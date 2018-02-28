Foamix Pharmaceuticals' (FOMX) CEO Dave Domzalski on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Paul Arndt

Thank you and good morning everyone. This morning Foamix issued a press release with earnings results and a business update for the year ending December 2017.

Before we begin formal remarks, let me remind you that some of the information in the news release and on this conference call contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Several factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are described in detail in Foamix's filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the conference call, Wednesday, February 28, 2018 and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or supply new information regarding the circumstances after the date of this call.

Participating in today's call are Dave Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer of Foamix, Ilan Hadar, Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Iain Stuart, Senior Vice President of Research & Development.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mr. Domzalski. Please go ahead, Dave.

Dave Domzalski

Thank you Paul and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. There are two main areas I would like cover this morning. I will give you an update on the status of the ongoing clinical programs for our two most advanced candidates, FMX101 and FMX103. We also have new data to share from the open label portions of the first two Phase 3 studies, studies 04 and 05 that we completed for FMX101 in moderate to severe acne. Following my discussion, Ilan Hadar will review our financials for 2017. And this will be followed by a Q&A session during which our Senior Vice President of R&D, Dr. Iain Stuart will join Ilan and me.

I would like to begin with a review of the open label data from studies 04 and 05. Recall that studies 04 and 05 were designed as Phase 3 registrational studies that would form the basis of an NDA filing in the United States for FMX101 in moderate to severe acne. Patients were randomized on a 2:1 basis initially into a 12-week double-blind phase during which they were treated topically once daily with either FMX101 or the respective foam vehicle. The two co-primary efficacy endpoints of both trials were, one, the absolute change from baseline in inflammatory lesion counts in each treatment group at week 12 and two, the proportion of patients achieving success at week 12 as defined by an IGA score of clear or almost clear and at least a two grade point reduction from baseline.

We previously announced the topline results from these trials in 2017. So I won't go into the details now. But very briefly, FMX101 demonstrated statistical significance compared to vehicle on both co-primary endpoints in trial 05. In trial 04, the statistical significance was demonstrated for FMX101 compared to vehicle in the co-primary endpoint of absolute reduction in inflammatory lesions. However, the co-primary endpoint of IGA treatment success did not reach statistical significance. And based on these results and upon the completion of our Type B Meeting with the FDA in June of last year, we agreed with the agency that conducting a third Phase 3 study was appropriate.

An important feature of our first two Phase 3 studies was that following the initial 12-week double-blind treatment period, patients were given the opportunity to participate in a 40-week open label phase during which all patients would receive study drug. The objective of this study was to collect additional long-term safety data on FMX101 that would hopefully meet the requirements for an NDA submission. So the primary endpoints at the end of the open label study were safety assessments. However, we also evaluated efficacy during this 40-week period using the same efficacy endpoints as those analyzed at 12-weeks, that is change in inflammatory lesion counts and treatment success based on the IGA score.

A total of 657 patients were enrolled into the open label study. Of these, 291 patients completed 12 months of therapy with FMX101. It is important to note that this is almost three times the subject sample size required for this type of safety evaluation. The study was completed approximately two months early due to a lower than expected subject discontinuation rate. We announced the safety results from the open label study in January. To summarize the results, FMX101 was found to be well-tolerated over the extended 12-month treatment period, and there were no treatment related serious adverse events. Non-dermal adverse events were comparable in type and frequency for those reported during the double blinded portion of studies 04 and 05.

In the open label extension, three patients discontinued the study for non-dermal adverse events and the most frequently reported treatment emergent adverse event was the common cold. Application site adverse events occurred in less than 2% of all patients. Facial dermal tolerability was assessed over the full-year treatment with FMX101. These assessments score the severity of erythema, dryness, hyperpigmentation, skin peeling and itching. At week 52, more than 95% of patients had either no evidence of these dermal tolerability indicators or were classified as mild. No severe dermal tolerability scores were recorded over the course of the entire year. Patient satisfaction was also assessed after one year therapy and the results from patient surveys reflected a high level of satisfaction that are consistent with the scores obtained after the 12-week double-blind phase of the study.

