Deere & Co. - Global Tailwinds And Consistent Execution Paint A Good Picture

I find its intrinsic value to be $211, a Buy rating versus its current market price. The full analysis can be found in the link below.

As outlined below, Deere & Co. is a quality brand ready for faster global growth. Recent technological advancements and strategic partnerships prove its ability to execute while navigating increased risks.

PDF of Full Analysis with Appendix

Investment Thesis

Deere & Co. has historically displayed a competitive advantage and, after thorough review, I believe this advantage will be sustainable in the foreseeable future. In short, it is well-positioned to continue to ride 2 nearly certain long-term global tailwinds: a booming population that must generate the requisite food supply with a relatively fixed amount of land and higher population densities that will require greater infrastructure development.

Experts may disagree on how much the global food supply will have to increase to sustain a given population estimate, but there is consensus on 1 constraint: the amount of arable land is fixed. Therefore, more innovation will be required to increase output even if costs remain constant. Whether Deere & Co. develops these competencies internally or creates value through acquisitions or joint ventures, the incumbent is well-positioned to benefit.

Looking at the structure of the underlying business, Deere & Co. competes in 3 overarching segments: Agriculture & Turf, Construction & Forestry, and Financial Services. In Agriculture and Turf (68% of ‘17 revenues), it sells its highest margin products primarily to big agricultural entities and commercial/residential customers. Its most recent acquisition in this segment is Blue River Technology (Sept. ‘17) for machine learning technology that helps farmers reduce costs by decreasing pesticide use.

In Construction & Forestry, it has a diverse product mix, which it sells through major dealers and retailers (19% of ’17 revenues). This is Deere & Co.’s fastest-growing (68% YoY growth expected for ‘18) and most profitable segment, driven by both higher volumes and pricing. This segment will also benefit from the firm’s recent Writgen Group acquisition (Q4 ’17). Wirtgen produces milling machines, concrete and asphalt pavers, crushers and compactors, and asphalt plants themselves. The transaction catapults Deere & Co. to a truly global player in infrastructure. Finally, Financial Services (10% of ’17 revenues) is primarily a nice complement to the firm’s core businesses and keeps customers in its ecosystem.

Central to Deere & Co.’s strategy is its dealer network. The firm spends a considerable amount on R&D to produce high-quality products that customers find reliable and useful. Thus, it cuts back on distribution and other operating expenses, relying on its dealers to recognize its quality and willingly distribute its products to these customers. In short, Deere & Co. has built a strong brand thus far and has a solid economic moat (Herfindahl-Hirschman Index p. 6.).

From a qualitative standpoint, Deere & Co. communicates its strategy clearly with shareowners, and provides excellent guidance and supplemental data. It provides full financials for each segment (not just the income statement (P&L)) and data for many of the underlying drivers to its business.

After reviewing the Notes to the financials and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MDA) sections of its 10K, shareowners should be aware of a couple items. First is the fact that, like many organizations with an industrial labor force, Deere & Co. has large pension, health care, and life insurance obligations. It records a net asset (liability) on the balance sheet depending on a) how much additional capital it contributes and b) how well its investments to cover these expected costs perform. In Section 7 of its MDA, shareowners can see that its unfunded expected costs have decreased 19% YoY (pp. 39-43). Managing unexpected changes related to these costs will be a continued risk for Deere & Co., and its current outlook with this item is implicitly accounted for in this valuation.

Finally, Deere & Co. will have to navigate more stringent emissions requirements and environmental standards in the foreseeable future. Regulators across the globe are especially raising standards on off-road engines, which increases Deere & Co.’s production costs. The firm expects to be compliant with future changes, has historically navigated the regulatory landscape well, and does not currently face any fines or unresolved legal matters that would be of material impact (10K, p. 15). In my opinion, there are no items in the Notes or MDA that should give shareowners reason to be skeptical of Deere & Co.’s outlook. After thorough analysis and review, the stock is ultimately trading at a 33% discount to its calculated intrinsic value and I recommend shareowners consider making a long-term investment in the firm.

Management & Governance

After thorough review, I believe Deere & Co. demonstrates adequate Management & Governance. It passes 6 of 10 criteria used to measure effective governance, and its 8-member board is comparable in size to all in its peer group. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which ranks governance on an ordinal 1-10 scale, also currently assigns Deere & Co. a 2 overall, with the following scores in these subcategories: Audit: 1; Board: 6; Shareholder Rights: 3; Compensation: 1.

When analyzing the firm’s Board, one sees that Samuel Allen currently serves as both Deere & Co.’s Chairman and CEO. Mr. Allen has been employed by the firm since 1975, serving in his current role since 2010. And although board members are elected annually, they have an artificially long retirement age of 75. Deere & Co. also does not have cumulative voting, which makes it easier for minority shareowners to be represented, or a clawback policy, which recoups board member compensation if he/she is disciplined and/or terminated. These points, along with more board member diversity, are items for Deere & Co. to improve.

