The Curse Of Compound Interest: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

In testimony before Congress yesterday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stood by his view that three or more rate increases are on tap this year. "Inflation is moving up to target," he told lawmakers.

Central banks sometimes wander into areas outside of their scope, but price stability isn’t one of them. It’s the Fed’s original, and most basic responsibility.

Another central bank concern, more acute today than ever, is to maintain the scope necessary to address economic emergencies. Since their primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates, many a central banker has worried that the zero bound provides little latitude to lower rates should the need again arise. So ironically, there’s a desire to raise rates just so they can be lowered again if need be.

The fiscal policy authorities, centered on Congress and the Treasury, have a vaguer mandate, which is to promote the conditions that enable economic growth and to manage U.S. government finances. This mandate has generally been poorly executed over the past several decades, and is inherently difficult to reconcile with a political system based on attracting voters at election time. And so our deficits and debts have risen to levels no one would have dreamed of a generation ago, with no seeming sense of urgency on the part of the political class to reduce it in case of some future emergency, when we might need the scope to run large deficits.

The classic such emergency is a large-scale war, like World War II, which is why the oft-proposed Balanced Budget Amendment would allow for such an exception. And yet, as Daniel Amerman’s latest article on Seeking Alpha makes clear, the emergency that lies ahead is just the natural growth of Social Security and Medicare expenditures based on an aging population. What Amerman does is tally the expansion of the national debt on the basis of Powell’s three projected interest rate hikes, and he finds the debt will grow to $54 trillion in 30 years. I quote:

The Federal Reserve increasing interest rates will eventually create a compound interest problem, where the interest on the money borrowed to make higher interest payments accelerates the growth in the deficits, which accelerates the growth in the national debt, which further accelerates the borrowing needed to make the interest payments on the debt. Paying ever more trillions in promised Social Security and Medicare benefits is a major financial issue for the federal government. Paying substantially higher interest rates on a starting $20 trillion national debt ($14.7 trillion publicly held), and having that create a compound interest problem - is also a major financial issue. What is far, far worse than either of these major problems in isolation is what happens when we take a holistic perspective, and combine the two problems.”

Amerman emphasizes that this holistic merging of problems stems from nothing more than the Fed hiking rates, which, when combined with rising entitlement payouts, would set off a perfect storm of accelerating debt and deficits that would start out innocuously – an increase in the deficit of “only” $36 billion in the first year and $89 billion in the next. But once we’ve passed 10 years, we’re looking at increased debt of $12 trillion and so it accelerates as compound interest works its magic.

The implications of all this are familiar. We could arrive at a point where drastic change will be forced upon us – be it truly massive tax hikes, truly painful benefit cuts, or some combination thereof. Or perhaps we’ll be “saved” by an enormous financial crisis that will force the Fed to again lower rates, reducing interest payments on the debt. But the key implication is that we’re missing a key tool in the toolbox, which is the flexibility to manage our finances in times of crisis because we’ve been full-blown emergency-spending through decades of peace and prosperity. So just as the Powell Fed is looking to raise rates, the U.S. needs Congress and the White House to get serious about reducing U.S. debt to non-emergency levels. The current, rare growth trend and anticipated repatriation of U.S. multinationals’ foreign-held cash provides a window of opportunity, cushioning the pain of deficit reduction.