Now, on to the efficacy results from the open label study, which we are reporting today for the first time. To reflect a real-world setting as much as possible, during the open label treatment, patients were allowed to discontinue FMX101 if they felt their acne had sufficiently improved. Patients could also restart therapy as needed and were also allowed to use other acne medications concomitantly. The efficacy results were as follows. In study 04, 37.7% of patients had an IGA score of zero, which is clear or one, almost clear at the 12-month time point. In study 05, 50.3% of patients had an IGA score of zero or one.

After 12 months, patients from study 04 had a 64.3% reduction in inflammatory lesions and patients from study 05 had a 78% reduction in inflammatory lesions. Additionally, after 12 months, patients from study 04 had a 52.5% reduction in non-inflammatory lesions and patients from study 05 had a 59.6% reduction in non-inflammatory lesions. These data points are clearly promising and demonstrate that not only does FMX101 appear to be well-tolerated over longer treatment periods, but also provide evidence that the drug has a treatment effect that continues to meaningfully develop beyond the initial 12 weeks of therapy. I want to stress however that since this was an open-label study and patients could stop and restart treatments as well as use other acne therapy concomitantly, we cannot make any claim of statistical difference between any of the treatment arms.

We have updated our investor presentation with details on the open label safety and efficacy data as well as the results of our patient survey, and I would encourage you to go to the Investors tab of our website, which can be found at www.foamix.com to view the corresponding data.

Now let me switch gears and discuss our ongoing clinical programs. Our two most advanced drug candidates, FMX101 and FMX103, are both in pivotal Phase 3 trials for moderate to severe acne and moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea, respectively. For FMX101, we are conducting a third Phase 3 study measuring efficacy over a 12-week treatment period while FMX103 is being investigated in two identical double-blinded studies also measuring efficacy over a 12-week period, followed by an additional nine-month open label safety study.

Based on the current enrollment trends, topline results from our FMX101 trial in acne known as Study 22, those results are expected to readout first. As previously communicated, we have anticipated the readout toward mid-year sometime within the second and third quarters. As we fine tune our timelines now, we expect the readout from Study 22 during the third quarter. As a reminder, we began enrolling patients in this study last August, approximately one month after we conducted a Type B Meeting with the FDA to discuss requirements for this third Phase 3 study. This is a large clinical study that will enroll 1,500 patients, a sample size that is triple that of our first two studies. Management of clinical operations and study execution remain our top priority as our teams work to provide continued training and greater assessment for IGA scoring and to ensure that patient enrollment is consistent with our protocol design. Our anticipated NDA filing for FMX101 is planned for the end of this year.

Subsequently, we expect the topline readout from the double-blind portion of our two Phase 3 studies in rosacea, studies 11 and 12 to occur after the readout for acne. We began enrolling patients in June of last year for these studies. We expect the readout for these two studies to take place toward the end of the third quarter or beginning of the fourth quarter of this year. This is a slight adjustment from our previous guidance and is largely due to a higher than anticipated screen failure rate primarily for patients not meeting the required minimum lesion count criteria per our study protocol. This slightly revised timeline for topline results should be balanced with the discipline our investigators appear to be demonstrating in enrolling qualified patients and the operational oversight of our clinical personnel.

Along these same lines, we are encouraged by the pace of enrollment in the open label safety study for our rosacea program. A significant number of patients had enrolled into this study and we have observed low discontinuation rates. Our anticipated NDA filing for FMX103 is planned for 2019.

I committed to our shareholders that I will provide more clarity on sequence and timing as our studies progress which we have done so today and we will continue to do so. We have sufficient capital to complete our Phase 3 studies and manage our operations into 2019.

Regarding our partnership with Bayer HealthCare. We received royalties on sales of Finacea Foam totaling $3.5 million for 2017. Recall that Finacea Foam is a prescription product which was developed as part of an R&D collaboration between Foamix and Bayer, using one of Foamix's proprietary foam technology platforms. The drug is market by Bayer in the U.S. for the treatment of rosacea.

We received notice that ANDAs were filed by Teva and Perrigo against Finacea Foam seeking approval to manufacture and sell generic version of Finacea. Together with Bayer, we jointly filed patent infringement claims in the U.S. against both parties in January and February this year. We are committed to defending our own intellectual property rights globally including patents that we have licensed to other pharmaceutical companies as part of our collaboration efforts.

