Will European Banks Correct In The Near Future?

Last month, we published a bullish article on the MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index (EUFN). Our view was based on the fact that the sector’s fundamentals continue to gradually improve thanks to the ongoing recovery of the European economy, benign asset quality metrics and higher interest rates. While we are still bullish on European banks, a number of indicators suggest that a short-term correction in the sector could be imminent.

Weak macro data

First, Citigroup (C) has released its Economic Surprise Index for the European economy. For starters, the Citi Economic Surprise Indices measure economic data surprises relative to market expectations. As shown below, its reading for February was very weak, and that certainly came as a disappointment.

The German economy grew by 2.9% y/y in 4Q. While it is an impressive growth rate, it was fully in line with expectations. Moreover, several analysts noticed that capital investment was flat in 4Q, and that could be a warning sign.

Most importantly, Germany’s IFO Index, which is one of the most popular leading indicators for economic activity in Germany, unexpectedly declined in February.

Finally, German inflation decreased to its lowest level since 2016. That also has sparked concerns regarding the future path of interest rates in Europe.

The market reacted pretty immediately as the yield on the Germany’s 10-year sovereign paper declined by almost 10bps. As a recap, historically, there has been a strong correlation between the Europe Financial Sector Index and the yield on the 10-year Germany's sovereign bond.

Rising euro

Contrary to popular wisdom, a stronger euro is a headwind for the European banks ETF. For instance, while Santander’s (SAN) reporting currency is the euro, more than 60% of the group’s total revenues are generated outside of the European Union. HSBC (HSBC), which has the largest weight in the ETF, generated its revenues in USD, HKD and GBP. As such, there is a negative FX translation effect.

In addition, with the euro hovering at 1.25 against USD, European assets are becoming increasingly expensive for non-European investors.

Political risks

A general election in Italy is due to be held on 4 March 2018. The latest opinion polls show that the election could result in a hung parliament. As such, there could be a volatility spike in European equities, especially in banks, given their high-beta status.

Additionally, there is some lingering political uncertainty in Germany. Members of Germany’s Social Democrats still need to vote on whether to support Angela Merkel's government.

Ray Dalio and his short position

Bloomberg has recently reported that Ray Dalio, one of the most influential hedge-fund managers, has been building short positions against European stocks ahead of the upcoming Italian elections.

Technicians

We are not big fans of technical indicators, but the chart below suggests that EUFN could re-test its key support levels.

Bottom line

While we do agree that there is a risk of a short-term correction in the European banking sector, we would buy a potential dip. The most important thing here is that the sector’s fundamentals remain robust, while asset quality looks solid as even Spanish and Italian banks have done a good job of cleaning up their balance sheets.

