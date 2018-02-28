79 High Yield 10%+ Dividend Leaders Could Deliver Up To 39% By March 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five 2/26/18 10%+ forward yield dividend stocks showed 19.96% LESS net-gain than from $5k in all ten. The high-price big dogs came back to push March's 10%+ yield pack.

79 U.S. stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $5+ prices, and $100M+ market caps as of 2/26/18. Yields above 12.2% narrowed the list to 30 for comparison.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate 29% To 79% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Dividend Stocks By March 2019

Three of ten top 10%+ Dividends by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target above). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ Dividends, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend returns from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by YCharts created the 2019 data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to March 2019 were:

Colony NorthStar (CLNS) was projected to net $792.27, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) was projected to net $474.37, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number was not available for CCR.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) was projected to net $467.23 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% opposite the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital (GARS) was projected to net $411.08, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

Kenon Holdings (KEN) was projected to net $371.07 based on no target price estimates from analysts, just annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for KEN.

THL Credit (TCRD) was projected to net $370.79, based on on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% over the market as a whole.

OFS Capital (OFS) was projected to net $353.70, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY) was projected to net $348.45 based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 98% under the market as a whole.

BlackRock Capital (BKCC) was projected to net $327.54, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) netted $290.54 based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 42.1% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

79 Top 10%+ Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top 10%+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ Dividends selected 2/26/18 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Kenon Holdings (KEN) [1] was the first of two utilities representatives. KEN owes its high dividend to a single distribution of profits from the sale of assets. The $12.35 per share dividend is payable March 22 to shareholders of record as of March 5. The other utility placed tenth, Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY) [10].

Second place by yield went to the lone consumer cyclical representative, China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY) [2]. One financial services sector firm placed third, Aozora Bank (OTCPK:AOZOY) [3].

Two real estate firms occupied the fourth and sixth places, Chinese Estates Holdings (OTCPK:CESTY) [4], and Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [6]. Sandwiched between those two, in fifth, was the first of two industrials, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [5]. The other industrials placed ninth, NWS Holdings (OTCPK:NWSGY) [9].

Two energy representatives placed seventh and eighth, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) [7], and PT Medco Energi International (OTCPK:MEYYY) [8], to complete the 10%+ Dividends top ten for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Dividend Stocks Showed 11.8% To 67.71% Upsides To March, 2019; (22) Lowest Downside Of Two Was -1.86%.





To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 19.96% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Dividend Stocks To March 2019

Ten top 10%+ Dividends were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Dividends stocks selected 1/26/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Dividends (25) Delivering 18.66% Vs. (26) 23.31% Net Gains by All Ten By March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Dividends collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 19.96% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yielder, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.72%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ Dividend stocks as of February 26 were: Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY); PT Medco Energi International (OTCPK:MEYYY); Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY), with prices ranging from $7.65 to $9.40.

Five higher-priced 10%+ DiviDogs from February 26 were: Aozora Bank (OTCPK:AOZOY); Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP); NWS Holdings (OTCPK:NWSGY); Chinese Estates Holdings (OTCPK:CESTY); Kenon Holdings (KEN), whose prices ranged from $10.52 to $31.58.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ DiviDogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: edtioncnn.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.