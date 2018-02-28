Apple: A New Growth Avenue Emerges

I believe IoT technologies are becoming an ever-increasing revenue stream for Apple, and it is set to continue and grow faster than both iPhone sales and Services segments and present a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

As the medical aspect of the Apple Watch becomes apparent with HomeKit and HealthKit, I believe they have the opportunity to capture significant market share in a ~$560 billion industry.

Thesis

As discussed more extensively in my previous article Apple: You've Got This All Wrong, I reviewed key components of Apple's (AAPL) foray into the IoT space and the advantages it entails.

The IoT consumer market is expected to grow at a 26.9% CAGR to $561 billion through 2022 as spending by consumers surges. The majority of such spending is expected in connecting devices and human intelligence in the North American market, where Apple operates a solid amount of its overall business.

As we've seen with the MacBook pushing PCs mainstream, the iPhone making touchscreen smartphones a thing of the norm and the iPod allowing you to leave your 3lb CD player at home where it belongs, all while these technologies already existed in one form or another, tells us Apple again has the opportunity to lead in a high end market with high growth potential.

As it launches its Home Pod and works on improving some rollout flaws and integration headwinds, I believe this product, once fully integrated with millions of household Apple devices, can lead the way in 'connected things' or IoT.

HomeKit: You're in Control

Even before the company launched its Home Pod, it released HomeKit back in 2014 which is a smart-home connected devices platform allowing you to control your plugs, appliances, and more from your Apple device application or by prompting Siri. As reviewed more extensively later on, this platform has gotten praised over the likes of Wink or WeMo due to the fact that Apple has put a huge emphasis on security and preventing the sale or misuse of your information stored on its servers.

With companies like Philips Hue, a Philips (PHG) company, supporting HomeKit with lighting and other connected appliances, Apple continues to grow its options from simple light fixtures and outlets to locks, sensors, doors and other devices around your home. Apple has mostly shied away from coming up with its own devices and, for a good reason, and relies on supporting developers who integrate those capabilities into their devices.

Apply and Says: Organic or Inorganic

As used by both Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa home systems and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Home, third party developers seem to be the way to go in a market where margins are slim and manufacturing costs create a clear advantage to established players. Companies like Philips Hue, General Electric (GE), Honeywell (HON), and Logitech (LOGI), to name a few, have been releasing a steady stream of appliances and devices with connectivity abilities to be run on the Apple, Amazon, and Google systems, among others.

This approach is encouraging, given the drive for big companies to establish themselves in this fast growing market and release useful devices and applications which are expected to drive the market more than just chips and circuits moving growth thus far from companies like Intel (INTC). There are a whole slew of private and smaller public companies paving their way to capture market share and a coveted partnership with tech behemoths like Apple, Amazon, and Google and the size of offerings by Apple continues to grow each quarter. I believe this approach will work best for Apple, and with its recent indication to hold a net neutral cash position, we can start seeing an accelerated M&A environment with small companies that specialize in connected devices coming into focus.

Apple's Edge: Consumer Protection

When it comes to consumer preferences Apple has an advantage not only with brand recognition and the connectivity 'hype' that surrounds some of its products but also with consumer safety records. Apple rigorously defends its consumers through network and product security all the way to blocking access to third parties, including governments, and doesn't sell the majority of your information to advertisers like Alphabet's Google does, for example.

As a result of this effort, there is a large consumer base that prefers Apple products due to its safety and cybersecurity capabilities, which are superior to Google's Android and/or other mobile or home-based platforms and experience less hacks and other security flaws overall. Apple achieves this not only by having enough revenue streams to overcome the need to sell your packaged data but also by a string of acquisitions over the past several years to strengthen its platform and mobile cybersecurity, most recently with the acquisition of LegbaCore in 2016.

