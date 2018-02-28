Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: What's Next For Poziotinib

A number of factors point to the potential for Poziotinib to also show activity in Exon 20 Her 2 NSCLC, which would represent a 100-200% increase in the patient opportunity.

In September of 2017, I wrote an article about the prospects for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' (SPPI) drug Poziotinib in Exon 20 EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung cancer ("NSCLC") mutations. At the time, I felt there were a number of indicators that could foretell promising early clinical results, including strong preclinical data, CEO commentary, and other "tea leaves". As it turned out, it posted very impressive objective response rates in (8 of 11) Exon 20 EGFR NSCLC patients at the World Lung Congress in October of 2017 and the stock appreciated considerably.

Over the last few months, I have been watching Spectrum closely and in particular, I am interested to see if Poziotinib also shows signs of efficacy in Her 2 Exon 20 NSCLC patients. The below graph illustrates that this could increase the eligible patient pool that could benefit by another 100-200%.

Positive Her 2 data would also lend credence to the possibility that Poziotinib could address other cancers with Exon 20 insertion mutations outside of NSCLC because the binding activity is not limited to an Exon 20 EGFR NSCLC pocket.

The Tea Leaves for Poziotinib in Her 2 Exon 20 NSCLC

In the last few days, a number of new "tea leaves" have appeared that lead me to believe there is indeed the potential for excellent clinical data in this additional indication, and that we may bear witness to early results as early as April 17th at the upcoming 2018 AACR Meeting. This is, of course, speculative as it was in my prior article, but I have increased my SPPI position based on this possibility. Below I am outlining my rationale for this belief in order of perceived probabilistic impact:

1. Abstract Title Details: The first and potentially strongest indicator of potential success is the title of the abstract. AACR has released the titles but the content has thus far been embargoed.

I don't think many people are paying attention to these abstract titles as they usually don't contain much material information, but in this case, there may be something to consider.

The abstract title states that Poziotinib overcomes de novo resistance in Her 2 Exon 20 NSCLC. This is a bold statement for an abstract title. Importantly, "de novo" resistance is primary resistance with initial therapy, not acquired resistance after some period of benefit with another drug. I interpret this to mean that the abstract title is saying that patients who have not had any beneficial effect with any drug are having a beneficial effect with Poziotinib. Also, the language used is fairly definitive. If there was some question, they might say "shows signs of" or "may overcome resistance", but instead it says "overcomes resistance" without any qualifier.

The abstract title also states that both preclinical and clinical data will be presented. Given that the study has enrolled quickly and it had a number of Her 2 patients enrolled in Oct. 2017, I think it is likely it will have more than 10 patients with initial scans by April. I imagine it will want to present as many patients as possible to show a complete picture of the drug in Her 2, possibly across more than one study.

There are investigators from a number of sites, not just MD Anderson (the original lead site). While they could be contributing to preclinical findings, it also adds to the probability that a rich dataset will be presented. And the position of the abstract is first in the session. This is most likely entirely coincidental, but there is a small probability it could also be because this is a headliner with important data.

2. Compassionate Use Patient: We already know that one compassionate use Her 2 Exon 20 NSCLC patient was on treatment with Poziotinib and already responded based on the discussion at the World Lung Congress in October of 2017. This patient had been on treatment for 11 months as of Oct. 18, 2017. In a recent presentation on February 22nd, the Spectrum CEO said this patient is still alive.

3. Commentary from Lead Investigator: Dr. John Heymach (the PI at MD Anderson and one of the major driving forces behind the early application of Poziotinib to Exon 20 tumors) made a number of comments about the applicability to Her 2 at the World Lung Congress presentation in October 2017. He said, "Her 2 and EGFR are structurally extremely similar and binding pockets are virtually identical in their constraints..." He also went on to explain this later in the call when an analyst asked about reasons to believe it will work in Her 2 as well as EGFR. Specifically, he said: "…The place where the Her 2 consistently are is the 774 of Her 2. That corresponds to the 768 - 770 of EGFR and that's a region where they are highly sensitive - based on just what I've told you one would predict that they are highly sensitive..."

4. Program Expansion: Spectrum is already planning a basket study of Exon 20 insertion patients outside of NSCLC. It would be less likely to invest in this if it was aware of any negative data in Her 2 NSCLC patients. It is also already enrolling a study with 87 Her 2 Exon 20 NSCLC patients independent of the MD Anderson Her 2 study.

So What?

Spectrum is currently valued at a market cap of ~$2.2 Billion. It has a portfolio of niche specialty pharma drugs on the market that produce about $120 Million in annualized revenue. It also has ~$250 Million in cash (as of Sep. 30, 2017), and annual losses of about $80 Million. Importantly, it also has a drug called Rolontis that recently passed phase 3 (one of two required studies - second one due to read out later this year). Rolontis will be competing with Neulasta ($4B in annual sales). This drug could easily garner $300-400 Million in annual sales (this is my estimate - below many analyst peak sales estimates) and thus should figure prominently in any DCF calculation.

So what is good Her 2 Exon 20 NSCLC data worth? That is a difficult question, but I can offer some market context. Firstly, one has to determine how much value is the market placing on Poziotinib now. It's hard to say but probably somewhere between $1-1.5 billion (backing out ~2x my peak sales number for Rolontis and ~3x existing sales). This seems low for a potential blockbuster with limited competition that is meeting some significant unmet needs. Keep in mind that Ignyta (RXDX) was recently purchased by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for $1.7 billion with a proof of concept eligible patient pool smaller than what SPPI has with Poziotinib, plus there are other targeted Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor ("TKI") companies with much loftier valuations such as Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with a market cap of $3.8 Billion, or Loxo Oncology (LOXO) with a market cap of $3.4 Billion. There are no easy apples to apples comparison but these companies have eligible patient pools that could compare to SPPI's Poziotinib if it shows activity across Exon 20 in a number of solid tumors. If you put all this together, you would think that strong proof of concept data in Her 2 Exon 20 would be a strong catalyst for the stock and hopefully move it closer to comparable targeted TKI company valuations.

Dates to Watch Out For

Key dates to watch out for are March 14th (4:30 pm ET), where the abstract may be published on the AACR website. It is possible, however, that the embargo remains if the abstract is reserved for press briefings. In that case, it will not be released until later, probably during AACR meeting in April (exact date TBD). The presentation itself will occur on April 17, 2018, either by poster or orally.

The other catalyst to watch out for here is that SPPI could get breakthrough designation for Poziotinib at any time, particularly in EGFR Exon 20 NSCLC. If it had > 30 patients enrolled in October, it must have early patient data on all these patients now, which could be enough to file for this designation. I will be watching closely for any discussion on its interaction with FDA - this may inform on the possibility of using the existing Phase 2 studies for registration.

Risks and Uncertainties

This is drug development, so anything could happen. Her 2 Exon 20 may not perform as well as EGFR Exon 20, or the early results in EGFR Exon 20 may not be replicated in a broader population. There are also some side effects of rash and diarrhea that could ultimately be prohibitive or new safety and tolerability concerns could arise that diminish the commercial potential of the drug.

In terms of competition, there is only one other drug I know of that has strong preclinical data for Exon 20 mutations. This is Ariad (NASDAQ:ARIA)/Takeda's (OTCPK:TKPYY) AP32788. According to Clinicaltrials.gov, a study of this drug is due to read out top line data in Feb. 2018, so this topline data could come out any time. A strong showing by AP32788 in this population could increase competition, and SPPI may take a hit due to the reduction in perceived market opportunity.

There is also some uncertainty around the ability to easily identify Her 2 patients (because they are not an EGFR mutation). This could be an important question for commercialization going forward, but the difficulty in identifying specific genetically defined patients doesn't seem to have hampered the other targeted TKI companies who have the same challenge.

Another consideration here is that while we know that EGFR Exon 20 NSCLC patients have few treatment options and a very poor prognosis (see chart below), we don't have as much information about Her 2 Exon 20 NSCLC prognosis because these patients have not been genetically identified historically.

Conclusion

There are a number of factual and speculative indicators that could mean we see positive data for Poziotinib in Her 2 Exon 20 NSCLC at the upcoming AACR meeting in April. I believe SPPI has a positive risk/reward profile going into this potential catalyst.

