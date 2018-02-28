Reacting To Oil

We are starting a new series here where we pick up on themes running in the financial media and which are amenable to our particular style of analysis. The basic idea here is that there is an explosion of detailed stock analysis on Seeking Alpha, but a less developed framework for seeing this detail in context. We are throwing our hat in the ring to provide that context.

A Brief Explanation

Visualization is a basic concept in data analysis and we have found that presenting in the form of heat maps is an efficient way to transmit our message.

We categorize our methodology as momentum-based to conform to the popular narrative. We trust that the reader agrees that momentum has been identified as an important, if unexplained, factor in the stock market and that momentum has periods of outperformance and underperformance. Therefore, spotting these periods is important.

However, we tend to think that what we do is better categorized as an acceleration measure. Unlike the usual "momentum" methodology, we do not calculate it on comparative returns over prior periods. We favor "momentum" based on risk reward metrics calculated on a running week by week basis. The heat map is therefore based on a risk/reward metric which is comparable to a "pixel" and this allows us to present "momentum" as "image" patterns forming across stocks and over time.

The heat map, as shown below is a good way to identify sector turning points, times when momentum is working and when it is not and if returns are clustering and where.

Oil

The basic story for commodities at the moment, is that world economic activity is increasing thereby leading to increased demand for commodities leading to higher prices, higher earnings and a positive stock market for the Basic Materials sector. Oil is but a subsector of that theme.

We think that commodities are especially amenable to sector momentum analysis. Oil however is multiple times more interesting because of the diversity of producer characteristics, especially in the US shale oil sector. What does the data indicate to us?

Oil, Historical Observations

The stock market for the oil Producer/Explorer operating especially in the Bakken and Permian basins perceptibly changed in early November 2017. This was a signal for the start of a "momentum play" in this sector.

We apologize that the vertical axis containing stocks is too small to see. Trust us on the following observations.

While there are many techniques to identify edges and patterns, a crude but effective method is to spot changes in "pixel" intensity. There is a distinct color change between reddish and greenish cells for stocks in the Bakken, Permian basins and in Canadian tar sands on 2 November 2017. Equally, a lesser change is noticeable around 8 February which is of course associated with a general market correction. Service companies joined the party later and to a lesser degree. MPL's have not performed in the period, but there is stock specific action in that sector.

Fig 1…Heat Map of Oil Producers and Explorers

Sept. 2017-Feb. 2018

The frequency of the "sector signal" based on the SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, XOP is shown in Fig 2. We note that there is but one false positive and the signal seems to hit long term persistence often. More importantly, there are not so many signals as to hit short term local maxima.

Fig 2…Frequency of Buy Signals June 2009-Feb. 2018

An interesting view on this is that, rather than trying to "stock pick" an ETF on the basis of the usual technical indicators, greater consistency might be achieved by picking on the basis of the collective movements of its constituent sector stocks.

Fig 2 indicates that these stocks have gone past the "bottom" and we have never found an indicator which is reliable in picking a downturn. So, we would call the sector as "in limbo". However, if the general inflation in commodities call is close to correct, then it is our view that there are a good selection of stocks which are likely to do well and these are identified below.

Going Wrong with Momentum

"Momentum" requires us to follow winners. Our attribution analysis on stock performance since 2 November shows that achieving alpha would have required us to do what doesn't come naturally, at least for us. We tend to ignore stocks which have plunged from $10 to $1 and then bounced back to $1.20 making 20% on the trade and thereby "generating momentum alpha". Yet, that style of trade was required to outperform in the period.

The best performing stocks shown in the following Table were in the main, stocks with great sensitivity to an increase in the oil price. Our sense is that most if not all of these stocks were funded with inappropriate financial structures at a time of high expectation for a high oil price and production potential. They became financially stressed and this constitutes a "Relief Rally".

Table 1 …Relief Rally Stocks since 2 Nov. 2017

However, our view is that the real test for a momentum-based stock selection methodology, is how persistent this "Rally" might be. On the basis of our indicator, the above-mentioned stocks have reached a peak and therefore it is our sense that, unless backed by a real extraction business, future performance may not be persistent at all.

Current Position

We have reviewed factors which support the more consistent/persistent stocks in the period from 2 November.

Negative factors are mainly hedging programs which would limit revenues if the oil price was to increase markedly. This does not appear to concern the market at the moment. Another issue is whether to concentrate on Bakken or Permian Basin producers. On our analysis, the rankings of stocks do not suggest any significant difference as between producers of either basin. Surprisingly, valuation is not often mentioned as a factor influencing stock selection…unlike many other sectors.

Positive factors are, in no particular order,

Availability of capital to fund a production program,

Production both in terms of increased production and increased well productivity,

Dividends and/or cash returns,

Possible M&A activity.

Ranking

Given the many moving variables in this sector, we have opted to take a cue from the market and looked at the relative ranking of stocks as against the relevant ETF. A stock which is consistently outranking XOP for instance, should indicate that all of the moving parts, taken together, are in our favor even if some aspects of its operations are troublesome. We find that it also helps in overcoming behavioral bias…especially "paralysis by analysis".

Going for a ranking analysis implies that we are not forecasting specific performance, but we are trying to put ourselves in the better ballpark in case the game starts up again.

Stocks which have consistently outranked XOP and which are showing factors which promise a degree of persistence in the current volatile market are as follows. We suggest that these stocks would be suitable candidates for a satellite portfolio to an investment in an oil ETF such as SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF XOP.

FANG Diamondback Energy

PXD Pioneer Natural Resources

CXO Concho Resources

EOG EOG Resources

CLR Continental Resources

STO Statoil

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FANG PXD CXO EOG CLR STO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.