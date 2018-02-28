Washington Prime Group: Tier 1 Is Fine, Forget About Tier 2

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nils de Graaf as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Last week, Washington Prime Group's (WPG) stock price jumped on the news that there was no bad news. The gloomy mood was partly a result of negative headlines that did not reveal the full story. In this article I hope to guide you toward a more granular approach.

A mistake often made in analyzing shopping mall operators is using summary statistics like averages over the entire portfolio. Averaging doesn't always work as each shopping mall is in a different location, not influencing each other, and often with limited recourse debt attached. In WPG's portfolio, you can treat the few really poorly performing, highly leveraged shopping malls as cigar butts: Don't let them spoil the statistics.

In terms of WPG, you therefore had better split up the portfolio into homogeneous sub-pools. That basically boils down to the following questions:

How much money generates the tier 2 portfolio of shopping malls (the cigar butts) in the coming years -- i.e., how many puffs can I count on? What is the value of the tier 1 open air portfolio? What is the value of the tier 1 enclosed portfolio?

Having split WPG's assets into homogeneous sub-pools allows you to use summary statistics like averages on those sub-levels and work from there. Let's answer the three questions.

1. What can we suck out of the Tier 2 portfolio?

In the Q4 supplement and during the conference call, WPG gave sufficient information such that we can make an educated guess on the expected cash flows of the Tier 2 portfolio in the coming years.

As per CEO Lou Conforti: "Tier One and Open Air asset are to account for 89.1% of 2018 NOI, of which Open Air comprises 25%." That implies the NOI of the Tier 2 portfolio, including noncore, is expected to be 10.9% in 2018.

As per CFO Mark Yale: "The remaining maturities relate solely to the $94 million loan on a Rushmore property. When considering the 8% debt yield on the asset, it certainly could represent a nice opportunity for us to delever going forward." We will remember this 8% to calculate the value of the noncore portfolio. By the way, an 8% debt yield on $94 million debt translates into $7.5 million NOI generated by Rushmore.

Extracted from the Q4 2017 supplement, the below table provides a list of all Tier 2 assets with details of the mortgage loans attached to the respective properties. These are the Tier 2 assets reclassified as per 2018.

Tier 2 mall (per 2018) Ownership Debt maturity Interest rate Debt (000$) Interest cost ($000) Anderson Mall 100% 1-Dec-22 4.61% 18,449 850 Boynton Beach Mall 0 0 Charlottesville Fashion Square 100% 1-Apr-24 4.54% 47,009 2,134 Chautauqua Mall 0 0 Indian Mound Mall 0 0 Lincolnwood Town Center 100% 1-Apr-21 4.26% 49,668 2,116 Maplewood Mall 0 0 New Towne Mall 0 0 Oak Court Mall 100% 1-Apr-21 4.76% 37,701 1,795 Rolling Oaks Mall 0 0 Rushmore Mall (3) 100% 1-Feb-19 5.79% 94,000 5,443 Seminole Towne Center 22% 6-May-21 5.97% 12,226 730 Sunland Park Mall 0 0 Towne West Square (3) 100% 1-Jun-21 5.61% 46,188 2,591 West Ridge Mall (3) 100% 6-Mar-24 4.84% 40,697 1,970 Lima Mall (2) 0 Muncie Mall (2) 100% 1-Apr-21 4.19% 34,645 1,452 Total 380,583 19,080

The total Tier 2 mortgage debt adds up to $381 million (WPG's share). From the conference call we know that these assets generate 10.9% of total NOI. The total 2018 calculation is based on 2017 comp NOI, which is $412 million for the enclosed portfolio and $135 million for the open air assets. Let's take for 2018 the 2017 number minus 2% for enclosed and the same number for open air. 2018 NOI then adds up to $540 million. 2018 Tier 2 is then 10.9% * $540 is $60 million.

Now, we realize that the Tier 2 portfolio is comprised of two sub-pools: the noncore portfolio and the rest.

