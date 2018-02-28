The 5G Race Gets Heated

Verizon and AT&T are going live with 5G in multiple cities this year too; although, both operators will deliver 5G via Wi-Fi hotspots until 5G handsets are ready.

Sprint, on the other hand, selected 6 US cities to build 5G this year and is targeting to go live with 5G in the first half of 2019.

T-Mobile disclosed that it plans to be the first operator in the US to deliver real, nationwide 5G. It is planning to build 5G in 30 cities this year.

The buzz surrounding 5G this year at Mobile World Congress is palpable. And it is turning into a massive blitzkrieg of press releases among the four US carriers claiming they will be first, and the best 5G service in the country.

According to T-Mobile (TMUS) CEO John Legere on AT&T (T) and Verizon's (VZ) 5G strategy:

Dumb and Dumber are in a meaningless race to be first. Their so-called 5G isn’t mobile, and it’s not even on a smartphone. It’s a puck?! You gotta be pucking kidding me! While the Duopoly focus on bragging rights, we focus on customers. T-Mobile has massively bigger plans for a truly transformative 5G experience on your smartphone nationwide. We’re playing the long game ... the only game that matters.

Pretty strong words, considering T-Mobile is about half the size of AT&T and Verizon in terms of wireless subscriber counts. T-Mobile sported 72.6 million subscribers at the end of 2017, yet it is outgrowing the "duopoly" and added 5.7 million subscribers last year, resulting in revenue growth of 5.1%, which is blistering in the current telecom climate of compressed average revenue per user ("ARPU"). AT&T and Verizon, on the other hand, count 156.7 million and 116.2 million wireless subscribers, respectively.

The key point, in my mind, is that communication service providers ("CSPs") appear to be acting with a sense of urgency regarding investments in their next generation networks that will allow them to compete with the public cloud players such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud for the future of networking services. That should benefit the pure play 5G and network functions virtualization ("NFV") vendors such as Amdocs (DOX), Radcom (RDCM) and RadiSys (RSYS), among others.

Note too that Amdocs entered into a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to help CSPs transition to the cloud, and Amdocs also announced an autonomous service assurance solution "to accelerate a CSPs evolution from the manual network-centric operations of today to the fully autonomous service-driven operations of the future." Recall that Amdocs is the channel partner that helped Radcom close the first mega NFV transformation deal (initially a 3-year, $50 million deal which has been expanded numerous times) for virtual service assurance in the industry with AT&T in late 2015.

While I have not been able to confirm, but I believe the Amdocs' AWS announcement could provide a backdoor entry for Radcom into the public cloud players for its Network Intelligence solutions, and Radcom's MaveriQ vProbes could be embedded in Amdocs' autonomous service assurance product.

Turning back to T-Mobile, the CSP announced it signed deals with Ericsson (ERIC) and Nokia (NOK) to deliver 5G infrastructure and support although financial details were not disclosed. Radcom is a sales and technology partner to Nokia, therefore, I surmise that Radcom could potentially get pulled in to provide cloud-native network visibility and virtual probes to assure T-Mobile's transition to its next generation cloud network architecture.

Given T-Mobile is a partially-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), a vocal advocate of 5G, and potentially Radcom's latest "galaxy operator" contract win, I believe there is a decent shot Radcom has a line of sight on a deal with T-Mobile this year.

With respect to the heightened sense of urgency for 5G, Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri suggested that CSPs' businesses are losing market share to cloud operators and it is leading to faster decisions on technology:

More and more traffic in the backbone of the Internet will be in the networks of web-scale companies, the Apple’s (AAPL), Google's, Alibaba's (BABA), Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY), and others of the world. This is already under way and will only accelerate in the coming years. The growth in data center to data center traffic is going to outstrip” the growth of mobile data, he said. “What is happening is that traffic is moving off service provider networks and nearer to the end user, and it is then moving onto the big backbone network of web-scale players. This is a fundamental change. Commercial 5G networks will launch, maybe as early as the end of this year, or early 2019. It is quite remarkable. Even eight months ago many operators I talked to shrugged off 5G. Now they get it, and the race is on.

Conclusion

Business leaders who are on the ground are seeing a change in the telecom marketplace. It is evident in most public discussions including industry articles and earnings calls of various telecom vendors, many of which are described above. While many of the incumbent vendors are still pivoting their business models to react to the new realities of the 5G marketplace that is driven by common hardware infrastructure with software-driven network functions, it's hard to see a great growth story in those players including Nokia and Ericsson.

On the other hand, there are some 5G vendors who are not saddled by legacy proprietary equipment product lines, which will continue to face pressure as CSPs move their networks to the cloud. In my mind, those are the ones to bet on as investors wake up to the 5G investment narrative as commercial launches begin to make waves throughout 2018, and a great growth story emerges for Wall Street.

Let the race begin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.