Wright Medical May Be Hobbled Until The Ankle Business Re-Accelerates

Wright Medical (WMGI) shareholders didn't seem to be thrilled about the merger with Tornier, but looking back, it is the Tornier investors who probably have more to regret about that deal. Although backward-looking hypotheticals only get you just so far, it has been the shoulder business that Wright acquired in the Tornier deal that has been driving the business, while Wright's prior core lower extremity/ankle business has weakened considerably in the last two years.

I don't believe the lower extremity business is damaged beyond repair, but management absolutely has to execute better than it has and start regaining momentum versus rivals like Stryker (SYK) and Integra (IART) if the shares are to perform better. I'm still modeling long-term revenue growth in the high single digits and long-term FCF margins in the 20%s, which supports a mid-$20s fair value, but Wright Medical's weak execution makes this a "show me" stock at this point.

No Surprises In Final Q4 Results, But Another Soft Guide

Wright Medical had already previewed its fourth quarter results some time ago, and there weren't any major surprises in the final other results, though the ongoing weakness in the lower extremity business is bracing.

Revenue rose 11% in constant currency terms and organic growth was more on the order of 7% when adjusting for the different number of selling days in the quarter. The upper extremity business continues to lead the way, with strong sales of shoulder implants driving 23% constant currency growth (and nearly 30% growth in the U.S.). The lower extremity business has weakened further, though, with just 2% growth and 4% growth in the U.S. - well below the high single-digit industry growth rate and the growth of competitors like Stryker in the business. Biologics was also weak, up 7%, as good international growth in Augment is being offset by weak domestic ankle procedure volume.

Margins do continue to improve, though, and that is despite the addition of a large number of sales reps that have yet to hit their stride. Gross margin improved more than four points on a GAAP basis and more than a point on a non-GAAP basis. Adjusted EBITDA improved 67% by the company's calculation (which excludes stock option expense), and the margin improved by almost six points. Adding back the SOE boosts the growth rate to 80% but drops the margin from over 17% to around 15%.

Unfortunately, Wright Medical once again lowered guidance. The revision was not dramatic, but the midpoint of management's guidance range ($806 million) was a little below the prior average sell-side estimate of $811 million. That's not a big difference, but it continues an ongoing drumbeat of disappointment.

The Ankle Business Isn't Doomed, But It's Limping Badly

With the ankle/lower extremity market still growing at a high single-digit rate, there's practically no question in my mind that Wright Medical is losing share to companies like Stryker and Integra. Part of the problem has been ongoing turnover in sales reps and management - almost all of the Tornier lower extremity sales force is gone now (most of whom work for competitors now) and the weak performance results have led Wright Management to make some changes in more senior positions.

Although I thought it would take time for the new hires Wright Medical made earlier in 2017 to hit their stride, I'm starting to worry a little bit about whether the company is able to hire the best people for these jobs - anecdotal due diligence checks with friends and sources in the ortho world have indicated that the company has been hiring new reps who don't have prior ortho (or in some cases, medical device) experience. That's not as bad as it might sound (to some extent, "sales is sales"), but it does mean a longer period of learning on the job and a longer ramp toward the $1M+/rep/year in revenue goal.

It's also worth noting, though, that the weakness in Wright Medical's business doesn't seem to be uniform. The company still looks pretty strong in the total ankle market; where Wright Medical has really been feeling pain has been in the more commoditized hardware segments where smaller rivals are competing hard on price (and Integra has seen some of this as well).

Still, the lower extremity and ankle business has to be strong if the company is going to prosper. The launch of Infinity Biofoam (a 3D-printed coating that helps add stability) and Prophecy Invision should help, as well as ongoing growth in procedure volumes for total ankle replacements.

I'll also note that the health of the ankle business is an important driver for Augment sales. Weak ankle procedure growth has led to a slowdown in Augment's growth rate (it's used as a bone graft substitute in foot/ankle procedures). Approval of an injectable form in 2018 should help (it has proven popular overseas), but given the FDA's prior treatment of Augment, a smooth and simple approval may be an at-risk assumption.

Shoulders Are Strong, And IMASCAP Could Help

Wright Medical's shoulder business continues to drive strong growth, with the Simpliciti stemless shoulder doing really well. Although Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) will be launching its own stemless product, I believe a lot of Wright Medical's success has been coming at the cost of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and that can continue.

The company also made an acquisition back in December that I believe is largely about protecting and supporting the shoulder business. Wright Medical announced it acquired IMASCAP for almost $90 million in cash, stock, and earn-outs. IMASCAP was essentially the brain behind the company's Blueprint 3D planning software, and such software offerings have become increasingly important in the orthopedic space - they allow surgeons to essentially do a "dry run" of the procedure and use of such planning software has been shown to lead to improved outcomes and faster procedure times.

Wright Medical's access to IMASCAP technology was through non-exclusive licenses, and I believe this deal was important in securing long-term access to that technology. The bidding for the company was reportedly competitive, leading me to think that other, probably larger, orthopedic companies were interested in IMASCAP - an outcome that could have meaningfully compromised Wright Medical's upper extremity business in the future.

This was a defensive move in the short term, but that's not necessarily the case long-term. Management seems to believe that there are broader potential applications for this technology down the road, and perhaps not just in shoulder procedures. Perhaps a version targeting total ankle replacements can be developed relatively quickly, offering a potentially powerful impetus to surgeon adoption of that procedure. Longer term, if IMASCAP's technology proves applicable and valuable to other orthopedic procedures, this could be a potentially lucrative high-margin opportunity.

The Opportunity

It is difficult to have much confidence in a company that has had the erratic operating/execution performance that Wright Medical has had. This year (2018) should be a better one for the lower extremity business, especially as the comparisons get a lot easier in the second half, but this company has been marked by a lot of excuses, explanations, and "wait until next year", and I think the share price performance reflects the lack of patience the Street now has with that spotty execution track record.

If management starts executing better, I still believe that long-term revenue growth of 8%-plus is possible, as well as close to 10% revenue growth over the next five years. I expect GAAP operating profitability in 2019, as well as positive free cash flow, and I believe the FCF margin can hit the mid-teens in 2022. Gross margins are already attractive, and better results in total ankle and Augment could still offer some upside (as well, perhaps, as IMASCAP a long way down the road). I do still expect operating leverage to be a little stunted as those sales reps ramp up, but I think double-digit operating margins are possible in 2021.

Those cash flows support a fair value today in the mid-$20s, and likewise a 4x EV/revenue multiple. A buyout could garner a higher multiple, and Wright Medical's CEO has a history of selling the companies he runs, but I think the company must first show some improved growth traction in the lower extremity business before that comes back into play.

I'd also like to comment on the Wright Medical CVRs (WMGIZ) tied to Augment sales. I expect that Augment sales will reach the next breakpoint ($40 million in 12-month sales) late in 2018, triggering a $1.50/share payment. I believe it is going to take longer to reach the $70 million mark (I'm now estimating 2024), but even with a double-digit discount, I believe those CVRs are undervalued today.

The Bottom Line

Wright Medical has deservedly lost the benefit of the doubt. The company now needs to show it can re-accelerate growth in the lower extremity business and generate worthwhile sales from those reps it added in 2017. While today's price seems to factor in overly pessimistic assumptions, investors thinking that Wright Medical looks like a bargain should at least be aware of the challenges and spotty track record, as well as the competitive threats offered by companies like Stryker.

