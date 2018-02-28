Norilsk Nickel: Expansion With A Reduction In Dividends In The Near Future

Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK: OTCPK:NILSY) is the leading Russian mining and metallurgical company. The company has always been a dividend aristocrat, paying 10 percent yield since 2013. But such a plentiful dividend, in my opinion, will be reduced in 2018 due to the start of a new investment cycle. At the same time, growth drivers and high potential make the company attractive for growth investment.

2017 results

For most metals, NorNickel's production figures were better than the company's initial forecasts. The negative point is the decline in nickel output, but it turned out to be below expectations.

MMC Norilsk Nickel completely fulfilled the production plan for 2017. The output of basic metals from raw materials increased by 7-15% compared to 2016, while the growth in copper and platinum production exceeded the targets. More specific figures can be found here.

Also, just the other day there was information that Moody's upgraded Norilsk Nickel's credit rating to the investment grade Baa3 and improved its outlook from "Stable" to "Positive". This was largely due to the company's good results coupled with a decrease in the debt burden and analysts expect the ratio of financial debt to EBITDA to be about 1.9 versus 2.1 in 2016. The EBITDA/interest expenses will be at the level of 10.4-10.5 compared to the value of 2016 at 9.7.

For Norilsk Nickel, the year turned out to be very successful mainly due to the greatly increased prices for the company's products. The price of copper increased by 27%, for Nickel by 8.4%, Palladium grew by 42% and only the price for Platinum showed a decline over the past year.

What to expect next?

The increase in prices for products, as well as production volumes above expectations, will definitely improve financial performance compared to 2016. But what about dividends?

In its presentation at the investor day in November 2017, the company forecast CapEx at $2.3-2.5 billion in the next few years. But last week the head of the company Vladimir Potanin at the meeting with the Russian president said that NorNickel planned a large-scale investment of 1 trillion rubles for production modernization. 1 trillion rubles is slightly more than $17 billion, and even if you divide this amount for the next 6 years, it will definitely be higher than the $2.5 billion previously planned. Potanin also said that these investments should help increase ore production by one and a half times while reducing by 75% of the emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere.

Therefore, we can expect a reduction in dividend payments by 30-50% in the coming years. And the events of the previous week proved that Potanin had his own vision of the company's development, unlike other investors. Potanin is trying to increase his stake in the company through the purchase of Roman Abramovich's stake. He has already made a statement to the media that in this way he shows his faith in the future of the company. And if he manages to buy this stake, his share in the company will be more than 35%, which is significantly higher than that of Oleg Deripaska, the second key investor with his 28% stake.

At the same time, I believe that now is a great time to launch new investment projects. Primarily because of the rapid growth in demand for electric vehicles all over the world.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), last year there were 2 million electric vehicles in the world. By 2040, their number will reach a minimum of 40 million, the IEA predicts. And the largest mining companies have already begun to change their business to provide supplies of materials for lithium-ion batteries. And as Liberbank investment bank says, nickel helps to increase the capacity of batteries and at the same time costs six times cheaper than cobalt, and its supply is about 20 times higher. According to forecasts of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, demand for nickel will grow from 75,000 tons in 2016 to 400,000 tons by 2025, which, of course, will have a big impact on the company in the name of which there is the word "Nickel".

In addition, the company plans to expand gold mining in 2018 and will even try to get into the TOP-5 of Russian companies in terms of gold production. This will be achieved by launching the Bystrinsky GOK ("GOK" - ore mining and processing enterprise). Also, I recommend looking at this article, as here the author tells about all assets of the company in detail.

Therefore, these investments together with a huge increase in demand should become a very powerful long-term driver for the growth of the company's shares. And now, in my opinion, it is necessary to consider Norilsk Nickel not as a source of high dividends, but like a growing company.

In the presentation at the investor day, the company focused on the fact that it already paid high dividends and that even if the company pays the minimum dividends, it will still be higher than many competitors in the industry. And considering such ambitious plans, the company is likely to approach the payment of exactly the minimum dividends.

At the same time, the company will be able to return to high dividend payments after the end of the investment cycle, but not earlier than 2021.

Conclusion

The company launches a new investment cycle and has significant drivers for growth. In my opinion, the company is extremely attractive until the P/E reaches 15-15.5x. In this case, it is desirable to make a decision on purchasing after the annual report, which is scheduled for March 13, as if the dividend payments are reduced, the share's price may slightly fall.

