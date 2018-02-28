Ross Stores: Great Company But Not At This Price

It's just over-valued and I can take on that risk.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ross Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less ("Ross") and dd's DISCOUNTS.

Ross is the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states. Ross' target customers are primarily from middle income households.

They also operate 193 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 15 states. dd's DISCOUNTS features more moderately-priced first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The typical dd's DISCOUNTS store is located in an established shopping center in a densely populated urban or suburban neighborhood and its target customers typically come from households with more moderate incomes than Ross customers.

Historical and Forecast ROST Earnings Growth

Revenue is projected to grow on a 7% trend. This is slightly higher than ROST's historical growth trend of 6% but very much in line with past performance.

24 analysts cover this company and analysts are in tight agreement on revenue and earnings projections. This chart shows much the same is expected from ROST for the next few years.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

The chart also shows the range of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings estimates showing the average estimate at close to 7% growth for this year and next year. These estimates are based off of the analyst revenue estimates and the Quantitative Alpha Analyzer to avoid discrepancies found in historical proforma earnings estimates across all stocks analyzed.

The best thing about this chart is the slow increase in profit margin as shown by the gap between earnings and revenue. I love slow, steady and boring.

Return to Shareholders

ROST has consistently returned value to shareholders through repurchases over the past 10 years. The most recent annual report indicates that management is authorized repurchase $1.75 Billion worth of stock in 2018 equaling 5.5% return to shareholders. Well above the last few years and even above the highest return in 2010.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

These share repurchases should then be added to a 1% dividend yield to result in a 6.5% return to shareholders. Which is a large addition to any earnings based price increases.

Financial Strength

All primary financial indicators show financial strength with no cause for concern. Let's go around the four pack below counter clockwise and I will tell you what I see.

Starting with Current Ratio, at 1.6x current assets to current liabilities the company is far from having any cash concerns when handling unexpected expenses.

Debt to equity shows the company having negligible debt. Interest rates are likely to increase making this is a strategic advantage.

The cash flows also look great with exactly the picture you want. Cash from Operations (CFO) increasing at what is a considerable pace. Cash for Investments is slightly decreasing indicating they are likely opening less stores which may be a concern. You have to spend money to make money. If they aren't making investments then why is the Cash from Financing (CFF) continuing to grow. I was unable to solve this riddle and would be interested if any of you had insight.

Finally, debt coverage shows the company has over 55 times the required income to meet interest obligations and is on solid footing with no real debt burden to speak of.

Bottom line: Dividends and stock repurchases are safe for the foreseeable future.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

The green shaded regions indicate where the top third of companies fall (for that specific metric) in the S&P Index. Any red would indicate the bottom third, but ROST is nowhere near the bottom third. White is middle of the road.

Near Term Analyst Momentum

The below charts show the change in consensus since the company gave initial guidance. Here we can see predictions for this year and next year have increased considerably. At 7.2% increase this year and 15% increase for next year the momentum should be positive, but that leads us into valuation.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

ROST Stock Price is currently overvalued. Probably.

Two separate methods are used to evaluate price. The net present value (NPV) calculation uses historic and forecast earnings predictions combined with an implied discount factor based on historical prices to determine a price range. ROST share price is estimated to be between $93 and $111 based on NPV. This places the stock at the bottom of its value range based on NPV, but this isn't where it historically trades. The NPV method uses a discount factor based on the entire S&P 500, so the results are high. Given the increased risk of a fashion related business in the retail sector under pressure from Amazon (AMZN) and everyone else with a website. ROST should be discounted more than the average company.

Let's look at the predicted value based on how it has historically traded. The second method uses advanced simulation techniques based on historical revenue, earnings and cash flows to predict future share prices using analyst consensus and historical consensus surprises. This results in a current price prediction between $61 and $74. This method has predicted 95% of variation in price over the past 10 years. Caution and reason warrant we use this valuation method.

This chart shows the models prediction of price for the next year. The red lines show the area the share price should fall 80% of the time. The purple diamonds show a net present value range of current fair value using a discount factor based on S&P 500 price fitting. Although 15 years of historical data is used to generate the chart only 3 years are shown.

Expected Returns and Conclusion

I don't recommend entering into ROST at this price because of its high market value. Returns over the next two years are expected to be negative due to overvaluation. With the dividend and share repurchase added in you might break even or see a moderate return in line with inflation.

That said, if I owned it I wouldn't sell unless I had something else that looked much better. If you have something much better let me know. It's a great company and if the price falls past that bottom dashed line I will be backing the truck up to buy shares if all else remains the same.

Careful readers will have noticed that fiscal year 17 results are not part of this analysis. Earnings will be released on March 6th. Any major over reaction to an earnings miss may present a buying opportunity. Let's wait and see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.