Is The Worst Over For Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals?

So is it time to tip one's toe into the water on this Tier 4 biotech concern.

However, the company should garner its first FDA approved compound in August and is trading near the cash it has on hand.

Very few stocks have destroyed more shareholder value in the past few years than "Busted IPO" Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

"Only after disaster can we be resurrected." - Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club

Today, we take a look at a small biotech concern that is a poster child of what I dub a "Busted IPO." Recently, the name has been in rally mode, although it has fallen some in trading today. However, few recent public companies has destroyed so much shareholder value over the past years. Will its beaten down shareholders finally be rewarded? We take a look below.

Company Overview

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) is a Boston-based Tier 4 biotech concern. The company is focusing on developing various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company came public in the first half of 2013 at approximately $8.00 a share. The shares touched $50 in mid-2015 before absolutely cratering. The stock currently trades just under $2.75 a share and sport a market cap right at $150 million.

Pipeline/Prospects:

Tetraphase is currently developing several different antibiotics to combat severe types of infections.

Eravacycline

This is the most advance of these antibiotics. This is a broad-spectrum, novel, fully-synthetic tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections and complicated urinary tract infections for which it has been awarded Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations by the FDA.

The Phase 3 IGNITE3 trial for complicated urinary tract infection patients failed to meet its primary endpoint. However, a Phase 3 IGNITE4 trial for complicated intra-abdominal infections did meet its endpoint and the company has filed an NDA for this indication which was just accepted by the agency. This has been given a PDUFA date of August 28th.

The company also recently inked a deal with Everest Medicines for the development of eravacycline in greater China, South Korea and Singapore. In connection with this agreement, Tetraphase received receive $7 million upfront was well as clinical and regulatory milestones that could total up to $16.5 million. In addition, if approved Tetraphase could eventually receive sales-based milestones up to $20 million and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales. This agreement has provided a nice lift to the stock in recent trading sessions.

TP-271

This is a novel, fully-synthetic tetracycline antibiotic that is currently in Phase 1 clinical development. This compound has been granted QIDP and Fast Track designations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

TP-6076

This is the lead candidate targeting most urgent multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacterial health threats identified by the Centers of Disease Control and is early Phase 1 development.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

In the past two weeks, the company has been reiterated as a Buy at a half dozen analyst firms including Stifel Nicolaus and Piper Jaffray. Price targets proffered have ranged from $6.00 to $10.00 a share, all more than twice the current trading levels of the stock. BMO Capital is the only recent dissenter, reissuing a Hold rating on the stock two weeks ago. The company ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of just over $160 million. This is what B Riley FBR had to say within their Buy rating and $6 price target issued Tuesday:

This morning, 2/27, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals announced FDA acceptance of the regulatory New Drug Application (NDA) filing for antibiotic eravacycline for complicated intra-abdominal infection (cIAI), with a PDUFA date of August 28, 2018, under priority review. We consider this news a key positive for Tetraphase, as it supports our view on the likely approval of eravacycline in cIAI in the U.S. We thus reiterate our Buy rating and $6 price target.

Verdict

Although investors have a right to be disappointed that the IGNITE3 trial failed. Another indication for the same drug should be approved by the end of summer. The company's cash on hand figuring in fourth quarter burn should be just below the current market cap of the stock. Tetraphase also has a couple of earlier stage 'shots on goal'. Given that all that, there seems little downside to this name and risk/reward profile appears favorable at these levels.

"It is not more surprising to be born twice than once; everything in nature is resurrection." - Voltaire

