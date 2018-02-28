U.S. Light Diesel Market To Grow 168% In 2018 And Another 86% In 2019

Why this growth? The U.S. is starting with a tiny base of "personal use" diesel sales in 2017 and many new diesel models are introduced in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

The situation in the U.S. market is completely different: In detailed spreadsheets, I show how each new diesel model in the U.S. market will grow in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

As you know, European diesel sales are in a minor free-fall right now "thanks" to musings about banning old diesel cars in a handful of cities: consumers are scared.

If you are an automotive industry executive, you had better sit down before reading the numbers in this article. They will surprise many of you - a lot.

All the popular car talk among the "in" crowds in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco has been about electric cars for at last the last 4-5 years. And yet, despite massive subsidies of various kinds, including non-monetary incentives and mandates, combined pure battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales in 2017 barely exceeded 1% of the U.S. light vehicle market. Basically, 199,826 units out of the ~17 million unit U.S. market total: Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard.

Meanwhile, when it comes to fuel source alternatives to gasoline, we are about to see U.S. growth rates in one particular type in 2018 and 2019 that may dwarf all the electric car efforts to date by a wide margin. And I'm not talking about hydrogen fuel cells.

I'm talking about diesel.

Say what? Didn't diesel just die in September 2015 and in the two years that followed? Isn't that what we heard at Washington, D.C., cocktail parties and from news reports out of Europe?

It turns out that in the real world, outside Europe, outside Washington, D.C., and outside California's quest to force people to buy electric cars, the reality is quite different. It doesn't get a lot of media attention, because it doesn't fit the politically correct narrative, and the beneficiaries aren't all of these new and sexy startup automakers.

Let's start by reviewing why 2015 and 2016 were bad years for diesel in the U.S. The largest provider by far - Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), which includes brands such as Audi and Porsche - stopped selling diesel in the U.S. market in late 2015. Mercedes followed around the end of 2016. BMW reduced the scope of its diesel offerings, although it did not end them, as it has a couple of models left (3-series plus 3-series station wagon). FCA stopped selling the Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel and only returned with the RAM 1500 diesel near the end of 2017 after a one-year hiatus.

For all of those reasons, diesel in the U.S. had a couple of rough years in late 2015, for pretty much all of 2016, and arguably into 2017.

However, with the retreat among some players - Volkswagen Group and Mercedes most prominently - what replaces these diesel purveyors is far more significant. Let's go through them one by one:

Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM)

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) entered the U.S. diesel market in October 2015, just as Volkswagen Group departed. JLR started with two models and has kept adding diesel choices through August 2017. As a result, it now has seven diesel models in the U.S. market. During 2017, JLR sold 11,116 diesel in the U.S., which was up 53% over 2016 and constituted 9.7% of JLR's total unit sales in the U.S.:

JLR US sales 2017 2016 2015 diesel units 11116 7260 2373 annual growth 53% 206% TOTAL US JLR 114333 105104 85048 diesel % of total 9.7% 6.9% 2.8%

As you can see in the table above, the diesel growth rate slowed from 206% in 2016 to 53% in 2017. However, also keep in mind that the actual JLR diesel "take rate" was higher than 9.7%, because not all JLR models are available as a diesel in the U.S. market.

If we count only the JLR models where diesel is available, JLR's 2017 "take rate" was a lot higher than 9.7%:

2017 US JLR total diesel % Jaguar 32765 4141 12.6% Land Rover 48573 6975 14.4% TOTAL 81338 11116 13.7%

As you can see in the table above, once we have removed the various JLR models from the equation that aren't offered as a diesel, the overall JLR U.S. diesel take rate was 13.7% in 2017 - materially higher than the 9.7% headline number counting all the JLR vehicles that you can't buy in a diesel version.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)

Nissan entered the U.S. diesel market with the Titan HD pickup truck two years ago. As of one year ago (February 2017), Nissan informed that its diesel take rate on the Titan HD was exceeding 30%. However, Nissan does not break out its HD version of the overall Titan sales. I have assumed it's approximately one third.

Ford (F)

Ford starts deliveries of its F-150 diesel near the end of the current quarter - March 2018. As with GM's pickup trucks, it should be obvious that this has the potential for being a large volume vehicle.

