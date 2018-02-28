Nvidia Corporation Vs. Cisco Systems, Inc.: Coming Prices As Now Seen By Market Makers

Are they still positioned where they were in their industry groups?

First things first: what about emphasis on Nvidia vs. Cisco?

We’ll get to some of the broader strategic questions above later in separate articles. For now, the focus is on portfolio wealth-building choices between Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO).

Our perspective, as usual, draws on the actions of the Market-Making community [MMs] as they seek to provide transaction liquidity for major institutional-investor funds typically managing billion-dollar equity portfolios. Particularly in times like these their desires to make volume adjustments to their holdings takes on an additional sense of urgency.

In ordinary times, their size precludes participating in ordinary “regular-way” auction markets. They live in a “deal” world where “other side” of their desired trade gets lined up by the MMs in private negotiations with other like-sized players so the entire “block” trade gets executed at one price, at one time, for all participants.

Usually a “cross” of instantly-balanced sellers and buyers is not available. So, the MM faced with the big-bucks trade order may stop being just a sales agent, and become a principal by “filling” the imbalance and thus putting their own MM firm capital at risk of unwanted market price moves. That will only happen (and most often does) when a separate hedging deal in separate derivatives markets transfers that risk to other willing speculators. Those often are proprietary-trade desks of other MM firms.

The cost of that equity-market liquidity is borne by the trade-initiating institution, a part of the spread between what was initially sought as a transaction price, and what can actually be done of the moment. Their acceptance acknowledges the reality of what has been negotiated (but not yet closed) between the MM buyer and the prop-trade seller of the price insurance.

Once the block trade is consummated, its price is posted on the public “regular way” markets to maintain transaction transparency. For stocks and ETFs thus involved, it is the “deal” markets run by the investors with the money muscle that lead the price parade, and the public investors simply follow along.

The hedge price-change insurance deal’s terms define the extremes of prices likely to occur during the lives of the derivatives contracts involved. In turn, prior experience with earlier, similarly proportioned forecasts provide a present perspective on what may be coming for prices in next near-term (3-6 months) markets.

Here in Figure 1 is what those forecasts for CSCO have been showing, daily, during the past 6 months. All materials presented here have been approved by blockdesk.com.

Figure 1

Note: This is not a conventional price history “chart”. It is a record of MM live-date forecasts of the stock’s near-term (3-4 coming months) range of likely prices. Forecasts made on the dates indicated, not after the fact. The vertical price-range forecast lines of Figure 1 are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast.

A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percentage proportion of the entire forecast range lies below the current price. The thumbnail picture at the bottom of Figure 1 presents the distribution of RIs for the stock seen in the past 5 years.

CSCO’s current RI of 45 is on the high side of its central narrow set of forecast experiences, suggesting that for the stock to look more attractive in comparison to its own history, it would only take slightly lower RI values in the upper- to mid-30s. They could occur either from continued expectations of rising price ranges while the price stood still, or from price pullbacks not followed by expectations of coming price ranges.

What has actually happened to CSCO’s price following 93 of its past 5 years’ MM forecasts which were like today’s is shown in the row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1.

The first 3 items in that row make price-explicit the proportions of the current, last-right vertical of the upper picture. The upside Sell Target Potential is the % difference between the High forecast and the Current Price.

Following the portfolio management discipline of TERMD, the 93 prior 45 RI forecasts of CSCO had net position closeout payoffs of +5.2% in average holding periods of 45 market days (9 calendar weeks), producing a compound annual gain rate [CAGR] of +33%.

During the holding periods while seeking the upside sell targets of the prior forecasts, the worst price drawdown experience in each case averaged -5.3%. Some 18% of the 93 forecasts at the end of the 3-month time limit on holding under TERMD were still below their entry costs. The other 82% (good price performance) recovered and were profitable, more than offsetting the losses of the 18%. The resulting +5.2% gives a good credibility ratio of 0.70 to the current upside sell target forecast of +7.5%.

Let’s see how well all that compares to what the MMs think their clients are likely to do with NVDA’s price in the same coming time forecast. Figure 2 will tell of that.

Figure 2

NVDA’s past 6 months of daily MM forecasts show a strongly upward trend through the whole six months, similar to CSCO’s uptrend of the last few months. At an upside prospect of +14.3%, it offers larger gain potentials than CSCO’s +7.5%, with a smaller interim price drawdown exposure of -4.6%. The Win Odds of 94 out of each 100 is better than CSCO’s 82 of 100, and at a payoff of +10.3%, it is larger than CSCO’s less generous +5.2%.

The current Range Index for NVDA of 42 is only a bit lower than the 45 of CSCO, confirming a greater upside prospect. Still, the larger potentials historically dominate those of CSCO. The shorter holding periods of 42 market days, instead of CSCO’s 45 days, nudge its larger net payoffs up to CAGRs of +80%, compared to CSCO's +33%.

When we measure the realized % Payoff, divided by the forecast Sell Target, and call it our Credibility Ratio, CSCO’s 0.69 and NVDA’s 0.72 are not significantly different at today’s prices and forecasts.

But the higher accomplished % Payoffs from NVDA’s Win Odds makes a big difference when we look to see how “speedy” each alternative may be when it comes to building the portfolio’s wealth through time. Figure 3 puts the comparisons in an easier-to-work-with table, and includes average data for all 2,700+ forecasts this day, for the best 20 of those, and for the buyable version of the market index, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Figure 3

The data in Figure 3 for NVDA and CSCO in columns A through N is directly from Figures 1 and 2, positioned for easier comparability.

There are several dimensions where NVDA has an advantage over CSCO at this time and prices. NVDA captures gains in 94 out of every 100 of its forecasts, while CSCO won “only” 82 of 100. Not bad, but its competition is stronger.

NVDA’s historic “speed” of accomplished % payoffs at current RI levels came in just over 8 weeks on average, while CSCO’s smaller gains took nine weeks. The combined measures of Win Odds times % payoff rewards, combined with loss odds times drawdown exposure risk, create a net positive result for NVDA of 9.4% or 22.4 basis points per day, compared to CSCO’s net of 3.3% or 7.4 bp/day.

But in comparison with the 20 best-ranked candidates of the 2,700+ forecast population, CSCO is not that weak a contender. Its historic CAGR of 33% is far above either the population’s +18% or the market index’s 13%.

Still, this is not a period of strong prospects for equities in general. The forecast population overall has an average outlook of more than -3 bp/day on a net reward minus risk basis

Conclusion

Investors with desire for more rapid gains likely will favor NVDA over CSCO at this point.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVDA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.