Cigar Butt 1: The Noncore Portfolio

We know quite a few things about the noncore portfolio. It consists of three malls: Rushmore Mall, Towne West Square, and West Ridge Mall. The combined debt of the three (see table above) is $180.9 million at an interest cost of $10.0 million per annum. From the conference calls we learned that Rushmore generates a debt yield of 8%. We apply the same rate for the other two assets and calculate the FFO at asset level (NOI minus mortgage interest):

Asset Mortgage debt ($000) Interest cost Debt yield @ 8% NOI after interest Maturity date Rushmore Mall 94,000 5,443 7,520 2,077 2-1-19 Towne West Square 46,188 2,591 3,695 1,104 6-1-21 West Ridge Mall 40,697 1,970 3,256 1,286 3-6-24 Total 180,885 10,003 14,471 4,467

Now, we have a first indication of the expected cash flows of the noncore portfolio in 2018. Since none of the three mortgage loans mature in 2018, we can expect all three assets will still add to the bottom line of WPG. The total amount is $4.5 million, as we can see in the table. In February 2019, the mortgage loan on Rushmore matures and we assume that WPG will default on the loan. As of February 2019, only the remaining two assets will generate income until the first next maturity date.

We'll keep it simple, and in order to calculate the total amount of cash flows we assume the other two assets will survive for only another one year and they generate the same amount of income. The total cash flow generated by the three properties will then be $4.5 million in the first year, plus another $1.1 million for Towne West and $1.3 million for West Ridge makes a total of $6.9 million. This is the value of the noncore assets. You could apply a discount factor for these future cash flows and adjust for declining NOI, but given the short time frame we'll keep it simple.

Cigar Butt 2: The Rest of the Tier 2 Portfolio

The total NOI of the Tier 2 portfolio, excluding the noncore portfolio, is 57 - 14.5 = $42.5 million. The total amount of mortgage debt outstanding is 199 million at an interest cost of $9.1 million per annum. Expected NOI after mortgage debt is therefore $33.4 million in 2018. Since this is not the noncore portfolio, let's assume for simplicity's sake that the portfolio can survive one year longer -- i.e., three years. Then the total cash flow will be three times $33.4, which is $100 million. Note that this is pretty conservative given that half of the 16 assets are unencumbered. However, we don't take into account the predicted decline in operating income (Tier 2 NOI inclusive noncore declined 10% in 2017 and a 7.5% decline is expected over 2018).

The total portfolio value of the two components therefore is $106.9 million.

2. The Open Air Portfolio

WPG's open air portfolio has shown consistent growth over recent years and we assume that it will continue performing. That makes life easy as then we can value the cash flows based on a simple cap rate and a growth rate. Given the good quality of the portfolio, let's take an optimistic cap rate of 7% and a pessimistic growth rate of zero. You can argue both numbers are too low, but to a certain extent they cancel each other out.

The supplement provides a 2017 comp NOI number for the open air portfolio of $135.3 million. Total mortgage debt on the open air assets is $198.7 million for an interest cost of $10.2 million (5.13%). After mortgage interest, the NOI is therefore $125,1 million. At a cap rate of 7%, we value the open air portfolio at $1,788 million.

3. Tier 1 Enclosed Malls

NOI for the Tier 1 enclosed malls is $348 million. Total mortgage debt is $1,186 million and the interest costs are $50.0 million per annum. NOI after mortgage debt therefore is $298 million. Although NOI is slightly declining, we assume no income growth or decline over the coming years. To adjust for the risk, let's apply a higher cap rate of 10%. The value addition of the Tier 1 enclosed therefore is $2,976 million.

Conclusion

Adding all items up, we get a back-of-the-envelope valuation of the entire portfolio, as shown in the table below.

Sub-pool Valuation ($000) Percentage Noncore $6.9 0.1% Tier 2 rest $100.0 2.1% Open air $1.787.5 36.7% Tier 1 enclosed $2.976.1 61.1% Total $4.870.6 100%

The key takeaway from the above table is that the Tier 2 portfolio, core and noncore, are not worth a lot of analysis. Although these two sub-pools still generate 10.9% of WPG's NOI, after deducting the interest on the nonrecourse mortgage debt we see that the assets only add 2.2% to the net cash flows of WPG. The Tier 1 enclosed and open air assets are the value drivers of WPG, and that is where the focus needs to be.

The table below provides a quick and dirty estimate of the value of WPG, after taking into account senior debt and preferred debt.

Sub-pool Valuation ($000) Noncore $6.9 Tier 2 rest $100.0 Open air $1.787.5 Tier 1 enclosed $2.976.1 Senior debt $-1.765.0 Preffereds $-206.0 Total $2.899.6 Per share $13.1

Although the retail environment is challenging right now, given the current share price of WPG at $6.51, the potential should be clear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.