Likewise, as with GM, one can reasonably expect that Ford will offer this diesel engine in its large body-on-frame SUVs as well, perhaps as early as this fall. Those would be the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

Most recently, Ford announced that its Transit Connect minivan will be available this fall in a diesel version. This will be Ford's first front-wheel-drive diesel vehicle in the U.S. market, in this size/weight class.

General Motors (GM)

GM recently added five incremental diesel offerings in the U.S.:

Chevrolet Colorado - midsize pickup truck

GMC Canyon - midsize pickup truck

Chevrolet Cruze - compact sedan

Chevrolet Equinox - compact SUV

GMC Terrain - compact SUV

On January 13, 2018, GM announced that it will offer a diesel version of the Silverado full-size pickup truck, which enters the market in the fall. This most certainly also means that the GMC Sierra sister vehicle, to be announced later this week, will get the same diesel engine. It also means that, most likely, one year later - second half of 2019 - when GM launches a new generation of full-size body-on-frame SUVs - Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, and Escalade - they too will get the same diesel engine.

FCA (FCAU)

Other than bringing the Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel back as soon as possible, FCA has announced that the Jeep Wrangler gets a diesel in 2019. That almost certainly means that the pickup truck version of the Jeep Wrangler also gets this engine option in 2019. The all-new RAM 1500 pickup truck gets a diesel (yet again, sort of) in 2019. Then, by 2020, I assume the analogy follows with the (Grand) Wagoneer SUV.

Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY)

Mazda announced in November 2016 that it would be bringing a diesel to the U.S. market for the first time, in late 2017, in the form of the CX-5 compact SUV. Well, this got delayed, and it's not yet available. Presumably, this will change within as little as the next couple of months.

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF)

Hyundai announced that its all-new Santa Fe midsize SUV will get the diesel option starting this summer. This will be the first diesel Hyundai sells in the U.S. market. Will other models follow? I would not be surprised if there will be more Hyundai diesel models to follow - but I have not made any such assumptions for 2019 or 2020.

Kia

Kia announced in January 2018 that its refreshed Sorento midsize SUV will get a diesel option starting in the summer. This will be the first diesel vehicle that Kia sells in the U.S. market. I would not be surprised if there will be more Kia diesel models to follow - but I have not made any such assumptions for 2019 or 2020.

With that as background, let's turn to the time-consuming and labor-intensive part of the analysis: Assembling the numbers, classifying them, and estimating the sales of diesel vehicles in the U.S. market in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

As you might appreciate, this was not an easy task. Many automakers either don't break out their diesel sales per model or only provide approximate ballpark numbers - or some variant thereof. Some automakers don't give out any diesel numbers at all, and yet others simply don't respond to inquiries for clarification. Several of the variants listed in my tables below have not yet been announced, of course, the automaker(s) in question couldn't comment on those, in terms of a diesel forecast. Therefore, many or even most of the entries involve some degree of assumptions.

All that said, let me begin by explaining how I have presented the data in the tables below. The first numbers column is the "2017 baseline" number. That's the total sales of the relevant model category, which includes all engine and fuel types. Some of these are, in turn, broken down between weight classes (pickup trucks) where I have generally assumed two-thirds being 1500 class and one-third being 2500 class as that seems to be the broader average among those players (GM, FCA, Ford, and Nissan).

The other columns, "2017 diesel," "2018 diesel" and so forth, are my assumptions for U.S. diesel unit sales as a portion of the 2017 baseline. For the sake of not overburdening the reader with too many columns and petty nuance, I have assumed that the 2017 baseline does not grow in 2018, 2019 or 2020: It's flat in my assumptions. If anything, that makes my growth rates have a built-in slight conservative bias. But given the size of the overall vehicle market, that's close enough for the purposes of this exercise.

Finally, I have divided the US diesel market into four vehicle segments. As I'll explain in more detail below, there are only really two segments that end up mattering in this analysis. That said, let me begin with the first segment: Work (panel) vans and equivalent. These also can be used as hotel shuttle buses, or to be converted into motorhomes (RVs) in some cases.

