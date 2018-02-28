Redknee Solutions Write-Up

Redknee Solutions Inc. (OTCPK:RKNEF) is an owner-operator led, although not controlled, Canadian software company with a strong value proposition, undergoing a turnaround that has been undervalued by the market.

In my opinion, this investment idea fits the description of an ‘Ick’ investment:

Ick investing means taking a special analytical interest in stocks that inspire a first reaction of ‘ick.’ I tend to become interested in stocks that by their very names or circumstances inspire unwillingness – and an ‘ick’ accompanied by a wrinkle of the nose on the part of most investors to delve any further. — Michael Burry in The Big Short

With ESW Capital – a private equity investment company with a long track record of successfully acquiring, building and turning software businesses – leading Redknee’s turnaround, the probability of success is significantly skewed to the upside.

As Buffett stated in his most recent 2017 Letter to Shareholders: “Betting on people can sometimes be more certain than betting on physical assets.”

Here is the full write-up:

