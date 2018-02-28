A Rare Opportunity To Get Into RARE

Summary

The April 17 PDUFA date for Ultragenyx's burosumab BLA in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia is a major catalyst. I see the chance of approval at around 85%-90%.

The company just announced its European approval for burosumab.

Recent Phase 3 study follow-up results strengthen the case for the BLA approval.

The company has deep pipeline that could generate growth for years to come.

A strong balance sheet, which was recently bolstered by selling a priority review voucher for $130M, plus instituting a secondary offering of 250M, for a total of $380 million in additional funds.