US work-vans 2017 2017 2018 2019 2020 Diesel take rate baseline diesel diesel diesel diesel Ford Transit 127360 10826 11462 12099 12736 Ford Transit Connect 34473 0 1034 2068 2413 RAM ProMaster Van 40483 36435 36840 37244 37649 Mercedes Sprinter 29745 26770 27068 27365 27663 Chevrolet Express 69164 17291 17983 18674 19366 GMC Savana 32106 8027 8348 8669 8990 TOTAL 333331 99348 102734 106120 108817 growth 3.4% 3.3% 2.5% % of the total 29.8% 30.8% 31.8% 32.6%

As you can see in the table above, I expect diesel sales to grow only approximately 3% per year in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Basically, nothing exciting. In any case, these vehicles are overwhelming of the commercial-use type - not really our main focus in this article, even though it is worth noting that I estimate the diesel take rate to be pretty high at around 30%.

Next up are the pickup trucks classified as "2500" (or "250") and above (3500 and 350, etc). While perhaps a little unfair, I classify all of them as commercial vehicles also, just like the panel vans:

US 2500+ pickup trucks 2017 2017 2018 2019 2020 Diesel take rate baseline diesel diesel diesel diesel Nissan Titan HD 17465 5763 6113 6462 6811 Ford F-250+ 295932 207152 210112 213071 216030 Chevrolet Silverado 2500+ 193335 135335 137268 139201 141135 GMC Sierra 2500+ 71921 50345 51064 51783 52502 RAM pickup truck 2500+ 165239 115667 117319 118972 120624 TOTAL 743892 514262 521876 529489 537103 growth 1.5% 1.5% 1.4% % of the total 69.1% 70.2% 71.2% 72.2%

As you can see in the table above, I estimate this 2500+ class pickup truck growth rate to be even lower than among the panel vans. At approximately 1.5% per year, it's nominal. Then again, the take rate already is around 70%, so that's a very different ballpark than cars and SUVs.

However, before we get to cars and SUVs, let's examine the "1500" (or "150") class pickup trucks, including the "midsize" pickup trucks. These are often, to a significant degree, purchased for personal use. Many are driven exclusively like a "car," and are purchased in lieu of an SUV. What's the diesel situation there?

US 1500 & midsize pickups 2017 2017 2018 2019 2020 Diesel take rate baseline diesel diesel diesel diesel Ford F-150 600832 0 24033 42058 48067 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 392529 0 7851 27477 31402 GMC Sierra 1500 146022 0 2920 10222 11682 RAM pickup truck 1500 335484 6710 30194 33548 36903 Jeep pickup truck 0 0 0 4000 8000 Chevrolet Colorado 112996 11300 12430 13560 14689 GMC Canyon 32106 3211 3532 3853 4174 TOTAL 1619969 21220 80959 134717 154917 growth 281.5% 66.4% 15.0% % of the total 1.3% 5.0% 8.3% 9.6%

As you can see in the table above, this one's off the charts! No, you are not seeing wrong - that 2018 growth number is 281%! I estimate the 2018 light pickup truck diesel market to grow 281%, followed by 66% in 2019 and 15% in 2020.

How to explain this? It's pretty simple, actually: Ford and GM are both bringing diesel versions of their best-selling 1500 and 150 pickup trucks at various points in 2018. FCA also is effectively re-entering the market after a very meager 2017. The full-year impact of these high-profile entries hits in 2019, but the "base" coming out of 2017 is so low that 2018 becomes an epic growth year. Of course, the 2019 growth rate of 66% is nothing at which to sneeze either, or for that matter 15% in 2020.

And yet, the overall light pickup "take rate" in 2020 is estimated at just under 10%, which is not a heroic assumption from the broader perspective. Recall that in the "2500+" pickup truck segment above, it's around 70%. So, still a world of a difference with lots of upside for this "1500" pickup truck segment.

The final category is cars and SUVs. While in the end, I will add it to the light pickup truck category for a grand total in the "personal vehicle use" aggregate, it's useful to start by examining it on a separate basis:

