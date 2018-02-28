Procter & Gamble Will Remain Relevant This Century

It is now on track to growing a leaner, more profitable business.

It has had to adapt and adjust the positioning of its key brands.

Procter & Gamble (PG) is a solid mature company, viewed by some as a generational staple. During the last couple of years, it has often been said that millennials don't connect with big brands and are more attracted to local and smaller businesses. This trend has also affected categories which PG depends on.

It would seem that demand has evolved - and that PG was slow to adapt - from mainstream products towards either high-end or low-end niches.

Products left in the middle have become losers. PG finally understood this and has successfully repositioned its brands and products in key markets.

The focus is now on 10 categories, with products whose superior performance can command a higher price while maintaining and growing market share.

I believe the company is fairly valued at $80, and that through continued improvements of its positioning as well as its cost structure, PG will return to high single digit dividend growth in the next few years.

Earnings for the quarter ended on the 30th of December declined by 68% compared to the same quarter in 2016, on revenues which were 3.2% stronger. If we adjust for the earnings from discontinued operations a year ago as well as $0.24 per share attributable to one-off repatriation tax this quarter, core net income would be up 6%. Since then, the company's stock price has declined by 10% to $81 due to the company decreasing prices for the first time in 13 years amid higher commodity costs. The company increased its dividend by 3% giving the company a 3.41% dividend yield, thus making it very close to introducing it into my screener.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields, a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%.

Payout ratio less than 70%

Current ratio greater than 1x

At least 5 years of consecutive dividend increases

Positive PE Ratio

The two first elements are the most important ratios in the screener. They ensure that I'm getting a yield which I am content with, without horrifying payout ratios. The dividend streak shows some commitment from management to return cash to investors. A positive PE means the company generated positive net income in the last year, so I know we are not looking at companies that are losing money. The current ratio is a sanity check to only include companies which can cover their short-term liabilities.

This method only gives you a handful of results at any point in time. I like this because I can focus my efforts on a handful of stocks. The obvious shortfall is that some very good dividend growers will be excluded. You can still apply the rest of the framework to any dividend paying stock, this screener gives you a starting point.

PG fits the bill in every single respect, except the current ratio which is slightly off.

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks. You can read more about it here.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

REVENUES AND NET INCOME

PG's revenues have decreased at a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.9% vs. positive 3% for the S&P 500; however, PG's earnings grew faster at a 7.4% 5-year CAGR vs. 3.4% for the S&P 500.

Procter & Gamble wants to transition its business towards products which can command higher prices and margins by delivering a combination of better performance and brand value.

This is clearly reflected in the revenues which declined substantially in fiscal year 2016 (The year end for the company is 30th of June). However, when you look at the company's margins at both the net and the operating level, you can clearly see progress.

The company is 1.5 years into a 5-year $10bn productivity-oriented program.

Looking forward, the company should be able to match its peak operating income from year 2014 in 3 years on revenues which will be 10-15% lower than in 2014.

To me, the numbers indicate that management made the hard decision to restructure the business, focusing on core changes which have a positive bottom line impact.

The hard thing about hard things is that there is no obvious choice. Whether management's plan continues to work remains to be seen, yet the current numbers are encouraging.

The company has been notoriously smart throughout the 20th century for its marketing techniques which boosted sales and made the company a leader in different categories multiple times.

We are now seeing this data driven, consumer preference driven heritage being applied to its online marketing efforts. While the company generated $3bn online in FY2017, it is on track to generate $4.5bn this year.

It has often been said that one of Procter & Gamble's weaknesses was a weak online presence. The company is now proving that it has made the proper adjustments during the past couple of years.

HISTORICAL PAYOUT RATIO & OUTLOOK

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

The company has maintained a payout ratio between 48% and 110% throughout the latest 7 years. During the trailing 12 months, it has paid out 70% of its earnings as dividends. Given the company's cost structure, I expect the payout ratio to remain between 60% and 70% of earnings in the foreseeable future. This is a healthy level to be around, assuming conservative dividend growth.

HISTORICAL DIVIDEND YIELD

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value.

PG has historically yielded between 2.7% and 3.8%. Currently, the stock is yielding 3.4%. I expect a $0.02 increase in April, which would make the yield 3.5%. Since 2013, the yield has only been in this range for a short period of time in 2015.

This is a positive in my book. I like to buy dividend growth stocks towards the top of this range. For a dividend champion like PG, its price tends to be somewhat bound by its dividend yield. Assuming something bad happens, at the company or market level, the dividend yield might spike as high as 4%. This would give a theoretical lower band of $71 per share.

PRICE ACTION

Procter & Gamble has underperformed the rest of the S&P 500 big time during this bull market. The 10% decrease in price compared to last year has contributed to pushing the company's yield up to 3.4%.

This reflects the challenges PG and many other generational companies have faced over the last decade: the market is changing.

For Procter & Gamble, the biggest challenge has come from competition in its lines of products which are for the most part commodity-like products.

The company's answer to the problem has been to simplify its offering and to focus on high performance - high brand value - high margin products such as Tide Pods in the laundry space.

Nonetheless, Procter & Gamble's price has lagged as investors have failed to garner enough confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

SAFETY OF THE DIVIDEND

Next, I need to assess the safety of the dividend.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case, the data isn't workable. This is the case for most years with PG. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations.

However, not all is lost in this case. The most interesting observations are those where revenue has declined steeply as it did between 2014 and 2015. An 8.5% decrease in revenues led to a 23% decrease in operating income. This means that in order to wipe out operating income, revenues would need to decrease around 30%. Given the increased productivity since then, the sensitivity to revenues is probably lower which is a positive.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. PG has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 61 years by different amounts. This is no doubt encouraging, as the opportunity cost of not increasing the dividend for a year is extremely high.

As you can see hikes have been as low as $0.01 during the last few years. Before that, the dividend has grown between 5% and 7% per annum.

While the company will probably only increase its dividends by $0.01-0.02 for the next couple of years, it should be able to return to higher growth if it can keep meeting and beating the objectives it sets itself.

All in all, the company is still in a stable financial position as it transitions and finds ways to remain relevant in the upcoming decade.

I think it is doing so quite well.

VALUE OF THE DIVIDEND STREAM

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays $2.76 in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 6% per year. I assume 6% because I believe dividend growth will increase back to 5-7% levels within the next 3-4 years.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyse which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener's theoretical value to their stock price.

For PG, this gives us a value between $58 and $97 or between 72% and 120% of the current share price. The current price is bang in the middle of these estimates. This would indicate that PG could be fairly valued.

RELATIVE VALUATION

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5-year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

As you can see, PG is trading around its average PE multiple. The company is on track to increase its earnings YoY, potentially making this an interesting time to initiate a position in the company.

CONCLUSION

While it was late to the party, Procter & Gamble has been fighting to remain relevant. It has gravitated towards high-end niches with most of its core products. It has also become more price competitive with low-end brands such as Luv, which is a first for the company.

The company's resilience and capacity to adapt and overcome the challenges it faces makes it a buy for me between $75 and $80.

I will be analyzing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks; so if you enjoyed this article, please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These views represent the opinion of the author and not those of his company, uuptick LTD.