Maintenance: Keeping Up Appliances

As Apple recently rolled out its Home Pod, it was widely criticized for lagging other major competitor platforms as stated in more detail in this CNET article by Jason Cipriani. So far, it can't do things like make phone calls, stream with Apple TV or in multiple rooms, differentiate voices or basic things like check your calendar for events and the like. With software updates expected to roll out rather quickly, I do believe this will be improved in the near future just as Amazon Echo and Google Home experienced starting out.

Another worry among home automation users is the high degree of maintenance that comes with these new devices. Now that every product (in a perfect world) has connected circuits and boards, there is a higher chance something will go wrong and upkeep costs can surge. This, however, seems to be a work in progress and something early-bird adaptors face (and sometimes enjoy), and I believe that these devices and appliances will be just as reliable as the plane taking you up 37,000 feet in the air with its millions of critical moving parts. This will ultimately overcome the natural aspect of being worried that your automated house lock won't let you out of your own home or your thermostat will get accidentally get set to 98 degrees in August in your Arizona home.

Medical: You're Safe Now, For Less

Another notable advantage is the Apple Watch which now has the majority of the iPhone's connectivity capabilities with HomeKit and Siri. A widely discussed topic in Apple's systems is the medical functionality in the Apple Watch where some insurance companies have lowered premiums for Watch users which can monitor blood pressure and even glucose levels for diabetes. The FDA recently approved Kariaband as the first Watch accessory to monitor medical conditions do to its accuracy and data representation. As Apple's devices remain connected and HomeKit is connected and controlled with Apple Watch, it opens the door (pun intended) for more medical devices to be integrated into your home from elderly activity monitoring in case of a fall to monitoring your dietary intake by your refrigerator. The opportunities here are endless, and the medical monitoring industry can save consumers hundreds of dollars a year in premiums to insurance companies and doctor visits with simple monitoring and activity tracking throughout the day and year.

Risks: Competition

Even though Apple may have a natural competitive edge with the aforementioned security and brand recognition advantages, it faces tough competition with established players like Amazon's Alexa and Google's Home. Given the fact that both major competitors' platforms have been around for far longer (excluding the Google mini which was released more recently) and as they match Apple's R&D team size and expertise, you can expect them to stay a little ahead of the curve for the time being. Jeff Bezos, Amazon's CEO, said more than 20M Amazon Echo's (Alexa's home speaker device) have been sold through the latest quarter, and Google reports show over 7M devices (including the Mini) were sold through the same time period. Even with Apple's massive consumer base, this in no doubt has eaten into a large portion of the market share and even with its relatively low price and addictive relationship can limit the late-released Home Pod sales until the aforementioned system updates are all caught up to existing ones.

Valuation: Piece of the Pie

As Apple's unique advantage with consumer protection, vast array of devices, and medical market penetration takes shape, I believe this new IoT space will take on a more important role in Apple's future growth as iPhone sales super cycles continue to be shorter and less 'magnificent' than before. Given HomeKit and other IoT-related ventures and products are reported as "other product" revenue, it's hard to determine exactly how much revenue the company's currently receives from such products.

However, as the $561 billion market emerges in the consumer IoT space, I believe Apple can leverage its other products to capture a significant portion of market share and utilize its cash position to grow its core offerings inorganically by acquiring smaller appliances and solutions companies along the way as it works on improving its HomeKit and recently launched Home Pod.

As predicted in my previous article, Apple reported lackluster iPhone unit numbers in the latest quarter, but the ASP outperformed giving an overall boost to revenues, which grew 12.7% alongside assistance from services and other products sales. As I expect these trends to continue, an eventual lower price of the iPhone, which was recently reported, will cause sales growth stagnation. Given that I expect the company to capture anywhere from 5% to 10% of the consumer IoT market through its HomeKit and Home Pod offerings, it will be able to substitute about $25 to $55 billion in annual revenue through the upcoming years. Assuming the company's current price to sales of 2.7x, an additional $35 billion in sales can translate into $95 billion in valuation, or just over 10% based on current market cap of $905 billion.

I continue to like them Apples.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.