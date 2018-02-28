Nymox Pharmaceutical May Have The Best Risk/Reward Profile In Biotech

A recent article on Seeking Alpha made a short recommendation on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX). I'll take the other side of that trade and would recommend investors use weakness to get long the stock. In my opinion, the data support approval for Fexapotide Triflutate and the end market is enormous. The likelihood of approval combined with such a massive market opportunity gives this stock the best risk/reward profile in my biotech universe.

Nymox Pharmaceutical's drug Fexapotide Triflutate was submitted for approval as a treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH or enlarged prostate) in five European countries in May 2017, using the Decentralized Procedure. The decision is expected in the next few months, and I think the drug is likely to be approved. Approval will likely be followed by a license deal, commercialization, and steps to extend marketing authorization to other EU states under the Mutual Recognition Procedure. Further, the company recently announced it had a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and plans to file in the U.S. later this year. Fexapotide has also successfully completed Phase 2 trials for low-grade prostate cancer and is expected to initiate phase 3 trials following approval for BPH.

Admittedly, Nymox has not had a smooth ride the past few years. In 2014, Phase 3 trials for Fexapotide failed at the 12-month endpoint due to an unexpectedly high placebo response. License partner Recordati terminated their partnership and the stock price collapsed. The company terminated non-essential employees, slashed administrative costs, and gave CEO and founder Dr. Paul Averback a stock deal in lieu of cash compensation.

However, as detailed in a recent peer-reviewed article in the World Journal of Urology (available here), the company continued the original trials (995 men over 7 years), conducted crossover trials, and evaluated several additional endpoints which could only be examined with the benefit of such a long-term analysis. Contrary to the short report's claims, the long-term follow-up trials were conducted at the same 72 sites by independent investigators, and results were compared with endpoints which had been pre-specified in the initial trial protocols. Also contrary to skeptics' claims, elevated placebo response at the 12-month endpoint is a widely documented problem in subjectively measured clinical trials and will be addressed more thoroughly in this analysis. In my opinion, the extended trial data more than adequately compensate for this issue.

The long case for Nymox rests on three arguments: (1) Short- and long-term efficacy data, and most important, the safety data show Fexapotide is superior to both existing drugs and placebo, (2) scientific evidence clearly demonstrates the 12-month endpoint alone is insufficient to measure BPH drugs' benefit relative to placebo, because elevated placebo response is so prevalent, and (3) this market is huge and underserved by current treatments, so the drug is likely to be a blockbuster.

About Fexapotide Triflutate

Fexapotide is a new molecular entity administered by ultrasound-guided injection directly into the prostate gland for treatment of BPH and Low-Grade Prostate cancer. The painless procedure is performed in an office visit by an urologist, requires no anesthesia or catheterization, and takes only a few minutes. Patients can return to normal activities immediately.

Phase 3 trials NX02-0017 and NX02-0018 were randomized, double-blind, parallel group studies designed to demonstrate safety and efficacy. The two trials were conducted at 72 sites and included 995 patients. The Primary Endpoint was change in International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) at 12 months and at pre-specified Long-Term Follow-up. [The IPSS consists of eight questions (7 symptom questions and 1 quality of life question; symptoms are scored 1-5 for a range of 0-35, and quality of life is scored 1-6. Lower scores are better; higher scores are worse.)] In addition, secondary endpoints and long-term crossover studies were pre-specified in the initial protocols. As noted, at 12 months, the drug showed significant benefit relative to the baseline but not compared with an unexpectedly high placebo response. Since these early results are key to shorts' thesis, I want to address them directly before proceeding.

Elevated placebo response is an expensive and widely documented problem in clinical trials. It is particularly prevalent in trials where endpoints are measured subjectively, such as psychiatric drugs and pain medications, and regulators are well aware of the issue. A simple Google of "Elevated Placebo Response Clinical Trials" reveals a multitude of scholarly articles on the scope and nature of the problem, as well as various methods to address it.

