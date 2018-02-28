Refiners Shouldn't Expect Much From The White House On RINs

The two sides have been unable to reach an agreement yet despite Mr. Trump's mediation, and biofuel producers are unlikely to receive an offer that will change their minds.

Biofuel producers' advocates are countering by pointing out that the mandate is legally binding and reminding President Trump of his campaign pledges to the ethanol sector.

Merchant refiners' advocates in the Senate are pushing biofuel producers to accept a weakening of the biofuels blending mandate in exchange for the removal of seasonal restrictions on ethanol blending.

The Renewable Identification Number [RIN] blending credits that underpin the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] are back in the news this week following a White House-mediated meeting between U.S. senators from Texas, Pennsylvania, and Iowa. The meeting was prompted by last month's bankruptcy of East Coast refiner Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PESC), an event that the company blamed on its high RIN expenditures but that Reuters blamed on the disappearance of the WTI-Brent crude price differential and mistimed supply contracts.

The Trump administration has been forced to walk a fine line between the two sides given its stated support for both the oil and gas sector (the head of the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the mandate, is a vocal supporter of fossil fuel producers) and ethanol producers (President Donald Trump called for high levels of ethanol blending during his presidential campaign). Now Mr. Trump's famed negotiating skills are being put to the test given the seemingly-intractable differences between the two industries on the subject of the mandate.

Last week's news of the White House's intervention immediately caused turmoil in the RIN market, continuing a trend of headline volatility that has persisted since the summer of 2013 (see figure). The price of the largest RIN category, D6, fell to a 9-month low earlier this week after the news broke, marking a 40% decline since October. They rebounded a bit today after the White House meeting ended inconclusively, although that result also makes continued volatility quite likely.

The share prices of many of the merchant refiners that have incurred high RIN expenditures in the past, such as HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), PBF Energy (PBF), and Valero Energy (VLO), rallied last Friday, yesterday, and into Tuesday morning on hopes that the Trump administration would strike a consensus between the two industry groups (see figure). Those gains were quickly reversed on Tuesday afternoon, however, as it became clear that no such agreement was forthcoming.

The uncertainty has had a similar effect on biofuel producers' share prices, which is interesting given that high RIN prices spur demand for biofuels since biofuel blending is the only way to generate RINs for resale. The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Renewable Energy Group (REGI), and REX American Resources (REX) all moved higher last Friday and this Monday.

Tuesday's downturn briefly stabilized after the meeting's lack of results was announced before ultimately giving way to the broader market downturn (see figure). Both sides appear to have come away from Tuesday's meeting worried about their own standing.

The details that have been divulged about the meeting to the press suggest that the biofuel producers are in a better position overall. While Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), a noted ethanol opponent, sounded optimistic about the prospects for a "win-win solution" after the latest meeting, the options being discussed are very unlikely to earn the approval of Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, both Republicans from Iowa and strong supporters of the blending mandate.

The first two proposals, counting ethanol exports toward the mandate (such volumes are currently excluded) and the placing of a hard cap on the D6 RIN price, would both have the effect of weakening the mandate at a time when biofuel producers have relied upon it to prop up demand and thereby support production margins in a low fuel price environment.

The third option being discussed would limit RIN trading to blenders and refiners, thereby eliminating the type of speculation that the New York Times blamed 2013's "RINsanity" on. This proposal is probably the least likely to be opposed by the biofuels sector of the three being considered, although I am surprised that merchant refiners would find it sufficient since there is little empirical evidence to support the contention that speculators, rather than a lack of sufficient nationwide blending capacity, have been the primary cause of higher prices.

Biofuel producers do little trading of RINs since very few of them engage in their own blending operations, so such a restriction would have only a minimal effect on their trading operations. Depending on the exact terms, though, any restriction on RIN trading could quickly prompt pushback from large, integrated refiners given that many of them are believed to generate excess RINs that are then sold to merchant refiners.

Merchant refiners can be expected to continue to push both the White House and Congress to repeal or otherwise weaken the blending mandate, especially given the large RIN expenditures that they will be reporting in their FY 2017 earnings reports. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) is continuing to manage a parallel effort in Congress that, while unlikely to become law, will have the effect of putting added pressure on biofuels producers' advocates to reach some sort of compromise that would alter the mandate's original statutory terms.

The main threat to those producers at this time is that the continued headline volatility in the RIN market will discourage investments in new blending capacity, thereby reducing ethanol demand in the long run (biodiesel does not face the same blending restrictions as ethanol and is not impacted by such volatility to the same extent). While a lack of blending capacity continues to be a major constraint, biofuel producers have operated amid such politician-created volatility for nearly five years now. Merchant refiners will have a difficult time finding a proposal that biofuel producers can agree to as a result.

