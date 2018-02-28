WFCF: Where Gains Come From?

A model of WFCF's revenue and FCF growth over the next 5 FYs conveys the potential for excess capital returns.

While overvalued at face value by its seemingly high PE ratio. The company generates healthy FCF. And on a P/R and P/FCF basis, trades at a fair valuation.

WFCF has fallen by over 21% since its 2-year peak in early January of this year as bearish concerns over its valuation weighed heavily on its stock price.

Where Food Comes From (OTCQB:WFCF) is a what I would call a boring stock. The company earns revenue as a provider of certification and verification services to the food industry. For example, a WFCF auditor would visit a customer farm to independently verify that the animals there are being raised and cared for according to a specific set of standards. That could be non-GMO or organic ....... yawn.

However, this niche has allowed the company to grow revenue at a 26% CAGR since 2006.

And while concerns over its valuation caused a fall in the stock price of over 21% since its 2-year peak in early January. I believe the stock has fallen into relative value territory. Thus, this article will attempt to model WFCF's revenue and free cash flow over the next 5 FYs.

The Financial Model

I expect FY 2017 revenue growth to be 40% higher YoY at $16.3M. This revenue growth then drops by 500 basis points in FY 2018, then 200 basis point per year to FY 2022. Under my what-if computations I assume 3 different scenarios for WFCF's forward valuation on a P/R basis. The most conservative suggests a market capitalization of $125.70M in FY 2022, while the most optimistic suggests a market capitalization of $251M.

Further, by aggregating WFCF's free cash flow generation for the last 3 quarters to a full year figure I arrive at a 12% generation rate. I assume this stays constant over the next 5 FYs.

Caveats and Risks

I must stress that like all financial models this is a fictional attempt at non-fiction. The revenue growth rate might be too aggressive. Indeed, it suggests a CAGR of 31% over the next 5 years. This is heavily contrasted with their 26% revenue CAGR since 2006. Further, valid criticism of the model also falls on its assumption that FCF generation will remain at 12% YoY over the next 5 FYs. As the macro environment changes and the company expands, it is quite naive to take this process with the model. Critically, it is either a gross over (or under) statement of what will be the actual figure.

Key Points From November Earnings Call

There are a few key points from WFCF's I thought would be prudent to flag up.

1. The company anticipates a strong fourth quarter. This could mean a beat of my FY 2017 revenue estimate.

"We actually think the second half of the year is going to be much more strong for SureHarvest so we anticipate a strong fourth quarter as well."

2. The company continues to win new large clients and has begun to expand to other areas.

"In September the iconic Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream made Where Food Comes From its exclusive provider of verifications to ensure its milk and cream suppliers are compliant with the company's caring dairy standards."

".....success in winning new business in areas that are outside of what we would generally be considered our core competencies in the food and livestock sectors. In August we announced that we have been selected the exclusive third-party verifier for certified American Grown Flowers."

3. There is going to be a potential market for the providing certification and verification services to the fledgling marijuana industry.

"We have, we've done some extensive research into it and we have a number of different standards and areas where that could be an opportunity the most notable one that we have seen is the opportunity to verify some production units as organic"

WFCF's board also own 60% of the common shares outstanding (14,800,000 of the 24,703,535). I believe this adequately aligns their interests with those of their investors. They have also stated their total addressable market is $200M and growing due. This is due to growing demands from grocery shopper to know ....... where their food comes from.

Conclusion

WFCF is a micro-cap stock operating in an interesting niche while generating healthy cash flows QoQ. On a relative conservative basis, the company could realize YoY stock price growth of 17% to 2022. I'll take that.