Specific to BPH, a recent paper by Eredics & Madersbacher (available here) evaluated 25 Randomized Clinical Trials including 10,587 patients. Virtually all showed placebo response at 12 months. Mean placebo response was IPSS score improvement of -4.4 points. Procedures showed higher placebo response rates than daily pills; for instance, mean improvement in sham Transurethral Microwave Therapy (TUMT) trials was a whopping -6.8 points. A 2015 paper (here) reported sham prostatic urethral lift trials showed a -5.9 point improvement at 24 months. For comparison, consider that the improvements in IPSS scores for approved drugs are less than the placebo response in these trial results. For instance, Finasteride (Proscar) showed only a -2.7 point 12-month improvement on the IPSS score (available here.) Dutasteride (Avodart) showed only a -4.4 point improvement at 24 months but still showed a -2.7 point placebo response, even over the longer time period (available here.) Numerous additional studies have addressed elevated placebo response in BPH trials; examples can be found here and here. Regulators have long recognized the need for long-term follow-up trials to monitor safety, and they commonly require such post-approval trials for new drugs. Recent scientific evidence now clearly demonstrates that longer term data-capture and analysis are also necessary to evaluate efficacy of potential new BPH treatments.

The long-term results discussed in the World Journal of Urology and presented at American Urology Association meetings last fall show extraordinary long-term efficacy relative to both placebo and alternative drugs, and importantly, showed no significant adverse events through the entire term of the trials. As summarized in the abstract from Nymox October AUA symposium:

Long-term (mean duration 3.6 years) International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) improvement (Primary Endpoint) (mean 5.7, median 5.2 vs. placebo 4.0, 3.0, p<.0001).

Long-term (3 years post-randomization) reduction in incidence of surgery or minimally invasive surgical procedures (MIST) treatment for BPH in blinded placebo patients crossed over to Fexapotide (5.22%) vs. placebo crossover to conventional oral medications (30.3%, p<.0001);

Long-term (3-year) reduction in the incidence of spontaneous acute urinary retention (AUR) (1.08% vs. placebo 5.63%, p=.0058);

Long-term (4-year) reduction in the incidence of verified prostate cancer newly diagnosed after 12 months or later (incidence 1.1%, vs. placebo 5.3%, p=.0116);

Long-term improvement or stabilization of nocturia vs. placebo (p=.0407);

IPSS long-term improvement values after single injection Fexapotide combined with later conventional oral medications (mean 8.28 points) vs. placebo (4.74, p=.0094);

Long-term IPSS improvement in first-line (prior BPH treatment-naive) patients (mean 6.6 points vs. placebo 4.0, p<.0001) as well as improvement in prior BPH treatment failure patients vs. placebo (p=.024).

Sexual function questionnaire (mean 20.4 months) improvements in first-line treated subjects (+0.64 points) vs. sexual function worsening (-0.88 points) in placebo subjects (p=.0049).

Long-term (3 year) reduction in the incidence of surgery for BPH or AUR (placebo crossover to Fexapotide 6.09% vs. crossover to conventional oral medications 33.3%, p<.0001);

Percentage responder analysis at all cut-offs (<0, <-1, <-2, <-3) significant vs. placebo (p<.0001).

These data are excellent. Of particular importance for approval, Long-Term Safety Results showed no adverse events attributed to the drug, no difference from placebo in the number or types of adverse events, no detectable immunological reactions, no drug-drug interaction issues, no adverse sexual side effects, and no effect on testosterone or semen parameters. Also, note the mean and median IPSS score improvements from a single injection at the 3.6-year median milestone is far superior to the improvement of Proscar or Avodart discussed above. Regulators' task is to weigh the expected benefit of a new drug candidate against potential risks, and further, to weigh the risk/reward of the new drug candidate against available alternatives. In my experience, most NDA rejections have been due to safety issues. As these data show, both efficacy and safety compare favorably to currently-approved BPH medications. But most significant is the improvement in safety, as existing treatments can have a long list of debilitating side effects.

