Exhange Income Corp.: Diversified Portfolio And A 6% Dividend

Introduction

North Channel Investments' last article discussed Jetlines (OTCQB:JETMF), a penny stock airline that is planning on entering the ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC) market in June, 2018. This airline is looking to provide low-cost flights across Canada, but will have to compete with two other low-cost airlines that are planning to compete in the Canadian ULCC market. These companies are expecting to take a small percentage of market share from airline giants such as Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) and WestJet (OTC:WJAFF).

Air Canada and WestJet are Canada's two largest airlines and fly to a plethora of destinations across Canada and the world. While both airlines control the Canadian market, there are several small regional airlines that operate across the nation that generate steady revenues flying to remote communities. These small regional airlines often have little to no competition, where they operations are fairly safe, as most of their passengers are members of the various levels of government.

Today's North Channel Investment article will analyze Exchange Income Corp. (OTCPK: EIFZF), a company that owns a handful of small regional airlines across Canada. This article will look at their recent earnings, growth prospects, valuation metrics, and overall business.

Source: Perimeter.ca

Business Overview

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF) is a Canadian owned, multinational company that is based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba. EIF operates in two different segments which are aviation and manufacturing. Exchange Income does not own a large/well-known airline, however they own several small airlines that operate regionally in different areas across Canada. A few examples of the small airlines that EIF owns include Bearskin Airlines, Regional One, Perimeter Aviation, PAL Airlines and Keewatin Air. Each airline owned by EIF offers a variety of services such as charter services, regular passenger flights, ambulance services and cargo/freight delivery. The company also owns Ben Machines, Alberta Operations and Overlanders, which are manufacturing companies.

Recent Financial Performance

EIF recently released their 2017 annual financial report. 2017 was an excellent year for the company, where they saw another year of record operating results. Revenue increased by 14% to $1.01 billion and net earnings increased by 17% to $72.2 million. Both of these statistics allowed the company to see an increase in their adjusted net earnings per share, which increased by 1% to $2.58. While both their aviation and manufacturing divisions both saw growth in their revenues, their manufacturing companies saw a slightly lower profit than the year before due to higher expenses. This decrease in their manufacturing division's EBITDA was due to WesTower's struggles. WesTower is one of their subsidiaries which construct, engineer and manufacture communication towers. WesTower struggled due to lack of demand for their services as new technology is being used in telecommunications. According to their financial report, fiber-optic infrastructure is now used in telecommunications, which was something that WesTower did not provide until recently. This lead to the company putting in large sums of cash to be able to provide fibre-op, which hurt their bottom line in their manufacturing segment. Management expects that this shouldn't be an issue going forward as WesTower has implemented a number of measures to "reduce costs and generate efficiencies which is intended to allow EBITDA to recover in future periods".

EIF's aviation revenue was also significantly higher than the year before. Their aviation division grew their revenues by ~ $105 million (15%). This increase was driven by increase in sales of tickets, new chartered fights and overall increased business throughout all of their aviation subsidiaries. In particular, Regional One did very well, where they grew their revenue by 52% over the comparative period.

To top it all off, EIF managed to maintain their goal of an annual 5% growth in their dividend payout. Dividend payouts per share were $2.10, for 2017 which was $1.995 the year before. Their adjusted net earnings dividend payout ratio was higher than last year, which sat at 81% per basic share in 2017. This is 3% higher than the year before, which was due to higher than average maintenance capital expenditures. Going forward, management will monitor this payout ratio closely. EIF recently announced the increase of the 2018 dividend, which is expected to be $2.19 per share. This is 9 cents higher than the prior year (4.3%). This is slightly lower than EIF's goal, which is to increase their payout by 5% every year. Nonetheless, investors should be fairly pleased with the increase. Overall, EIF had a very strong year, where dividends, earnings and revenues all grew. Investors who hold EIF should be fairly pleased with the results.

Is their growth expected to continue?

Going forward, there are several growth prospects that will allow EIF to continue to grow their earnings. Acquired in November 2017, Quest Window systems is a company that manufactures large, 'full wall' windows that are used in high-rise multi-residential buildings. This acquisition did not significantly influence their 2017 results, as the company was acquired late into the fiscal year. Nonetheless, in the two months that EIF has owned Quest, the company has been pleased with their acquisition as the window manufacture has seen steady growth in their business. Going forward, Quest is looking to expand and add a second manufacturing facility in the United States that will double the company's capacity. This plant is expecting to begin production in 2019.

