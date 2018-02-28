General Dynamics: Acquisition Of CSRA A Clear Pivot Point

While critical of General Dynamics (GD) in the past, the company has been making all the right moves lately. After years of overspending and increased leverage driven by debt-funded buybacks, the company exited 2017 with flat working capital and a (relatively) healthy approach to its cash allocation. The big news is the headline $9,600mm acquisition of CSRA (CSRA); a move that will fundamentally alter from where and how the company generates a large portion of its annual earnings. This has the potential to be a game-changer for General Dynamics on the bottom line, but management has to be willing to take best practices from CSRA and leverage those within its own set of operations. CEO Phebe Novakovic and the management team have never taken on an acquisition with this size and scale. It has the potential to make or break the value proposition going forward for the company's equity.

Structural Review, Why CSRA Changes Outlook

General Dynamics has seen its market cap explode over the past several years, with shares exploding from $60.00/share in 2012 to more than $225.00/share today. What is most interesting about that is that net income and EBITDA have barely budged an inch. The entire rally in General Dynamics is built upon nothing but market sentiment and expectations of future earnings; on an earnings basis, there is simply no reason that the company cannot go back to trading between 5x and 6x EBITDA versus 14x and 15x EBITDA as it does today. Exposure to defense spending and American government contracts, now en vogue, can rapidly go out of style. As a quick refresher, the company operates under four segments today:

Aerospace. Aerospace is primarily focused on the business jet industry via its design, development, and manufacture of Gulfstream aircraft. Sales are still primarily based around new jet sales, but the company has been developing an extensive service network globally via fixed business operations ("FBOs") in airports in Singapore, Dubai, Puerto Rico, and the United States.

Combat Systems. General Dynamics sells a wide swath of vehicles, weapon systems, and munitions to the U.S. Government and its allies throughout the world. In particular, the company's Stryker line has leading market share in light armored vehicles ("LAVs") and within tanks (via the "Abrams" brand). Heavy equipment sales are bolstered by munitions sales throughout naval, air, and ground forces across all calibers and weapon platforms.

Marine Systems. Marine Systems constructs and builds nuclear-power submarines, surface vehicles, and logistics ships for the U.S. Navy and commercial Jones Act customers. The crown jewel is the prime contractor title for the U.S. Navy's Virginia-class submarine program, which delivers submarines at a two per year rate through 2023. Tempering the potential risk of the roll-off of this contract is the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program, which is set to have the lead ship start construction in 2021, delivered to the U.S. Navy in 2027.

Information Systems and Technology. For more than half a century, General Dynamics has been providing IT solutions and support services. Projects include massive IT networks (e.g., the modernization of NATO's IT infrastructure system), big data analytics, secure mission systems, and cybersecurity. The company splits this into two categories: Information Technology Services and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (collectively called "C4ISR").

The bias is clear, as the majority of revenue comes from cyclical, capital-intensive projects reliant on large contract awards, often by governmental agencies. The exception to this is Information Systems and Technology. Just 15% of total backlog at the end of 2017 was within this segment despite the business generating nearly 25% of operating income over the past three years. It's relatively capital light and is the only segment to consistently grow operating income. Management is looking to play off of that strength, building upon it. The acquisition of CSRA does just that.

As CSRA is wholly IT assets similar to what was already held at General Dynamics, now, more than 35% of pro forma revenue will be generated from these business lines. By 2019, the company is looking to be less and less a manufacturer of tanks, bombs, and jet aircraft, moving towards a premiere provider of information technology. The deal fundamentally alters the Federal IT market, with CSRA and General Dynamics catapulting to the number two market position, just trailing behind Leidos (LDOS) and ahead of Booz Allen (BAH).

Arguably, CSRA does this business better than General Dynamics. Operating margins are 200-300bps higher despite generating only a little more than half the revenue. Buying that kind of quality and expertise doesn't come cheap. By paying $9,600mm, General Dynamics paid nearly 12x EBITDA for these assets before synergy expectations of at least $275mm. Pro forma adjusted leverage will climb to 3.2x. As an extension of this, the way management historically allocates cash will have to change: the $6,500mm in share buybacks booked over the past three years is not sustainable alongside the mandatory de-leveraging that will accompany this deal.

Takeaway

I'm a fan of this space. Rising federal expenditures, coupled with a drastic need to modernize digital infrastructure, should bolster the outlook for companies in this sector. I do worry about competition as others in this space follow suit in consolidation, but pro forma General Dynamics is much more diversified and has fired the first salvo. However, by trading at more than 14.4x sell-side expectations of 2019 EBITDA, the company is egregiously expensive, especially considering the company's historically poor organic growth profile (guided for mid-single digits over the next several years) and weak cash flow generation. Care needs to be taken as there is little room for any errors from the management team at these multiples.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.