Otherwise, the firm has demonstrated ESG ratings that are consistently better than its industry the previous 5 years. Board members are also fairly compensated according to terms that are in the best long-term interests of shareowners, and the firm once again states there would be no material impact from its current legal proceedings. After internalizing all of these facts, shareowners have no reason to sell or be hesitant of purchasing Deere & Co. based on its Management & Governance in my opinion.

Market-Based Valuation

I estimate Deere & Co.’s market-based enterprise value (EV) to be $33.03BB. After adjusting for the same line items in the discounted cash flow (DCF), this is an intrinsic share price of $229 (p. 9). I benchmarked the firm to a peer group consisting of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT), AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) and Toro Co. (NYSE:TTC) based on operating and geographic segments as well as similar execution of their respective strategies.

I applied the peer group’s range of multiples to Deere & Co.’s values and ultimately determined the minimum multiple to be most applicable (p. 6). As you can see, Deere & Co. is in the middle range for most multiples, and investors have been willing to pay premiums for market leaders such as Caterpillar.

One key multiple to note is [price / tangible book value]. In such a capital-intensive industry, this multiple is more applicable than it would be otherwise. Excluding intangible assets, the multiple has its drawbacks but is generally a good proxy for a firm’s return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). In Deere & Co.’s case, it has a high historical ROE and solid cash-generating ability, both outlined in the next section.

EV and Equity multiples are each assigned 50% in this valuation. Equity multiples can be skewed higher for firms with higher debt levels, but in this case both sets of multiples provide a generally bullish outlook for Deere & Co.

In its entirety, this valuation method represents 30% of the final share price since multiples are more error-prone. Markets can trade far from intrinsic values for extended time periods and the data used a) reflects one point in time and b) is a proxy for Deere & Co. The firm’s underlying financials provide more insight and, given its financial health, it has the data points to make other valuation methods more appropriate.

Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Valuation

The DCF share price ranges from $193 to $221 with a target price of $200 (pp. 7-9). Noteworthy points include that I capitalize future operating lease payments and purchase obligations and assume a 21% U.S. corporate tax rate (p. 25, 26-28). Depreciation is detailed in the Financials section.

Deere & Co. provides guidance for $3.8BB in operating cash flow in 2018 while my analysis reflects $2.3BB at best. After review, the firm’s forecasts are not bad or unrealistic, my analysis simply has a healthy amount of conservation. Deere & Co. is a Buy even with this conservation and there may be room for additional upside that I did not account for.

After the forecast period in any economic analysis, an estimate for how the entity will grow forever must be made. This is often referred to as the perpetuity or terminal growth rate. In this case, I assume Deere & Co. will grow at the long-term U.S. GDP rate of 2.5%. The terminal value is ~50-60% of Deere & Co.’s EV, which is acceptable for a DCF and what one would expect with this firm’s cash-generating ability.

The implied EBITDA exit multiple of 2.3-3.2x is much lower than the current minimal value in the Market-Based valuation of 7.9x. This is once again most reflective of the conservative inputs used in the valuation. In short, this valuation method represents 70% of the final share price.

Cost of Capital & Distributions to Shareholders

I estimate Deere & Co.’s weighted-average cost-of-capital (WACC) to be 12.8% (p. 10). This is higher than the industry average1, but skews the DCF valuation downward at worst, thus providing a “margin of safety,” or more room to be incorrect with assumptions on the financials. The cost of equity is calculated using the DuPont and Dividend-based methods while the cost of debt is simply the firm’s weighted-average rate on its outstanding debt.

Deere & Co.’s 7-year DuPont rate is 32.8%. This method is superior to capital asset pricing model (CAPM)-based approaches since it provides more insight into the underlying business-driven factors contributing to changes in the final value that CAPM obscures. CAPM measures movement in the stock price relative to an index, whereas DuPont analyzes 5 drivers that measure the actual health of the business. In Deere & Co.’s case, its margins have generally been more consistent and higher than its peers the past 7 years while its asset turnover has been lower.

Deere & Co.’s 10-year Dividend rate is 23.8%. It has not raised its dividend since 2014 but with a 25-35% mid-year EPS target payout, investors should expect a moderate to 18% increase. Like many firms, Deere & Co. also has a share repurchase program which is periodically used according to perceived valuation and debt levels, and working capital needs. The firm has repurchased more stock than its peers the past 7 years and after review, has distributed an overall appropriate amount of capital to shareowners in my opinion.

1) KPMG Cost of Capital Study 2016.

Financial Statement Construction

In this section, I outline key items on Deere & Co.’s financials and the inputs and methodology used in their construction.

Revenue Forecasts

I used a hybrid approach consisting of bottoms-up trends and top-down market estimates to forecast Deere & Co.’s revenues. Looking at historical data, the firm’s 7-year YoY revenue growth is 2.9%. It expects 19% inflation-adjusted YoY growth in 2018, the Wirtgen acquisition adding 12%.