EIF also announced their partnership with Wasaya Group, a First Nation Owned aviation company which operates in Northwestern Ontario. This partnership will lower costs for Wasaya as both airlines will work alongside their subsidiaries of Bearskin and Perimeter to ensure flight schedules are inter-connective. Another bright spot for the company has been Regional One, which provides a wide variety of aircraft parts across the globe. This subsidiary has seen excellent growth and management is looking to build this business further going forward.

Other notables include Keewatin Air's growth. Keewatin recently was awarded a five year medevac contract in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, which began in late 2017. This contract now means that Nunavut's three regions are under Keewatin's contract, where before they only had 2 of the 3. PAL Airlines has also launched service to seven new destinations on the Quebec North shore. PAL Airlines saw competition from Air Labrador, which ceased their operations in 2017. This will mean that PAL Airlines should see steady revenues with little to no competition going forward.

Lastly, EIF's most recent acquisition was the purchase of CANLink Global Inc., also known as Moncton Flight College. Moncton Flight College was purchased for $55 million, and is Canada's largest flight training college. New regulations are expected to be implemented in the near future which will regulate pilot fatigue and flight duty times. EIF has always had a pilot shortage, where this acquisition will help to recruit and strengthen their pilot retention.

Going forward, these growth prospects are very promising for the company should have no issue growing their earnings. EIF is very selective with what companies they acquire, and seek only companies that they feel have growth prospects and will benefit the company in the long run. To conclude, Exchange Income looks as if they can continue to grow for the next few years.

Other Benefits to Investing Exchange Income Corp.

Source: Exchange Income Corp. Website

There are several other reasons to invest in EIF. Exchange Income Corp. provides an excellent dividend of $2.19 per share, which has grown annually since 2004. EIF currently pays a dividend yield just shy of 6%. As already stated, the 2018 payout increased by 4.3%. This increase could put further strain on the company’s payout ratio, which could mean smaller dividend increases in years after 2018. While this may be the case, management released on Feb. 21 that “despite the higher dividend payout in 2018, we expect that 2018’s payout ratio should go down.” Other positives when considering EIF are their diversified portfolio of manufacturing and aviation services. EIF's aviation subsidiaries operate in small, regional markets that have little to no competition.

Source: Exchange Income Corp. Website.

Does EIF have any risk?

Yes, EIF does hold some risk. Their high payout ratio could be an issue going forward, and management needs to keep it on their radar. EIF also owns a large number of planes that are old and will continue to need repairs and maintenance going forward. This could be a costly expense, however EIF owns an aircraft parts distributing company which will allow the company to keep costs slightly lower on these repairs than if they were purchasing the parts elsewhere. The company is also looking to replace the older fleet over the next few years, where it will be replaced with used & leased airplanes.

There have been several well-known investors who shorted this stock in 2017 based on these two risks stated above. Despite these warnings the company has continued to grow and expand their operations. Investors should understand the risks that come with this stock, but realize that these do not mean the company is a bad investment.

Comparison against Russell 2000 Index

When comparing EIF to the Russell 2000 Index, they fare as follows (Data as of markets closing on Feb 26, 2018):

Russell 2000 Index PE Ratio - 20.63 (EIF is lower at 15.83)

Russell 2000 Index PB Ratio - 2.23 (EIF is lower at 1.907)

Russell 2000 Index Dividend Yield - 1.38% (EIF is higher at 5.98%)

When comparing EIF to the Russell 2000 Index, which is an index of small cap stocks, the company performs very well. EIF has a lower PB & PE ratio, but also a significantly higher dividend yield.

Final Thoughts

Despite several small risks, Exchange Income Corp. has several reasons why they are an attractive investment. Their high dividend yield coupled with their growth prospects and respectable valuations make them a respectable purchase for investors looking to hold long and receive a 6% dividend that is paid on a monthly basis. Going forward, the company needs to monitor their payout ratio as well as the age of their fleet. We at NCI recommend EIF, where we are long the stock, and believe it should provide investors with gradual growth and as already and a great dividend. If you don't want to buy an airline like WestJet or Air Canada, buy Exchange Income! Their lack of competition and diversified portfolio should allow the company to grow for years to come

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIFZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.