US cars & SUVs 2017 2017 2018 2019 2020 Diesel take rate baseline diesel diesel diesel diesel BMW 3-series 59449 2972 3270 3567 3864 Jaguar Land Rover (ALL) 81338 11116 11794 12201 12607 Chevrolet Cruze 184751 2771 3695 5543 7390 Chevrolet Equinox 290458 4357 5809 8714 11618 GMC Terrain 85441 1282 1709 2563 3418 Chevrolet Tahoe 98961 0 0 1979 5938 Chevrolet Suburban 56516 0 0 1130 3391 GMC Yukon 49183 0 0 984 2951 GMC Yukon XL 35059 0 0 701 2104 Cadillac Escalade 22994 0 0 460 1380 Cadillac Escalade ESV 14700 0 0 294 882 Jeep Wrangler 190522 0 0 24768 28578 Jeep (Grand) Wagoneer 0 0 0 0 5000 Mazda CX-5 127563 0 5103 8929 11481 Hyundai Santa Fe 133171 0 2663 6659 9322 Kia Sorento 99684 0 1994 4984 6978 TOTAL 1529790 22498 36036 83475 116901 growth 60.2% 131.6% 40.0% % of the total 1.5% 2.4% 5.5% 7.6%

As you can see in the table above, the growth rates here are almost equally wild - except they are more back-end loaded. The biggest growth rate comes in 2019, with 132%. Of course, 60% growth in 2018 and 40% in 2020 are eye-popping in themselves, but at least you might appreciate the slight contrast in timing when compared to the light pickup diesel growth trajectory.

You might note here that neither Ford, GM or FCA have announced diesel versions of their next-gen full-size body-on-frame SUVs. I'm making the assumption that their offerings of those models will follow the pickup trucks on whom they are based - basically one year after the equivalent pickup truck versions.

Now for the grand finale, the number that's the most relevant to the most interesting conclusion from this study: Adding the light pickup trucks and cars/SUVs together. This is basically the sum total of what's on the "personal use" side of the vehicle type divide:

US light pickup + car + SUV 2017 2017 2018 2019 2020 Diesel take rate baseline diesel diesel diesel diesel 1500 class + midsize pickup 1619969 21220 80959 134717 154917 cars + SUVs 1529790 22498 36036 83475 116901 TOTAL 3149759 43718 116995 218193 271818 growth 167.6% 86.5% 24.6% % of the total 1.4% 3.7% 6.9% 8.6%

As you can see in the table above, the combined "personal use" US diesel market - where cars, SUVs, and light pickup trucks are aggregated - will see fantastic growth rates for the next three years: 168% in 2018, 86% in 2019 and 25% in 2020. That's not something you have seen printed in the mainstream media!

A sobering counter-perspective, however, maybe this one: The battery-electric and plug-in hybrid US market was 199,826 units in the U.S. in 2017. In other words, at 218,193 units in 2019, the U.S. "personal use" diesel market won't exceed the plug-in electric market size until next year. Presumably, the U.S. plug-in electrified market also will grow in each of these 2018-2020 years as well.

But look at the level from which these two engine/motor/fuel categories came: I estimate the U.S. "personal use" diesel market at 43,718 units in 2017, and we know plug-in electrics were 199,826 in the same year. Then, in only two years, diesel will have come from behind and essentially matched the U.S. plug-in electric market! If not in 2019, then in 2020, more or less.

What could cause this forecast to go wrong?

In a sentence: The same that happened in Europe in the last year. If U.S. cities or other entities start talking about banning diesel cars/SUVs (and pickup trucks), and/or if U.S. cities, states, and the Feds skew incentives and mandates to the disfavor of diesel, then, of course, my estimates for 2019 and 2020 in particular, will change. Why? Because people will get scared, and probably don't buy as many diesel vehicles as they otherwise would have done. That's what's happening in Europe right now.

That said, the outlook for 2018 is almost baked at this point, so that's unlikely to change by much. And the window is closing on the 2019 forecast.

Barring such a "force majeure," what's the takeaway from this study?

I talk with many automotive executives and other automotive industry watchers. When I explain to them that the U.S. "personal use" (cars, SUVs and light pickup trucks) diesel vehicle is estimated to grow 168% in 2018, 86% in 2019 and 25% in 2020, they look at me as if I have horns and three eyes. In what is generally a well-analyzed industry, these numbers seem alien. They have never heard of such a thing - especially given the reduction in European diesel sales that's going on right now.

Of course, these seemingly precise growth rates - 168%, 86%, and 25% - will not turn out precisely that way. It's impossible to get this exactly right. There are too many assumptions. You can play with my spreadsheets above and offer your own forecast. In the meantime, let me just suggest that if you made it this far in the article, you have learned something you didn't know before - and something important at that.

