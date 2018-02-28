TerraForm Power: Market Glossing Over The Saeta Deal?

Any mention of now-defunct SunEdison (SUNE) and its yieldcos TerraForm Power (TERP) and TerraForm Global (GLBL) likely brings back bad memories to many readers. Even I pick losers every once in a while, and it took some doing to recover a little more than half of my capital invested in TerraForm Power between the middle of 2015 and 2016. Fast forward nearly two years later, and TerraForm Power is the only publicly-traded company that remains of the three; the last piece of what was a renewables empire. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) was there to pick up the pieces, taking a 51% controlling stake in the company and taking out TerraForm Global completely in conjunction with institutional investors. As the new majority-holder, the firm set out quickly to turnaround operations at TerraForm Power, outlining a cost-savings plan and committing to reducing leverage.

Things are turning around, but it has been slow. Perhaps most importantly, after being mired in legal squabbles associated with its prior general partner ("GP"), the company announced a return to growth via the acquisition of Saeta for $1,200mm. Cost of capital has improved enough for the company to actually fund this deal partially with equity ($400mm, backstopped by Brookfield Renewable Partners), with the rest coming from its new $500mm line of credit from its GP/corporate sponsor and the recent up-sizing of its revolver. Management intends to move away from holding the debt on these revolving facilities for long, instead opting to lever up unencumbered assets with project level debt. This transaction simply would not have been possible without that new leadership. Saeta, with its assets primarily located in Spain (also in Portugal and Uruguay), has 778MW of wind and 250MW of solar assets. This transaction will increase TerraForm Power's portfolio by 40% and expands the company's operations globally into Western Europe. Like within TerraForm Power's existing asset base, these are all long-term contractual purchased power agreements ("PPAs") with fifteen-year average lives.

*TerraForm Power, Saeta Acquisition Presentation, Slide 7

This is a compelling deal, and I'm surprised it hasn't gotten more press. TerraForm Power needs size and scale, particularly after a rough 2017 that has - thus far - seen reductions in cash available for distribution ("CAFD") due to weak wind and solar power generation. This transaction, at face value, should be accretive to unitholders in excess of the annual targeted 5-8% dividend growth rate. The intention is that this deal will actually accelerate deleveraging, which is highly necessary given consolidated net debt to EBITDA is likely to end the year at 9.4x. Until it gets this number down, debt funding is going to be primarily limited to project level debt (the equivalent of a mortgage) and credit extended from Brookfield Renewable Partners.

As the slide shows, CAFD per share grows pretty strongly from current levels due to this transaction, even after borrowing costs and the cost of additional dividends paid out on newly issued shares are considered. At a 6% compound annual growth rate), 2022 dividends per share will be less than the pro-forma CAFD from this deal. There will be hundreds of millions in excess cash that can be worked towards bringing down leverage over the next several years - all assuming stable cash generation from these assets. This should help improve the firm's cost of capital over the long term, making it less reliant on its sponsor to maintain operations. Working towards better leverage metrics (e.g., debt to EBITDA <6x over the next five years) will go a long way toward getting bond ratings away from being deep within junk bond territory. Ratings agencies are particularly bullish on this deal, especially given that pro forma HoldCo debt will be down (shift to non-recourse debt at the parent level).

While shares have advanced 11% since the news, we're only talking about the equivalent of about $150mm in market cap appreciation. That seems understated given CAFD available per share is set to increase 24% before any synergies and that the corporate sponsor has "put its money where its mouth is" so to speak, affirming its intention to use the TerraForm Power entity as its vehicle to acquire and invest in renewable energy assets globally. For any shareholder on the fence that liked TerraForm Power before the deal, they certainly should like it even more after this announcement.

