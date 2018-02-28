General Mills: Expensive, But Worth Buying

General Mills (GIS) is entering the pet food market after acquiring Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) for $8 billion. General Mills has priced this deal at an expensive P/E and enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA multiples of 40.1x and 25x, respectively. That’s a hefty price tag for a company, which generated $1.275 billion net sales last year.

According to EY, the North American retail and consumer product industry has valued M&A deals at an average EV/EBITDA of around 9.6x over the past decade. Additionally, a report from the BHC shows that EV/EBITDA multiples for publicly traded pet food companies has been hovering in the range of 10.9x to 19.2x.

So, why has General Mills agreed to pay such a premium? The packaged food companies are making acquisitions to generate growth in the midst of changing consumer preferences and evolving retail landscape. General Mills is also moving forward with its inorganic growth strategy. The company’s big bet on Blue Buffalo could play a critical role in reviving long-term profitable sales growth.

Better Growth Prospects

The emerging markets are resonating growth in the global packaged food industry. Last year, it recorded 2% growth in retail sales, which was in line with the five-year average growth rate. The growth pace in the developed markets, however, has slowed down in recent years. Euromonitor estimates that retail sales growth in the U.S. packaged food industry decelerated to 1.2% during 2017, which is 50 basis points lower than the five-year average growth rate. The overall outlook is still positive, but growth rates will remain modest in the coming years due to change in food preferences.

The dynamics of the pet food market are much more favorable owing to growing ownership and continuation of pet humanization trend. According to the 2017-2018 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, the household penetration for pet ownership has increased to 68%, up from 62% in 2008. Millennials are increasingly adopting pets, and this trend will continue in the future. However, weak pet population growth will pose some challenges.

Source: Statista

The low revenue volatility is a critical aspect of the pet food market. The fact of the matter is that total size of the pet care industry has been continuously expanding since 1994. The following graph shows growth in household spending on pets has remained intact during the financial crisis of 2007–2008. The estimation is that the U.S. pet food market will grow at a CAGR of 4% to reach $34 billion by 2022.

Source: APPA

Blue Buffalo is a rapidly growing pet food company in the U.S. The company's top line has increased at a CAGR of 12% over the past three years due to mounting popularity of its Blue brand. The adjusted EBITDA, however, has expanded at a higher growth rate of 18% as a result of the continued increase in profit margins.

The company has ended 2017 on a high note with $1.275 billion in net sales, up 10.9% over the last year. The adjusted net income, on the other hand, has increased 24.3% to $195 million as a result of an uptick in volume sales and profit margins. The robust revenue and earnings performance highlight the strength of Blue Buffalo brands.

The U.S. pet food market is mature and saturated, but the competition is not that intense. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Mars, and The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) are the leading players and collectively control more than 60% of the total market. In comparison, Blue Buffalo holds 6% market share, but its hold will significantly increase under the umbrella of General Mills.

In the midst of intense competition and weak sales growth, the packaged food companies are aggressively cutting operating costs to protect their profitability. General Mills has aggressively slashed its advertising and media expenses in the recent years to maintain profit margins. The first half of the fiscal year 2018 has proved to be challenging, as its gross and operating margins have dropped to 34.6% and 17%, respectively, due to a spike in input costs. Blue Buffalo is one of the highly profitable companies in the pet food market, which means this deal will uplift General Mills’ overall profitability.

Source: Company Financials

Blue Buffalo registered a healthy increase of 137 basis points in gross margin as a consequence of favorable product mix last year. Similarly, the company’s operating margin has increased to 23.8% due to an impressive growth of 458 basis points during 2017.

In comparison, the petcare divisions of Nestle and Smucker have generated operating margins of 21.5% and 20.7%, respectively, over the same period. The robust demand for high-quality natural food and continuation of premiumization trends will allow Blue Buffalo to strengthen its margins. Furthermore, the profitability advantage will also play a role in capturing more market share in the future.

Blue Buffalo has successfully established a loyal customer base, which is growing continuously. The company has accelerated efforts in the therapeutic dog food segment with the release of an additional formula of Blue Natural Veterinary Diet. The increased focus on more natural therapeutic products will boost its market exposure.

However, the merger will accelerate growth in its customer base. General Mills owns and operates an extensive supply chain network, which means the integration of both companies will generate supply chain efficiencies and cost savings. But more importantly, a significant increase in distribution of Blue Buffalo products and enhanced marketing support will fuel potential revenue growth.

Blue Buffalo has a small presence in Canada, Japan, and Mexico, from where it generates around 5% of total revenue. At the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference, Jeff Harmening, the CEO of General Mills said;

"The biggest change we are making at General Mills is to begin operating as a global company. "We've framed our strategies globally. We're connecting our teams globally. And we're viewing our business through a global lens that allows us to rapidly share the best ideas around the world."

Source: Presentation

General Mills has already accelerated the distribution of Häagen-Dazs and snack bars in the international markets, including China, Australia, the U.K., Italy, and India. The company is exploring growth opportunities. It seems likely that General Mills will leverage its global distribution channels to roll out Blue Buffalo in the foreign markets, such as Canada, China, and Japan. Thus, the geographic expansion outside the U.S. will boost long-term growth prospects, as the global pet food market will grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach $95.5 billion by 2021 due to premiumization trends and growth in pet ownership.

Leverage And Deleverage

General Mills will finance the deal with a mix of debt, equity, and cash. The company has repurchased $600 million worth of shares during the first six months of the fiscal year 2018. However, the expected equity issuance of $1.0 billion will slightly increase the total share count. General Mills currently has $962.1 million cash on hand, but it will use just a portion to fund the deal. With $8.76 billion in net debt and $3.11 billion in trailing EBITDA, its net debt to EBITDA ratio is currently hovering at 2.82x. However, the leverage ratio will spike to 4.2x by the end of the fiscal year 2018 due to a significant increase in debt level.

The balance sheet of Blue Buffalo, however, is quite healthy with net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 0.35x. General Mills’ cash flow generation has remained stable due to aggressive cost cuttings. The company has generated $2.8 billion in operating cash over the past four quarters - slightly higher than the five-year average of $2.6 billion. On the other hand, Blue Buffalo has ended 2017 with $193.9 million in net cash from operations. However, its cash flows are expected to grow at a much faster pace due to the potential geographic expansion of pet food products.

General Mills has spent $6.811 billion on share repurchase since the beginning of its fiscal year 2013. However, the company is suspending its aggressive buyback program, at least for now, which makes sense. The suspension of the buyback program will allow the company to funnel cash flows to deleverage its balance sheet and support its geographic expansion plan.

Concluding Remarks

General Mills’ troubles are far from over, but the company is heading in the right direction. The continued focus on wellness trends will help General Mills keep up with the changing consumer preferences, whereas the rollout of its yogurt, snack bars, and Häagen-Dazs in the international markets will positively impact organic revenue growth. On the other hand, the divestiture of poor performing products will accelerate profit margins to some extent.

General Mills has lost more than 15.6% value over the past one month. As a result, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 15.1x, which is slightly less than the industry’s forward multiple of 16.4x. For now, General Mills intends to stick to its current annualized dividend of $1.96 per share, but its dividend yield of 3.8% looks quite appealing at these valuation levels. Blue Buffalo is expensive, but its addition will yield positive results over the long run. Thus, the ongoing weakness in stock price is a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.