I use 3rd-party data to forecast the addressable market size for the firm’s 2 primary segments. For Equipment & Turf, I ultimately use a PR Newswire report that forecasts global growth for all farm equipment. The forecast considers population growth, more favorable government policies on agricultural machinery manufacturers, and rising adoption rates for precision farming. With Deere & Co.’s 5-year average market share of 16% as a reference point, I then use best judgement to forecast what the firm could achieve as the current industry environment changes and new entrants possibly enter the market.

For Construction & Forestry, I use a forecast by the Global Infrastructure Hub that forecasts global infrastructure expenditures on an annual basis to 2040. I only include the Road and Energy segments, as these align with Deere & Co.’s current competencies, and assume it is able to capture 0.50-0.75% of the spend each year in the forecast period.

Lastly, I assume Financial Services maintains simple YoY growth of 2.0%. It should be noted, shareowners could get vastly more technical with these forecasts but these methods are ultimately deemed to be conservative and not overburdensome.

Income Statement

All accounts except for total interest expense on Deere & Co.’s pro forma P&L are forecasted as a percentage of total revenues using both historical trends and public estimates made by Management (p. 11-13). Needless to say, the firm once again provides excellent guidance and supplemental data for shareowners.

Like virtually all corporations under U.S. tax code, Deere & Co. uses accelerated depreciation to decrease its taxable income, thus reducing its effective tax rate. Since tax P&Ls are irretrievable, a Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System (MACRS) 15-year asset class is used to depreciate its CAPEX while the tax depreciation of existing PP&E and capitalized leases is assumed to equal book values. The lower cash tax expense is ultimately used in the DCF to get a more precise share price and the difference between book and cash tax expenses impacts the balance sheet each year in the form of a deferred tax asset (liability).

Deere & Co.’s total interest expense includes both debt and capitalized operating leases. I use a simple amortization process to calculate the hypothetical payment (PMT) on the capitalized operating leases, with the firm’s before-tax cost-of-debt of 2.39% used as the discount rate. Like the depreciation methodology, all payments are assumed to occur evenly throughout the year. Since Deere & Co. files per U.S. GAAP, the interest expense is an operating activity while the principal reduction is a financing activity on the statement of cash flows (p. 17-19).

A final item to highlight is stock-based compensation (SBC). Deere & Co. expenses SBC within multiple lines on its P&L and, therefore, a thorough review of its compensation plans is done, but separately forecasting this item is not required.

Balance Sheet & Cash Conversion Analysis

In short, I construct the balance sheet using numerous assumptions and adjustments from the other financials and supplementary schedules. Working capital accounts are estimated either as a percentage of revenues or COGS depending on which of these two items drives changes in the account.

Lastly, the cash conversion cycle (CCC) is the most comprehensive way to analyze a firm’s working capital accounts. Comprised of 3 metrics1, the number reflects how quickly a firm generates cash, and period-over-period changes here are directly reflected in the DCF valuation in the change in working capital line. Thus, all else held constant, the quicker (slower) a firm’s CCC, the higher (lower) its intrinsic value. In Deere & Co.’s case, its CCC is not only quicker than its peers but has reached deeper negative territory given its ability to negotiate delayed payment with suppliers.

Short-Term Technical Indicators

Deere & Co. has outperformed the S&P 500 by 35.7% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis using weekly returns. Strong capital gains have also been a result of 19.5% average EPS over-performance the previous 4 quarters. Consequently, the stock is currently trading near its upper Bollinger band,1 which is conventionally an indication that investors may want to review the depth of their investment thesis and analysis before taking a long position.

This momentum is also viewable in other indicators. Deere & Co.’s Short Ratio is 6.42, much higher than the current S&P 500 average of 1.38. Published by exchanges bi-weekly, the ratio is the number of shares sold short divided by the average trading volume. Thus, it shows the sentiment of a given stock. In Deere & Co.’s case, traders presumably expect it to miss estimated Q1 results when reporting on Friday.

Finally, there have been no additional stock purchases made by executives in the previous year. Executives sell for many different reasons but purchases should always be considered a bullish signal. After internalizing the cumulative effects of these factors and accounting for the recent volatility in equity markets, it is my opinion that Deere & Co.’s stock should be pushed closer to its intrinsic value in the coming months.

Investment Risks

Investments may not be suitable for all investors. Individuals should make their own decisions based on their particular objectives and financial constraints. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and individuals should also understand that investments may fluctuate in price or value. The risk of loss is real and retention of principal is not guaranteed. I have not made any trades involving the underlying security in the previous 72 hours and do not plan to initiate any positions within 72 hours after the issuance of this report.

The following external sources were used in the construction of this report: Deere & Co. annual reports (10K), quarterly reports (10Q), annual proxy statements (DEF14A), reports of employee stock plans (11-K), earnings call transcripts, corporate by-laws and articles of incorporation, EDGAR, Yahoo! Finance, Estimize, and a Value Line screening tool. Underlying datasets are available upon request, and follow-up questions are encouraged at the contact information provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.