Finally to a couple of organizational items. Dr. Dov Tamarkin, co-founder of Foamix and former CEO and member of our Board of Directors resigned from the Board in January and I was appointed as his replacement to his Board seat. This again was part of the orderly transition of managerial duties during the second half of 2017. But I personally want to thank Dov again for his support during this transition and wish him well to enjoy his retirement.

I also want to bring to your attention that in January of this year, we changed our filing status with the SEC and NASDAQ from a Foreign Private Issuer to a U. S. Domestic filer. While we will have to comply with additional U.S. reporting and other SEC and NASDAQ requirements, we will also provide investors with increased visibility which we believe will be appreciated by the investment community and may provide greater access to the U.S. capital markets.

With that, I would like to turn the call over now to Ilan for a summary of our full-year 2017 financial results.

Ilan Hadar

Thank you Dave. Good morning everyone. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $3.7 million, compared with $5.5 million over the same period in 2016.. The decrease is mainly due to duties of $2.5 million in contingent payment from Bayer that were payable for 2016 due to Bayer's achievement of certain sale targets during that year, offset by an increase in royalty payments in the amount of $565,000 from Bayer for the sales of Finacea Foam.

Research and development expenses for 2017 were $57.8 million, compared to $25.9 million in 2016. The increase in research and development expenses resulted primarily from an increase of $28 million in costs relating primarily to FMX101 and FMX103 clinical trials and an increase of $3 million in payroll and payroll related expenses primarily due to an increase in headcount.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year were $11.5 million, compared to $9.2 million in 2016. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses resulted primarily from an increase of $1.9 million in payroll and other payroll-related expenses mostly due to an increase in headcount and salary raises.

The company recorded a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 of $65.7 million, or $1.76 per share, basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $29.3 million or $0.91 per share, basic and diluted, in the year ended December 31, 2016.

At December 31, 2017, we had $76.4 million in cash and investments compared to $131 million at the end of December 2016. The decrease over the year period was primarily due to operating expenses related to our clinical trials. We believe, based on our current business sense, that our existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure required into 2019. For additional details on our financials, please refer to our Form 10-K and financial statements filed with the SEC.

I will now hand the call back to Dave for closing remarks.

Dave Domzalski

Thanks Ilan. To close here, before we turn it over for questions, this is a very exciting time for Foamix and 2018 has the potential to be a transformative year for the company. We are expecting data readouts from our two lead clinical programs as well as a potential NDA filing for FMX101. If the ongoing studies meet our expectations, we will be closer to our goal of becoming a commercial stage company with strong balance sheets and I certainly believe a world-class team in place in the U.S. and Israel. So I want to say thank you again for our shareholders for your continued support. We look forward to updating you as we continue to make progress.

That concludes our prepared remarks and with that, we are now happy to open the call for questions. Dr. Stuart will join us as well. Operator?

Rohit Vanjani

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Do you know what percent of the patients use other concomitant acne treatments in the open label?

Dave Domzalski

Yes. Hi Rohit. So I don't believe we have those specifics. Iain, you want to comment on that?

Iain Stuart

Yes, sure. Well, I mean we have the data. We obviously haven't analyzed it at this juncture. But we certainly collected all of the information and I think that's natural potentially and informative sub-analysis that we will get to in due course.

Rohit Vanjani

And then for rosacea, is enrollment in the open label tracking better than expected or is there any kind of benchmark you could use there I think for acne. You said it was three times of amount required for safety, but is there anything for rosacea that kind of lets us know that the open label is tracking better?

Dave Domzalski

Yes. Go ahead Iain, and you can tackle that one.

Iain Stuart

Yes. We don't really comment at this juncture on specific enrollment rates into any of our studies, particularly ones that are obviously ongoing. So I can't comment on that. Just as Dave said in the opening remarks, we are very encouraged with the number of subjects that have opted to continue on with the product into the open label.

Dave Domzalski

Yes. We will ultimately, Rohit, still need to get 100 subjects that will be exposed to the product for up to a year of therapy. So, it's the same guys that we had with acne. Just again to underscore that, we have seen significant rollover into the study with low discontinuation rates. So I think that bodes well for us to wrap this up at a material – at a meaningful pace.

