It was worse than I expected.

This morning, home improvement retailer Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reported results of the 2017 holiday quarter that will likely push the stock price down quite a bit during trading today. Revenues of $15.49 billion were not the main problem, as comps topped expectations by over one percentage point - a more robust beat than Home Depot's (HD), announced last week. The issue seems to lie further down the P&L, where margins appear to be heading lower than most anticipated. Non-GAAP EPS landed at $0.74, well below even my more de-risked expectations.

Yesterday, I discussed my forecast for 4Q17, highlighting the following:

Lowe's full year projection of 5% total YOY revenue growth and 3.5% comps would likely prove to be too conservative; Gross margins would probably be supported by pricing resilience and lower mix of natural disaster-related sales; and Opex would rise as a percentage of revenues due to an increase in total compensation to support improved sales activity and boosted year-end bonuses.

I was mostly right on the first bullet, although my optimism proved to be too conservative. The robust 4Q17 sales results were credit by management to "consumer messaging, strong holiday event performance, and integrated omni-channel customer experiences". On the third bullet, my expectations turned out to be accurate, with opex as a percentage of revenues reaching the exact 26.2% that I had called for. On the YOY comparison, I calculate that the relative increase in operating costs, which I project to be "sticky" throughout 2018, generated EPS headwinds of four cents.

But being wrong about the second bullet above caused me to miss the 13-cent EPS under-performance vs. consensus. Gross margin of 33.7% was way short of my projected 34.4%, representing the lowest levels of profitability observed in all of 2017. Not a hot topic on my list until now, COGS management will become an item of concern in my mind this year. The management team has committed to focusing on "conversion and inventory management", all of which should have an impact on gross margins. Uncertainty around successful execution is likely what is behind 2018 EPS guidance of $5.45 at the mid-point of the range that, while possibly conservative, fell significantly below consensus' $5.85.

See summarized P&L below. Notice also how the adjusted effective tax rate of 39.4% came in well above my estimated 37.3% and 4Q16's 37.2%. These results drove what I calculate to be a three-cent YOY drag to EPS that would have very little to do with Lowe's operations and shouldn't be heavily discounted by the Street.

A tad less bullish on the name

I started to become a LOW bull in late August 2017, about "17% ago", as shares appeared to be taking a beating unjustifiably. I saw enough buy signals as a result of positive macro forces and solid fundamentals, despite the company's large debt balance, that did not seem to be properly reflected in the stock's relatively depressed multiples (see charts below, comparing LOW to main peer HD).

Today, I can't say that I have turned sour on the name. But the gross margin deterioration is a factor that I had not been fully counting on. 2018 will be a year to monitor Lowe's ability to drive product cost improvements and boost its margin profile. At least shares continue to look cheap enough after today's selloff, in my view, to provide a little bit of a cushion for those buying shares at current levels.