Investing In Republican Policies

I recently wrote an article on the Democratic Policies ETF (DEMS) and said I will write one on the Republican ETF (GOP). Here it is.

So I wrote an article on the EventShares Democratic Policies Fund (DEMS) recently. I said I'd write on the Republican Policies Fund (GOP) so here is that article. EventShares is an investment management firm that aims to invest based on policies, they have a Tax Reform ETF (TAXR) which I also wrote an article on. They aim to be politically agnostic and aim to select investments which should outperform if Republican (or Democratic for their Democratic ETF) policy goals are implemented. This article is not about whether I think these policy goals are good or not, I may or may not agree with them but that's not the point of this article. The point is how you can make money if these policy goals are implemented, so even if you don't support the Republicans it's still an ETF to consider as Republicans currently hold government. If the Republicans lose their majorities in the mid-terms and the presidency in 2020 then this ETF GOP will likely underperform and the Democratic Policies ETF DEMS should outperform. If you believe that Republicans will continue to hold government then this ETF may be a good investment for you, but this article is not focused on speculating election results.

As I did with my previous article on the Democratic Policies ETF DEMS I will go over what each policy goal means and what stocks it holds in order to match with the policy goals. The wording from the policy goals is essentially from the Republican platform so the wordings are obviously going to be biased to the Republicans as the Democratic Policies ETF DEMS was to the Democrats.

Deregulation

The Trump administration wants to focus on general deregulation, and according to the Washington Post they have pulled or suspended many Obama-era regulations. There may also be legislative action in order to remove regulations coming from Congress.

DEREGULATION: The White House's Office of Management and Budget has detailed plans to cancel hundreds of Obama-era regulations. In July 2017, the Trump administration announced it was pulling or suspending 860 pending regulations, of which 469 were being completely withdrawn and 391 were being set aside to be reevaluated. Source: The Washington Post (as of 7/20/17) Investment Case for the Republican Policies Fund (EventShares)

In order to invest based on the goal of deregulation, the fund investments in several financial firms (Morgan Stanley, Zions Bancorp, E-Trade, Northern Trust, Virtu Financial) as well as a couple pharmaceuticals companies (Gilead, Catalent). The specific rationales for these investments are shown above, which is from the fund's investment case document. The fund also takes a couple short positions in Maximus (provides government services that may be impacted by healthcare funding cuts and Molina Healthcare (Managed Medicaid that may be affected by health care cuts). It looks like the fund is no longer short Maximus (they are actively managed so they can change positions) but is still short Molina since the investment case document was published as of December 31, 2017.

Defense

DEFNESE: Republican party members advocate for building the military and ensuring troops have the tools needed to perform their jobs. The House approved a $700bn defense spending bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, in July 2017, which requires that lawmakers lift spending caps set under the 2011 Budget Control Act. 153 GOP lawmakers back President Trump's call for a $700bn defense budget. Source: thehill.com (as of 10/5/17) Investment Case for the Republican Policies Fund (EventShares)

Defense is a bit more specific than just general deregulation. The Republicans want to increase defense spending so this ETF invests in defense companies (Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Hexcel), a private prison company (CoreCivic), an unmanned drones company (Aerovironment), and a couple defense technology companies that make bag/body scanners (OSI Systems) and infrared technology (Flir Systems). You may not agree with this policy point, but if defense spending is increased then defense companies should outperform.

It was short ICF International, which management described as "out of favor with Republicans in [their] opinion", however it is no longer short as of today.

Tax Reform

TAX REFORM: The Republican party advocates for a winning trade policy that makes American companies more competitive at home and abroad. Republican members have proposed lowering the corporate tax rate to level the international playing field and switching to a territorial system of taxation so that profits earned and taxed abroad may be repatriated to create jobs back home. Source: gop.com (as of 10/17/17) Investment Case for the Republican Policies Fund (EventShares)

So the Republicans have passed their tax reform plan lowering the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% turning the US from having one of the highest tax rates in the world to having a tax rate which is comparable to other developed countries. Companies only pay tax if they're making a profit, and companies that were already paying little or no tax will not benefit from tax reform compared to a company which was paying a high tax rate. The Tax Reform ETF TAXR by the same investment firm which I wrote an article on specifically focuses on this.

