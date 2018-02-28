Senior Housing Properties Trust: Health Care REIT Yields 10.5%, Low Valuation, At The Brink Of Being Oversold

Image Credit: Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) makes a good value proposition on the sell-off as the company is in an excellent position to capture growth in the senior-related health care market through its portfolio of health care facilities. The health care REIT covers its dividend with (normalized) funds from operations, on average, and I don't see a dividend cut in the cards over the short haul. Senior Housing Trust's shares are in the bargain bin, on the brink of being oversold, and throw off a dividend in excess of 10 percent.

Senior Housing Properties Trust is not off to a good start in 2018. The health care REIT's shares have dropped a whopping 22 percent year-to-date, largely because investors have rotated out of dividend-paying stocks with high yields. Senior Housing Properties Trust's shares are again at risk of being oversold as the Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 30.34.

Source: StockCharts

Senior Housing Properties Trust - Portfolio Overview

Senior Housing Properties Trust invests in a mixed portfolio of independent and assisted living facilities as well as Life Sciences and Medical Office Buildings. Skilled-nursing facilities also have a representation in Senior Housing Properties Trust's real estate portfolio.

At the end of the December quarter, Senior Housing Properties Trust's portfolio included 440 properties spread out all over the United States.

Here's a breakdown by property type and location.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust Investor Presentation

Five Star Senior Living Inc. is Senior Housing Properties Trust's largest tenant, accounting for more than a quarter of the REIT's annualized rental income. Most of the leases extend well beyond 2020.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust

Fundamentals In The Sector Are Intact

The U.S. population is aging at a fast clip. The 85+ age cohort in particular is expected to see strong growth in the next several decades, supporting an investment in the health care REIT sector in general, and in Senior Housing Properties Trust specifically.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust

Performance Overview And Dividend Coverage

Senior Housing Properties Trust managed to cover its dividend payout with funds from operations and normalized funds from operations, on average, in the last seven quarters.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, Senior Housing Properties Trust's normalized FFO fell short of the dividend because the company paid incentive fees under its business management agreement. Here's what the REIT had to say about the fourth quarter [emphasis mine]:

In calculating net income attributable to common shareholders in accordance with GAAP, SNH recognizes estimated business management incentive fee expense, if any, in the first, second and third quarters. Although SNH recognizes this expense, if any, in the first, second and third quarters for purposes of calculating net income attributable to common shareholders, SNH does not include these amounts in the calculation of Normalized FFO until the fourth quarter, when the amount of the business management incentive fee expense for the calendar year, if any, is determined. Excluding business management incentive fee expense of $55,740 included in Normalized FFO for the three months ended December 31, 2017, Normalized FFO per share for this period would have been $0.48.

Nonetheless, the health care REIT pulled in $0.42/share, on average, in funds from operations, and $0.43/share, on average, in normalized funds from operations in the last seven quarters, exceeding the company's flat dividend payout of $0.39/share.

Source: Achilles Research

How Much Do You Pay For SNH?

Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend stream currently costs income investors ~7.8x run-rate adjusted normalized FFO.

Your Takeaway

Obviously, I am not a big fan of high management fees as they tend to disadvantage shareholders. If you can look past this issue, however, Senior Housing Properties Trust is an interesting health care REIT to look into. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a diversified property portfolio, potential to improve its occupancy rates, and, with the exception of the fourth quarter, decent dividend coverage stats. Shares are about to be oversold and sell for a competitive FFO multiple. Speculative buy for income and capital appreciation.

