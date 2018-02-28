Shell's Negative Outlook On Oil Yields Positive Strategy For Company

Perhaps nothing highlights Shell's (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) current leadership mindset more than its decision to sell its oil sands interests for net $7.25 billion last year. It is a mindset borne out of the belief at the top of this company's leadership structure that there is a strong probability that oil prices will stay weak for perhaps decades to come, as demand destruction due to environmental concerns, as well as technological change will perhaps cause a peak in demand as soon as a decade from now. I personally do not share this view, yet as an investor in this company I am glad that it is making some of the structural changes that Shell is currently undertaking, because I do believe that it will transform it into one of the better energy companies out there. It will not only thrive during the good times, but it will also prove to be resilient during the bad.

Shell's vision

Shell's vision for the future was best summed up in a Fortune article. It is based on the assumption that lower oil prices perhaps forever is a real possibility that it needs to prepare itself for.

Given the assumption that a collapse in oil demand is possible, it makes perfect sense to try and divest from certain higher-cost resources, such as oil sands in Canada. The assumption itself is based on Shell's view of alternative sources of energy having the potential to drastically limit demand for oil.

I personally do not share this view, based on available real life facts. For instance, the Lithium-Ion battery story as it relates to the EV trend is greatly misunderstood. There has been a lot of effort made to create the perception that making EVs more affordable was mostly about lowering the costs of batteries. But for instance, the mass-produced model 3 that Tesla (TSLA) is supposed to flood the EV market with any day now, comes with a base price of $35,000. It is widely believed that it cannot break even on the base model, yet it comes in at a price that is about $12,000 higher compared with the average price of the top ten selling sedans in the US.

The base model battery is estimated to cost about $6,800, so even if the battery would come for free, the base model 3 will not close the price gap with top selling sedans, most of which are selling at a profit. The price gap between mass-produced, top-selling ICE powered cars and EV's is still very significant, even when car makers are willing to take a loss on each and every EV they sell. It is most often larger than the full cost of an EV battery, therefore reducing battery costs alone does not come close to closing the gap, which is why I believe that we are still a long way from EVs truly affecting oil demand to enough of an extent that it will cause the price of oil to be lower forever. While I do believe that oil prices will be very volatile in coming decades for a number of reasons, I also believe that we will see plenty more price spikes along the way.

The cost drops we are seeing in wind & solar are not as relevant to Shell's oil business. It is an issue that is more relevant to its natural gas production and delivery business, including LNG, where Shell is making a major bet on setting itself up to be a global leader. In this regard, I think there is some degree of distortion of the issue, because it is not so much about the cost of producing the energy from wind & solar, but rather one of dealing with the unreliable aspect of electricity generation from these sources. The cost of keeping back-up capacity, or alternatively storage solutions is what makes renewables such as wind & solar still hard to take beyond a niche sector within the global energy industry. As far as I am concerned, the evidence is clear and simple if we look at European electricity prices. Germany which is a leader in wind & solar has seen its electricity prices increase dramatically since it embarked on its ambitious goals of betting on these technologies.

We should keep in mind that electricity prices doubled in Germany while wind & solar reached about 20% of total electricity production capacity. Clearly, we are nowhere near such technology reaching similar economic viability to electricity produced with natural gas or coal. Even nuclear seems to have an advantage, if we are to look at the real life example of France where 75% of electricity is produced by nuclear, and electricity prices are only half of what Germans currently pay according to EC data.

Shell's bet on natural gas & low cost oil reserves

I covered Shell's ambitions to be a leader in LNG in great detail in the past. In a recent article I pointed out how it can really provide it with an advantage over its peers within the context of global natural gas demand most likely growing at a robust pace in coming years & decades. It is the most likely fuel to be used as a replacement for coal, which is increasingly seen as a fuel source that the world can no longer afford to burn at ever increasing rates, given the environmental effects. Some people feel that we need to stop burning coal altogether, if we are to avoid a global environmental catastrophe.

As positive as Shell sees things in regards to the future of natural gas, I personally think that it will be even brighter than currently being forecast by most reputable organizations. I believe that wind & solar adoption expectations are overly optimistic, while the desire to get rid of more and more coal demand will become stronger, leading to more global natural gas demand growth than currently expected. As a result I expect that there will be growing desire to have a robust global LNG industry which will be able to provide more supply security & flexibility, for this increasingly important energy source.

One thing that I should point out in regards to Shell's natural gas position, is that I am more upbeat about its operations outside North America. I don't think that there is much profit at all in shale gas for the next half decade or so, because of regional oversupply. It is one of the reasons for which I believe that companies like Chesapeake (CHK) will have a hard time, given a lot of debt already incurred on such acreage, as well as continued difficulties turning a profit going forward, given that most of its production volume still comes from natural gas and there is very little chance that natural gas prices will improve much in the next few years. In this regard, I find the fact that Shell is building value-added facilities such as its petrochemicals plant in Pennsylvania to complement its shale gas production to be a very good move.

As far as its strategy of divesting itself from some of the costlier oil projects around the world, such as Canadian oil sands, while it may be for the wrong reasons, I think it is a good strategy, even if it will lead to lower oil production in the longer term. I expect oil prices to be very volatile in coming years & decades. In fact, I believe that there is a very strong chance of oil prices re-visiting the lows of early 2016, as well as the highs of 2008 within the next decade. One thing I do not expect to see is a return to the 2010-2014 price environment, where oil prices mostly stagnated around the $100/barrel level. Many projects that were planned during that period were meant for that price environment, which we now know it to be rather unrealistic.

Shell's strategy to focus mostly on lower cost sources of oil, as well as increasing its natural gas & LNG footprint seems like the right longer-term strategy for it going forward. Natural gas and related value-added businesses, such as LNG or petrochemicals offer Shell an opportunity for growth. Keeping the average price of oil extracted lower in order to adjust to a world of volatile prices may result in a slight decline in production going forward, but it will be more than offset in terms of revenues by the rest of the business. I have been an admirer of Shell's leadership culture, focused on re-adaptation for a changing world for a while now, which is why I own the stock as a long-term play. Even if I do not agree 100% with the publicly-stated reasoning behind some of the changes in company strategy, I have to say that most of the changes fit in well with my own long-term view of the global energy system and its future.

