Beer's new CEO and President. He'll likely take the position in the second quarter, meaning we won't see the results of his involvement for quite a few months.

What do I want to see from the new CEO? A renewed control on depletions, Acquisitions, and a renewed focus on the Samuel Adams brand. Let's face it, Sam Adams is the company. Let's get back to emphasizing capital on that brand. Bring back those "for the love of beer" commercials this fall. They were marketing genius. They made you want to be sipping a beer on a cool fall afternoon watching football.

There have been some less than stellar acquisitions in the past, and I'll be looking to see Burwick right that trend. Twisted Tea? Really? Talk about a product with limited market appeal. I want to see Boston Beer take aim at competitors with large scale potential. As much as love Jim Koch's ample involvement with the business, spending money on things like the "Truly spiked and sparkling water" is a silly. That simply isn't a product with widespread appeal.

One of the problems for Boston Beer Co is the slowing nature of their industry. The national brewers association hasn't given the greatest forecast for 2018. They're predicting single digit growth. It figures, considering the number of brewers has climbed to over 5,000. That means a lot of contenders looking for a piece of the pie. In that kind of market, you have to have your eyes on the prize, and it sure isn't sparkling water and Twisted Tea.

It's a philosophical dilemma for me. I love Boston Beer. I love what it stands for. Unfortunately, they sort of need to get over themselves, or they're going to get bought out, which will break m heart. I'd rather see Boston Beer Co. become a titan of craft beers, than owned by say AB Inbev (BUD). I guarantee they'd like to get their hands on it.

The stock

For me to get excited about this stock again, the company has to start driving sales. The two best ways I see for that to happen are 1. buying popular rivals, which would be expensive, or driving sales through undercutting competitors prices. With over $60 million in cash on hand, they certainly have the means. They also have a $168 stock price that could be used to raise some capital.

I see a few strategies. They could spread out their purchases by targeting popular breweries in niche markets. Since craft drinkers are more and more inclined to purchase from their "local" brewers, Boston Beer could seek out those businesses and invest in them. This would indirectly increase their stake in varying markets. Smaller brewers would benefit from the expertise, and distribution channels that Boston Beer has at its disposal. Boston Beer would benefit from the local consumers that think they're buying "local".

The other strategy would be to go for something big. Go for a competitor that's really digging into your sales. Dare I say something like Dog Fish head? Their sales grew by a reported 15.6% in 2017. Assuming Boston Beer could financially cover the spread, you're then dealing with a lot of pressure on one acquisition. I very much favor SAM targeting small brewers to drive sales with local brewers.

Another option, start a price war. Use that $60 million in cash as a buffer, and undercut the competition in pricing. It's old school, and time tested.

The bottom line

It's quite clear that simply making another Samuel Adams (like the new New England IPA) isn't enough. They've been doing that for years. They either have to expand into a more corporate player like the big dogs, or they'll be flirting with getting purchased by one of those big dogs. Then again, Jim Koch is getting older. Maybe that's what he's after. Either way, the stock seems to lack catalysts to fix the volatility. Here's hoping the new CEO brings in a new game plan. I view SAM as nothing more than a "Hold".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.