In summary, these data support approval. In layman's terms, they show one injection provides durable and superior relief up to three and a half years later versus both placebo and approved medications, fewer patients proceed to need surgery three years later, an astounding 80% fewer patients seem to get prostate cancer, and sexual function improves rather than deteriorates. And Fexapotide has no discernible side effects.

About Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

BPH, or enlargement of the prostate gland, occurs as men age and become most prevalent after age 50. Symptoms grow more troublesome as the condition progresses and include high urinary frequency, inability to delay urine, and difficulty starting/stopping urination. Longer term complications can include acute or chronic urinary retention, urinary tract infections, and bladder or kidney infections. Although only rarely life-threatening, BPH can cause severe pain and discomfort, sexual dysfunction, and significantly reduced quality of life.

BPH affects as many as 38 million men in the US, and one study estimated that 210 million are affected worldwide. More than half of men in their sixties and as many as 90% of men in their seventies and eighties show symptoms of BHP. A 2015 paper by Vuichoud and Loughlin in the Canadian Journal of Urology (available here) estimates 21.3 million U.S. men have IPSS scores above 7 (moderate symptoms or higher.) They further estimate an actively managed population of 12.2 million U.S. patients, of whom 54.8% receive drug management, 9.1% have discontinued drugs (watchful waiting,) and 1.1% receive surgery. These numbers translate to 6.7 patients on drugs, 135 thousand surgeries, and 1.1 million patients who discontinued drugs and are classified as watchful waiting. These numbers suggest a total U.S. treatment population of almost 8 million men annually.

Two classes of drugs are most commonly used to treat BPH, both available in a daily pill. Alpha-blockers relax the smooth muscles of the bladder neck and prostate. Drugs include Cardura, Flomax, Hytrin, and Uroxatral, and they can relieve symptoms of early-stage BPH. These drugs work quickly, but since they do not shrink the prostate or slow progression, they are usually only effective for a few years. Side effects include low blood pressure, heart fibrillation, abnormal ejaculation, fatigue, swelling in hands or feet, and nausea. Two urologists told me 50%-60% of their patients discontinued use of Alpha-blockers within the first year due to side effects or nonresponse.

The second class of drug is 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors, which include Proscar and Avodart. These drugs shrink the prostate by blocking the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone, the male hormone that stimulates the prostate. They can take three to six months to provide relief. Side effects are significant and can include impotence, breast or prostate cancer, decreased sex drive, male breast enlargement, dizziness, cardiovascular issues and more. Moreover, in 2011 (years after they were approved!) the FDA ordered Black Box Warnings on 5-ARIs to reflect increased risk of high-grade prostate cancer. Surgical alternatives such as UroLift, GreenLight Laser, TUMT, or TURP are effective, but are expensive, painful, require longer recovery periods, and entail their own side effects and risks. Clearly, there is both a need and an opportunity for a better BPH medication.

Analysis of Market Size, Market Share, Peak Revenue Expectations, and Potential License Revenues

I expect approval in 5 European countries (France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and UK) within the next few months, followed by approval in the U.S. and the rest of the EU in mid-late 2019. Once approved, Fexapotide can be a blockbuster drug. This section analyzes potential numbers of patients at various pricing levels to obtain a range of peak drug revenues achievable within 3-5 years of approval. As Nymox is a development-stage company, no attempt is made to model earnings or establish a short-term target price. Suffice to say, I think these estimates of peak drug sales and license revenues would support a stock price many multiples of today's levels over the next few years.

The analysis assumes the previous estimate that 7.9 million U.S. patients are treated annually or roughly 18.4% of the over-55 male population (approximately 43 million.) Per the CIA World Factbook, the over-55 male population in the 5 countries where Nymox filed is ~41.7 million, so I assume the 18.4% treatment-to-population ratio to estimate ~7.7 million men currently treated in those countries. I estimate that pricing will be mid-way between low-cost daily pills and more expensive surgical procedures. In recent presentations to the AUA, prominent urologists including Dr. Alan Hay, Dr. Ronald Tutrone, Dr. Barton Wachs, and immediate past President of the AUA-New York section Dr. Ivan Grunberger have predicted Fexapotide will become a first-line treatment when approved. Moreover as noted, over half of patients discontinue Alpha-blockers within the first year. So I evaluate market penetration levels ranging from 5% to 25%. The tables below show the range of potential revenues within this framework.

