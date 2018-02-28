Is Washington Prime Group's 15% Dividend Yield Good Enough?
About: Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
The REIT is heavily impacted by shifts in the retail industry.
Management is keen on positioning the REIT for the future, which costs a lot of cash, though.
Right now results are still getting worse, the dividend is thus not very safe over the coming years.
Washington Prime Group could be an attractive investment, but may not be the best choice for income investors who want a safe and growing income stream.
By the Sure Dividend Staff
Washington Prime Group (WPG) is one of 167 REITs we track. You can see all 167 REITs here. What stands out about Washington Prime Group is its