So you can see what stocks they hold (as of December 31, 2017) above. They still have all the long positions except for WW Grainger (an industrial equipment distributor). The stocks they hold are high taxpayers and some will benefit from capex deductions. They have stocks from aircraft leasing, diversified chemicals, cybersecurity, and big data analytics, so a wide range of industries are represented in the fund. They also hold a short position in Endurance (EIGI) which has a high-interest expense and will lose their interest deduction benefits.

US Energy

U.S. ENERGY: republicans have proposed numerous bills to take advantage of untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves and promoted opening up public lands and the outer continental shelf to exploration. Republican controlled Congress has sought to reverse 52 environmental rules (most passed by the Obama administration) seen as burdensome to the U.S. fossil fuel industry. Investment Case for the Republican Policies Fund (EventShares)

So this policy goal is pretty self-explanatory. This ETF invests in a few energy companies which should benefit from a more favorable regulatory environment and the stocks are actively selected based on the manager's research. It includes a coal producer, oil/gas exploration/production companies, an LNG transport company, and a land driller. You can see the specific stocks and the rationales below.

Infrastructure

INFRASTRUCTURE: The Republican party is focused on promoting public-private partnerships that can help save taxpayer's money while bringing in outside investment. To that extent, Republicans are focused on modernizing the country's infrastructure over the next 1-3 years. Source: EventShares (as of 10/17/17) Investment Case for the Republican Policies Fund (EventShares)

This policy goal is about promoting public-private partnerships for modernizing infrastructure. It invests in Infrastructure Contractors, Construction Aggregates Producers and a steel producer. It also shorts Kansas City Southern which is a railroads company that has significant revenue from Mexico and could be negatively affected by NAFTA changes.

Portfolio Characteristics

As you can see above, compared to the Russell 3000 which is their benchmark the fund is overweight Industrials by 16%, Materials by 12% and Energy by 12%. It is underweight Tech by 12%, Consumer Discretionary by 12%, and Healthcare by 12%.

As you can see below, its largest sector weights are Industrials at 30%, Materials at 18%, and Financial Services at 18%. It does not contain any Consumer Defensive, Communication, or Consumer Cyclical stocks.

This fund has an average market cap of $8B and is tilted towards midcaps and small caps. When compared to the Russell 3000's valuation ratios, this ETF has a comparable P/E ratio at 19.2 vs. 20, but a lower Price/Book ratio at 2.54 vs. 2.9, this fund also has a significantly lower Price/Sales at 1.67 vs. 2.10 and a lower Price/Cash Flow ratio at 1.45 vs. 1.72. The lower valuation ratios could be because of the sector weightings that the fund uses as it is underweight tech which tends to have higher valuation ratios (partly due to higher growth). Morningstar considers this ETF tilted towards blend/growth stocks.

Conclusion

The expense ratio is 0.75%. In summary, the EventShares Republican Policies Fund GOP contains stocks representing a diverse amount of industries that may outperform as Republican legislation is implemented. No stock is more than 4% limiting single-stock risk. Since inception, in October 2017, it has outperformed the Russell 3000 and the Democratic Policies ETF DEMS - this is expected as Republicans are in government, however, if Republicans lose their majorities in the mid-term or lose the presidency then this ETF will likely underperform.

Make sure to use limit orders when buying this ETF as it has a very small AUM and may have very low volume. You should consult a qualified financial professional before making any investing decisions. I brought up a concern about sustainability regarding the Democratic Policies ETF DEMS which only had $1M AUM in my last article which also applies to this ETF:

The low AUM also makes me question the sustainability of the ETF, the Republican ETF has an AUM of $1.7M and its other ETF, the Tax Reform Fund, has an AUM of $10.7M - I'm not sure what the ongoing costs would be to them of operating this ETF as it is actively managed, but its other ETFs, while still having a low AUM, could be used to subsidize the costs of this one - if Democrats make electoral progress that could also grow investor interest in this fund. This fund is only a few months old, with an inception date of October 17, 2017. Investing in The Democratic Policies Fund

The same concerns about sustainability would apply to this ETF, although it does have more AUM than the Democratic ETF ($1.7M vs. $1M). If the fund gains attention that could increase its assets and I'd suspect that there'd likely be increased attention to these ETFs when the mid-terms come up.

