February's Correction And The Jumanji Market

February’s swift stock market correction relieved the market’s extreme overbought and low volatility conditions. With interest rates rising, the stock market has headwinds that can again become problematic; however, earnings are benefiting from lower taxes, reduced regulation and synchronized global economic recoveries. This note evaluates the stock market’s vulnerability by evaluating the factors used in our February 1st letter that anticipated February’s mini-crash1 or correction with uncanny prescience. Echoes of 1987 Crash: Derisk Your Assets with MLPs, Sector Rotation and Options.

The Big Picture:

The chart below shows the significant upward move in the S&P 500 since 1993, with the bulk of the move occurring after March 2009. The chart also shows the two significant declines of over 50% in the S&P 500 associated with Tech Bubble 2000-2003 and Financial Crisis 2007-2009 bear markets.

The seismic change occurring in the capital markets is the reversal in interest rates. Interest rates have been declining since 1981 and have bottomed in July of 2016. Now they are rising. The investing public has not digested the implication of this regime change. Not only has the 36-year bull market in interest rates reversed, interest rates have been pushed to unprecedented and artificially low levels to combat the Financial Crisis and the Great Recession. Since 2009, global central banks have accumulated $15 trillion1 in assets and pushed interest rates to surreal negative levels. Today, there are $9.72 trillion in negative interest rate bonds and this is down from $12 trillion at their peak. Artificial price regimes are not durable in the global capital markets. The enormous risk to asset prices, particularly stocks, bonds and real estate, is that interest rates are a key driver to their valuation. The enormous wealth created for holders of stocks, bonds and real estate from the 36-year bull market in interest rates will now be repriced as interest rates rise. Rising interest rates are now a negative pressure on stock, bond and real estate prices, and February’s stock market correction demonstrates that this rising rate environment is anything but academic.

Interest Rates:

The chart below shows 10-year US Treasury yields peaked at 15.84% in August of 1981 and bottomed July 2016 at 1.37%. Bond giants Bill Gross3 and Jeff Gundlach4 have written that we are in a bear market in bonds and that interest rates will go much higher. Where interest rates will settle once this global central bank accommodation is removed and this economic cycle has ended is difficult to predict; however, 6% on the 10-year US Treasury bond yield by 20214 seems reasonable.

The $15 trillion in asset purchases by global central banks1 and the resulting $9.7 trillion in negative interest rate bonds have created a bond bubble that inevitably will be unwound. Now that interest rates are rising, it is both hopeful and naive to think this bond bubble can be unwound in a slow and controlled manner. This bond bear market commenced in July 2016 with 10-year US Treasury yields at 1.37% and have more than doubled to 2.91%. Rates rose to 2.10% in September of 2017 and accelerated in the month of January to 2.75%. This January’s combination of accelerating increases in interest rates and stock prices proved to be unsustainable in February. With February’s break in stock prices and pause in interest rates, the equity market risk has been relieved, but not meaningfully.

Kondratiev:

One factor that could exacerbate the rise in interest rates is the growing prospect of commodity and wage inflation. For years many have speculated that the massive central bank monetary stimulus would have caused inflation, but that did not prove out. Kondratiev cycle theory now suggests that rising interest rates should drive inflation. Coincident with the maturing of the information age cycle, the deflationary benefits of technology will dissipate, and we will move from a deflationary cycle to an inflationary one. This appears to be manifesting itself in wage growth and higher commodity prices.

Below are examples of Kondratiev waves:

1. (1600–1780) The wave of the Financial-agricultural revolution

2. (1780–1880) The wave of the Industrial revolution

3. (1880–1940) The wave of the Technical revolution

4. (1940–1985) The wave of the Scientific-technical revolution

5. (1985–2015) The wave of the Information and telecommunications revolution

6. (2015–2035?) The hypothetical wave of the post-informational technological revolution

With the stronger economy, we are seeing improving wages and higher commodity prices. This will lead to higher inflation and inflation expectations which will drive interest rates higher. This could further lead to a negative feedback loop by raising the funding cost of our $21 trillion federal deficit. The good news is that this new cycle may drive higher economic growth which will be needed to get this massive debt back under control. The benefits of this rising interest rate regime are that it may help to reduce the wealth disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the middle and lower classes who have benefited little from the great bull markets in stocks, bonds and real estate in recent decades. Traders and the media will be much more attentive to the bond market, commodities, and economic data--like wage inflation and economic growth--to see if the Federal Reserve can deflate this bond bubble without disastrous consequences.

Earnings, Interest Rates the Risk Premium:

Rising interest rates are a significant problem for the market. We believe we are in a secular bear market and 10-year US Treasury Note yields will rise to 6% by 2021 and possibly sooner. Bond gurus Bill Gross and Jeff Gundlach have been vocal about this bearish trend. The S&P 500 at 16.9x current year and 15.6x next year’s earnings multiples are better than January, but these are not attractive levels.

