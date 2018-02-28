March 1 Natural Gas Storage Report: Our Expectations And Forecast

We anticipate to see a draw of 77 bcf, which is 70 bcf larger than a year ago but 41 bcf smaller vs. the five-year average.

Last Week and This Week

The U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate a draw of 77 bcf, which is 4 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index. That's 70 bcf larger than a year ago, but 41 bcf smaller than the five-year average for this time of year.

We estimate that last week, the number of total degree days (TDDs) declined by 10% week over week across the U.S. The drop in heating demand was especially pronounced in the Midwest and Northeast parts of the country. Concurrently, cooling demand increased in the Southeast and Southwest. This week, the weather remained relatively warm and we believe that TDDs should drop by another 10% (see chart below).

Interestingly, the drop in heating demand is not accompanied by a rise in cooling demand (as was the case last week). Therefore, the storage draw for this week (to be reported on March 8) is likely to be very weak.

Next Week

The latest numerical weather prediction models are returning some bullish results. ECMWF extended-range model is projecting above normal HDDs throughout the 35-day forecast period. Indeed, the European model is even projecting some heating demand during the first weeks of April. The CFSv2 long-range model is projecting normal-to-slightly above normal HDDs in March and April. ECMWF 00z Ensemble and GFS 06z Ensemble midrange models are both projecting mostly normal HDDs over the next 15 days. Overall, our analysis shows that next week, the number of TDDs should rise by 16%.

Source: Bluegold Research hybrid model.

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories - i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and also compared to the five-year average. The next two EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of the five-year average deficit in storage by a total of 115 bcf and the expansion of the annual deficit by a total of 68 bcf.

Further down the road, we expect a double deficit in storage to continue expanding at least until May 2018. The annual deficit, however, will grow much faster. At this moment, we project that by March 16 the annual deficit will grow by 74 bcf, while the five-year average deficit will shrink by 67 bcf over the same period.