Potential Patient Population in the US & 5 EU countries Filed:

Potential Peak Sales Matrix - US & 5 EU Filed Countries

If, as I expect, approval in the initial five EU countries is followed by steps to extend marketing authorization to the rest of the EU under Mutual Recognition, the potential patient population rises even further. Again referencing the CIA World Factbook, the over-55 male population in the EU totals 74.4 million men, so the 18.4% treatment-to-population assumption yields an estimated 13.7 million current patients. The combined US and EU patient population rise to 21.6 million.

Potential Patient Population in the U.S. & EU with Mutual Recognition:

Potential Peak Sales Matrix - US & EU with Mutual Recognition

This analysis shows that when approved in Europe and the U.S., just 10%-15% market penetration at $3,000 per dose yields $6.5-$9.7 billion in peak revenues, likely achievable within 5 years. I think this is a conservative expectation because it ignores likely market expansion and potential opportunities in Asia, Middle East, and Latin America, all of which could be substantial. In support of these numbers, Teleflex (TFX) used essentially the same patient data to project a $30 billion U.S. Market Opportunity for UroLift when they acquired NeoTract Inc. last year. But even if my expectations turn out to be aggressive, there seems a reasonable expectation that this will be a multi-billion dollar drug for a company with a current market cap of only $180 million.

Nymox will probably not choose to self-market Fexapotide, and currently approved drugs are all off patent. Therefore I would expect large pharma companies could be aggressive in their efforts to license and market Fexapotide, providing both upfront cash and a generous royalty stream. A 15% royalty (typical range is 13%-19% for approved drugs) at $6.5-$9.7 billion sales would translate to $975 million to $1.45 billion in License Revenues, or 16.25-$24.25 per share assuming 60 million shares, untaxed since the company is domiciled in the Bahamas. Should management choose instead to sell the entire company, my survey of recent takeout multiples has ranged from 1.6X estimated peak sales (Relypsa) to 3.7X estimated peak sales (Medivation.) I'm not betting on a takeout, but the prices implied by those valuations are worth noting. The point to this exercise is to illustrate that while approval in Europe will likely drive a swift and dramatic move in the stock, the opportunity for long-term investors could actually be a 25-30 bagger or more over the next 3-5 years.

Risk Factors

The most obvious risk is that European or US regulators could require an additional trial. Although I don't expect rejection, the immediate effect on the stock would be significant. I think the company could survive an adverse decision, but it would likely delay approval for several more years and require additional funds to complete the trials and resubmit. In addition, Nymox is a development-stage company, and I have not made the many assumptions necessary to build a full long-term earnings model. I think the expectation of a license agreement and the company's historically low cost structure mitigate risks associated with this omission.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical's drug Fexapotide Triflutate has a high probability of approval in both Europe and the US. The scientific evidence clearly demonstrates that the 12-month endpoint is insufficient to accurately evaluate efficacy and safety in BPH trials. And the longer-term studies show both superior efficacy and far superior safety compared with approved medications. It seems unlikely that regulators will reject a far safer drug in favor of approved medications which are thought to increase the risk of cancer. When approved, Fexapotide has potential to be a blockbuster. Outside director James Robinson has recently been adding to his position and now owns over 3.1 million shares or 5.4% of the company. And after years of silence, management is again proactively engaging both the medical community and institutional investors. Upon approval, I would expect the company to approach $1 billion market cap, and rise further upon partnership, commercialization, and filing of a US NDA. And longer term, the stock could be a 25-30 bagger or more. I like those odds!