The smart way to value the stock market is to measure how expensive it is relative to prevailing interest rates. The Federal Reserve Model or Risk Premium are methods that compare the S&P 500 earnings (yield) to the 10-year US Treasury Note yield.

The three-panel chart below displays the S&P 500, earnings and interest rates over the last 20 years. The colorful top panel shows the S&P 500 and the “Risk Premium” (a reliable indicator comparing the earnings of the S&P to the 10-year US Treasury Note yield.) The next panel down shows S&P 500 earnings (current and expected) which, in January, have accelerated with the stock market, economy and new tax law. What struck us in January was that while the accelerating ascent in earnings and stock prices was exciting, this condition could not continue with interest rates also rising at an accelerating rate.

Inevitably, earnings will slow, and interest rates will rise to a point that ends this bull market. February’s mini-crash appears to be the first shocking move in a process that may take two years or more to play out, but where interest rates on the 10-year US Treasury could rise to a 6% yield and could lead to a decline as large as 50% in the S&P 500.

As interest rates rose at an accelerating rate in January, the risk to the market became more intense. The accelerating stock market and accelerating yield (bond bear market) reminded us of 1987. In 1987, 30-year US Treasury yield rose from 6% in the beginning of the year to 10% by October 19, 1987. Rising interest rates created a compelling alternative to stocks. Pension managers moved their stocks into AAA rated US Treasuries yielding 10% to exceed their actuarial bogey for the next 30 years. What college educated pension manager wouldn’t capitalize on that prudent move? By then, the Wall Street innovation of “portfolio insurance” became so widely spread, that it had it helped to accelerate the stock market move on the upside and, when October 19, 1987 arrived, accelerated or crashed the market on the downside. In recent years shorting volatility and risk parity became a very popular. Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) were created to make this speculative trade available to retail investors. February 5th’s 1598 point intraday decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average was the result of Inverse Volatility ETNs collapsing and causing a “flash crash” type spike downward in market prices.

Risk Premium "Up Close and Personal":

Below Portfolio 123 displays raw data of S&P 500 earning (current and next year), 10 year US Treasury Note yields, the corresponding Risk Premium and Price Earnings Ratios.

On September 9th, 2017, 10-year Treasuries were yielding 2.06% and the S&P traded at 18.11 x trailing and 16.12 x forward earnings. The blended earnings yield (the inverse of the price earnings ratio) of the S&P was 5.58. The 5.58 earnings yield minus 10-year Treasury Note yield of 2.06% = 3.524%. The higher the Risk Premium, the more the market is paying you to take the risk of investing in stocks over bonds. The higher the Risk Premium the better the risk reward ration is to invest in the stock market.

By January 27th, 2018, 10-year US Treasuries were 2.66% and the S&P 500 was trading at 19.36 x trailing and 17.08 x forward earnings. This implied Risk Premium of 2.577% = 5.23 (S&P Earnings Yield) – 2.66 (10-year Treasury yield.)

The chart below examines of the Risk Premium over the last 6 months. The Risk Premium declined from 3.5% in September 2017 to 2.5% in late January. With the mini-crash of early February, the Risk Premium rose to 3.1%. With the healthy snap back rally, the Risk Premium declined to 2.8% leaving the market valuation still expensive. In the simplest terms we have a standoff between rising rates and rising earnings.

With new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaking hawkishly today, today’s 300 Dow Jones Industrial Average Index decline is no surprise.

If interest rates continue to rise, the economy and earnings will have to be exceptionally strong if our expectation that rates will rise to 6% on the 10-year US Treasury Note proves out. Thus, the market has entered the Jumanji stage where the game plays on, but the underpinnings of the market grow increasingly problematic as interest rates ratchet higher.

One solution is to embrace the idea that rising interest rates are inevitable and one must fundamentally reposition their portfolio of assets accordingly. Rather than focusing on what has historically worked—e.g. in the information age--evaluate new themes such as inflation plays and infrastructure. The chart below from Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Capital Markets provide a compelling graphic to rethink investing by embracing commodities and fading the S&P 500.

Mining stocks, materials stocks and industrial stocks should all perform well in a rising inflation and interest rate market. While it may sound like heresy, in five years’ time, those unloading or shorting FAANG stocks like Amazon and Netflix and buying South African gold mining stocks and oil tankers may look quite prescient.

Tyson Halsey, CFA

References:

We refer to February’s decline as a mini-crash in that computerized trading drove wild price swings on February 5th that was reminiscent of the Flash Crash of 2010. Technically February’s decline was simply a correction in that it was only 10% from peak to trough, a far smaller decline than what occurred on October 19, 1987. Yardeni Research, Inc. 2018, February 27. $9.7 Trillion in negative interest rate debt. Fitch Dec. 11, 2017. Bill Gross

Bonds, Men, It's About Time | Bill Gross Investment Outlook

Barron’s Jeff Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital Markets November 21, 2016. Gundlach: Bond Yields Could Hit 6% in Five Years

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.