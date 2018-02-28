Clean Energy Fuels Poised To Bounce After Earnings

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) have declined about 30% over the last quarter on very little news. This drop seems quite undeserved, given that the little news available has been good, and the company seems to be executing well. When the company reports on March 13th, I expect we may see an increase in both fuel volume and earnings, and this may very well result in a bump in share price. Let me highlight some of the news items from the last 3 months that indicate we may be in for a good quarterly report.

Improving environment for the natural gas trucking industry

Internationally, many countries are experiencing an expansion of natural gas vehicles. But North American indicators are strong as well. Class 8 natural gas engine sales were up 9% in November. This is backed up by the expansion of biogas (renewable natural gas) development across the country. This includes state-funded projects for dairy biogas in California and landfill gas facilities in Oklahoma and Georgia. These facilities will create even greater supply of renewable natural gas, one of the major and fastest growing products of Clean Energy Fuels. Meanwhile, the 12 liter ultra-low NOx natural gas engine produced by Cummins Westport was certified by the US EPA and the California Air Resources Board. This engine is critical to meeting low-emissions targets and will be hitting the road this quarter, marking another driver for growth in fuel sales.

Regulatory developments aid natural gas trucking

A number of actions by various states and the federal government have incentivized a switch to natural gas trucking over the last few months. Part of this is driven by money from the VW settlement, which many states have earmarked portions of for incentivizing natural gas truck purchases. In addition to this have been state grants to incentivize purchases of natural gas trucks in Ohio, Tennessee, Iowa, Texas, and New Jersey, and expand natural gas fueling stations in Texas. The tax on diesel increased by 20 cents per gallon in California, giving trucking companies there greater incentive to switch to natural gas engines. And the whopper is that Congress retroactively extended the VETC credit - a tax credit for alternative-fuel vehicles - to 2017. Although the market reacted with a yawn, this could add about $25 million to Clean Energy’s bottom line for 2017.

Company-specific improvements

Clean Energy keeps making improvements in their fundamental business. They sold half of their compressor business to an international partner, freeing up some cash and allowing them to focus on their primary fueling business. They announced a new build, operations, and maintenance contract for the City of Santa Fe. The company expanded its fueling agreement with Ryder, opening a new station in Kentucky. And they announced that they will be the exclusive provider of natural gas for the Harbor Trucking Association, important for addressing the new Clean Air Action Plan from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Another aspect that the market has misunderstood is the recent closure of 42 stations. The market seems to have interpreted this as a decline in business. But many of these stations were small, old, and largely already replaced by other nearby stations. The company expects the majority of these fuel volumes to be moved to other nearby locations. Thus, this move should be interpreted as an improvement in efficiency. What is exciting is that efficiency was already reaching new highs. The buildout of the “America’s Natural Gas Highway” in 2013 caused a drop in fuel sold per station. As the company gained more business at existing stations and slowed their station-building, this metric has risen steadily since then, and the third quarter marked its highest point in at least 8 years (Figure 1). But that doesn’t include the results of the recent restructuring, which should boost this efficiency metric even higher in the 4th quarter.

Conclusions

It’s hard to understand what is pushing the market downward now, especially in the absence of specific bad news. The market doesn’t seem to be expecting much, so it should be easy to exceed expectations. The upcoming quarterly report will likely please investors and could be a catalyst for an upward movement in shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.