26 'Safer' Dividend 10%+ Yield Stocks March Into March

Analyst one-year targets revealed that ten highest yield 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks could produce 1.31% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k in all ten. Higher-priced "big" stocks led the pack.

Besides safety margin, 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to further document their dividend backing. Positive total annual returns narrowed the 10%+‘Safer’DiviStox list of 79 to 63.

Top ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend annual yields ranged 11.59% to 26.99% from AHGP; CHMI; CIM; TPVG; TWO; EARN; CJREF; CYS; ORC, and topped by AOZOY. Their free cash-flow yields ranged 14.03%-47.76%.

26 of 79 10%+ Dividend stocks were tagged as "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields as of 2/26/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted Top Ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks To Net 18.9% To 35.5% By March, 2019

Five of the ten top 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for this month proved 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend returns from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by YCharts created the 2019 data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to February, 2019 were:

Green Plains Partners (GPP) netted $354.93 based on estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GPP.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) netted $309.39, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $274.672 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) netted $271.39 based on mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% less than the market as a whole.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) netted $269.25 based on a median target price set by four analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Apollo Investment (AINV) netted $262.53 based on a median target estimate from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Sutherland Asset Management (SLD) netted $250.67, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Aozora Bank (OTCPK:AOZOY) netted $249.94 based only on projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 94% under the market as a whole.

CYS Investments (CYS) netted $249.70 based on estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Ellington Residential (EARN) netted $188.97 based on a median target estimate from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 28.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Six of Eleven Sectors Are Represented By The Twenty-six 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Stobks For March

Sectors represented by the twenty-six 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends numbered six of eleven. Those 26 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of February 26.

The 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend sector representation broke out as follows: Financial Services (6); Real Estate (16); Consumer Cyclical (1); Basic Materials (1); Industrials (1); Energy (1); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Healthcare (0);Technology (0); Utilities (0).

Four of five sectors were represented in the top ten by yield.

26 of 79 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Firms

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the top 30 10%+ Dividend stocks culled by yield from this list of 79.

You see grouped below a tinted list showing 26 that passed the dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out sagging prices in 17 of the 79.

Corporate financial gains, however, are easily re-distributed by boards of directors making company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Some may not cut or reduce dividends but carefully regulate their annual pay outs in slow business periods.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend pay increases to shareholders.

Note that many of these top dividend payers have adjusted their dividends lower recently, including:

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) in July, 2015;

CYS Investments (CYS) in June, 2016;

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) in December, 2017;

PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT) in October, 2015, among others.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

Actionable Conclusions: (11) Top Ten 10%+ 'Safer' Dividends Showed 5.41% To 12.88% Upsides To March, 2019; (12) Lowest Downside Of Two Was 7.49%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced, High Yielding, 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks

Ten "Safer" 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog firms with the biggest yields February 26 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Top Yield 10%+Dividend Stocks, Will Deliver (13) 17.73% Vs. (14) 17.93% Net Gains from All Ten by March 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 1.31% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Stock, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) showed the best broker-calculated net-gain of 27.14% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends as of February 26 were: Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); CYS Investments (CYS); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Aozora Bank (OTCPK:AOZOY); Ellington Residential (EARN), with prices ranging from $6.34 to $11.15.

Higher priced five 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends as of February 26 were: TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG); Two Harbors Investment (TWO); Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI); Chimera Investment (CIM); Alliance Holdings (AHGP), with prices ranging from $11.83 to $25.63. The big high priced 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks won by a nose!

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: finnfiancialgroup.com