Rohit Vanjani

Okay. And this may be a similar type of question. I don't know if you can answer. But do we know what percent of patients enrolled were rated three on the IGA scale in 04 and 05 study and how that's tracking in the 22 study, the new study?

Iain Stuart

Yes. So the average in the 04 and 05 studies in the double-blind phase was about 85%. Between the two, 85% threes and the balance were fours. We only enrolled threes and fours and the same thing will apply for our Study 22. That's obviously the goal. We want to be somewhere in that range, but obviously we are not in a position to comment on what the exact numbers are, but our aim is to have a similar type of separation between three and four as we saw with our first two studies.

Rohit Vanjani

Okay. And the last question for me is, is the 4Q spend the right run rate for the foreseeable future?

Dave Domzalski

Is the 4Q spend the run rate for the foreseeable future?

Ilan Hadar

We don't give quarterly guidance. As we’ve communicated before, you can expect a run rate of approximately $16 million for 2018, and you can expect that the first half of the year, we will show a higher run rate as we are still conducting the clinical trials.

Rohit Vanjani

Great. Thanks very much.

Dave Domzalski

Thanks Rohit.

Bill Maughan

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the progress and new data. So just two for you. First of all, looking ahead to the Phase 3 or the third acne trial readout, in addition to tripling the size, can you remind us what you are doing as far as mechanism to reduce the variability in IGA scores among the different clinical sites? And then following that, just with this new data that’s been published or that you reported today, I know that you said you can't make a claim on it, but is this is something that you can publish or present in order to get in front of clinicians in order to help illustrate the profile of the product? Thanks.

Dave Domzalski

Sure. I will offer some thoughts on the second piece and I will turn it back over to Iain to address the question on how we are addressing the inherent variability of the IGA success criteria. But obviously as we outlined, we are pleased with the efficacy data as well as the safety data that we’ve got from this long-term study. We believe it's meaningful. Obviously, we cannot establish statistical significance because it’s an open label study, but as we communicated here, there seems to be a continuation of the treatment effect once you get beyond the blinded phase of the study, beyond 12-weeks and it carries out through remainder of the trial, we believe that's meaningful.

And we would fully intend to communicate this through various platforms, conferences, conventions, publications. And that's also our intent to do with any of our data. As we get that, we look to publish it, we presented data around the safety results at The Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference that took place earlier in January and I would anticipate that we would do the same with this data and put it in some type of a presentation format and look to move towards some type of publication. That again is part of Iain's area of responsibility.

So I will turn it over to Iain for any additional color on the publication side and also to provide some thoughts on the operational oversight. So Iain?

Iain Stuart

Sure. Thanks for the question, Bill. Yes, let's start with the publication side of the things. As Dave outlined earlier on the call here, we obviously communicated our long-term safety information around the turn of the year. We quickly put together a subsequent poster there that we put into Winter Clinical in Hawaii, basically the week later. So we have a very aggressive and proactive approach to publishing data that we think is publishable and meaningful and of course we will continue to do that, both as conference presentations, but also as manuscripts and that will continue as the data comes along.

Moving to your second question around IGA scoring and consistency. I would argue that this is probably one of our most pressing priorities here and we are putting enormous amount of effort on my clinical team in ensuring that as much as possible we eliminate variability between not just clinical side as it relates to the scoring but also within sites as well. Traditionally companies do clinical scoring events or treating events once. We have a continued program of evaluation of all of our research as time progresses. We evaluate all clinical photography that we receive to look for any significant deviations from activities there or scoring. We have approximately all my team in the field interacting with clinical raters constantly reinforcing key training messages as it relates to IGA scoring and of course lesion counting techniques. And I would argue probably we are putting probably industry standard levels, even improved standard levels in ensuring we try to limit this variability as much as we possibly can do.

Bill Maughan

Great. Thank you very much.

Dave Domzalski

Thanks Bill.

Dave Domzalski

Now, thanks again to everyone that's taken time out of their busy schedule. I know we are in thick of earnings season. So to all that have participated in the call, thanks for taking time out of your schedule to participate today. We look forward to continuing to provide you updates as we progress. So thanks everyone. Enjoy rest of week and your weekend. Thanks.

