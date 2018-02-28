Apple: Cash Flow And Content

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a cash problem. It has more than enough for operations and it needs to spend the rest on shareholder-enhancing initiatives. Dividends and buybacks will be part of the solution, but the company needs to increase its investment in original content (my thesis is that it will get the memo soon and make the stock even more attractive than it is now, but there are risks in terms of what appears to me to be a reluctance to spend capital in this area).

For now, Apple is basically in its experimental stage of content development. It's reportedly spending $4.2 billion over the next few years on original programming, according to this article at Variety, which was published back in the fall. $4.2 billion, however, is clearly not enough. Also, it's unclear to me exactly how the company is going to use its Apple Music platform to showcase this content (as mentioned in the article).

We first have to consider briefly how much excess cash Apple will have. This SA article talks about how a cash-neutral strategy will affect cash levels, while this one discusses projections for cash flow over the next several years and how the company theoretically has to plan on returning many hundreds of billions of dollars in cash ($750 billion is the stat mentioned in the headline). My belief is that a significant amount of that money should be diverted away from dividends/buybacks and invested in a Hollywood business model, perhaps as much as $100 billion. There are two routes the company could take: build a library of films/episodic on its own, or partially build out a library and engage some acquisitions. I foresee the second avenue as the most likely, but let's just focus for the moment on spending $50 - $100 billion on original content. One can't simply lobby the board for that with the reasoning that making filmed entertainment franchises is fun...what's in it for a company that already can extract a premium price on its tech portfolio and print so much money that Apple is sometimes called a bank that makes Macs as a hobby?

Growth. Apple has the tech thing down, and it has become one of the best long-term income plays around. But there's always room for more capital appreciation. For me, making movies/episodic would be a great business line to add to the company. Not only will it power a subscription platform sold directly to the consumer, and not only will it allow Apple to compete with major studios at the multiplex, but it will add value to a platform that Apple already has cultivated into a major brand: the iTunes shop.

Apple sells music on iTunes, but it also sells movies and television shows. Additionally, movies can be rented through Apple, just like on the multichannel cable systems. The company has to split the revenue generated by these sales/rentals with content owners. If Apple makes its own content, there is no party with which to split. Apple therefore increases its margin potential on the iTunes platform by investing in content. The iTunes platform immediately gets Apple in the distribution game.

But there's the additional attractiveness of the industry of multiplex theaters. Apple could release movies in theaters first, then on iTunes. In short, Apple needs to go full Hollywood.

There are moves the company can make immediately, beyond what is already being done. Apple needs to acquire a slate of movies quickly. It has the ability to overpay, so buying up the rights to movies from various festivals would present no problem. The company will have to figure out which movies would be of interest to the demographic that buys on iTunes and thus the most valuable...it surely has access to this kind of data. Amazon (AMZN) has had luck with acquisitions (e.g., Manchester by the Sea), and so can CEO Tim Cook. In the Sea deal, I don't believe all rights were purchased; my thinking is that Apple should go all-in and, again, overpay to get in the game (Note: There are ways not to overpay and to go about the content game differently, and it would be my personal preference to do that, but this just won't happen in the kind of corporate culture under consideration, especially one that has been spoiled by unique cash-generating models; thus, sometimes going all-in on a strategy that, whether my preference or not -- and I have no power in all of this anyway -- is the best course of action, considering it is a strategy most of Hollywood employs and with which success has demonstrably been achieved).

Apple could also engage co-financing deals and invest in product the way private equity invests in films. That would also be a non-complex method of ramping up investment in the game. Apple will get taken advantage of initially, but that's what happens in Hollywood -- it's unavoidable unless you really decide to develop on your own internally and court newer talent to the game. Most tech companies won't do that once they start their journeys into content production.

Outbidding other companies for talent is also something Apple probably will start doing. Netflix (NFLX) recently signed Ryan Murphy to an overall deal that wouldn't even put a dent in Apple's cash situation -- $300 million (which I assume is just the payment to Murphy, not to eventual production costs).

Apple could also buy studios, or take stakes in studios. Netflix has adopted a seemingly conservative approach to acquisitions -- it basically wants to acquire talent and product; it also purchased comic-book concern Millarworld. Apple, too, could make small acquisitions like that -- maybe it buys a distributor such as STX, or if it takes a page from Reed Hastings, it purchases Archie Comics or a similar popular brand in that industry. The tech giant could obviously purchase bigger studios like Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B). Doing some major/minor M&A could help Cook play catch-up.

Here's what shareholders/management really need to think about. Is putting cash into the pockets of shareholders more important than content production as a way of increasing margin at Apple's online store as well as starting a direct-to-consumer service? If Apple is not willing to spend $100 billion on content over the next few years, then what the company is saying is it prefers to be in the hardware/ecosystem business and not to participate in the content business. Dividends/buybacks would then be perceived to be of higher value. To my way of thinking, it would be better to intercept some of the cash in the overall cash-return plan and take more control of the ecosystem margin; this would be a better use of cash in the long-run for stockholders than increased dividend-reinvestment would be. The argument against it is that there would be too much risk -- money that could have gone back to shareholders could instead be falling into a black hole of zero value. But Netflix is proving that spending now for the future could be a valid way for investing in content. Shareholders who hold both stocks might disagree and enjoy that both are exposed to the tech industry and that each has its own mandate -- one is more income-oriented, the other is more exposed to an appropriate level of risk.

Taking the points of this essay in total yields the following conclusion: Apple is an exciting stock to own for more than its income ability...once it begins to invest in content as a way to hedge against inevitable down markets in its hardware business, I believe Wall Street will reward the capital-appreciation side of the equation. However, it bears watching exactly how much money Apple is willing to lose in this area (SA contributor Nick Clayton also characterizes the investment amount as a small sum in this article). I'll be honest -- my level of bullishness on the stock will go down if it does not start to clearly communicate an aggressive plan of shifting cash flow to content. I don't believe that $4.2 billion is nearly enough to get started. It's going to take more than that. Apple is certainly not a sell, but it could be an even bigger buy/weighting recommendation if it finally figures out that Hollywood is its destiny, and that it can't be dominated by one brand (Netflix, naturally).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.