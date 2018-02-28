Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Envision Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:EVHC) Q4 2017 Earnings Call February 28, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Karey L. Witty - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Nicholas Mark Hiller - William Blair & Co. LLC

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Dana Hambly - Stephens, Inc.

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Envision Healthcare Corporation fourth quarter and year end 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

And at this time, for opening remarks I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Bob Kneeley, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our call for the 3 months and 12 months end of December 31st. Our presenters today are Chris Holden, our Chief Executive Officer and President; Karey Witty, our Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin Eastridge, our Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Brian Jackson, who's President of Envision Physician Services; and Phil Clendenin, President of AMSURG, are available for the question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. We encourage you to carefully review the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K expected to be filed in the coming days. Forward-looking statement in the press release that we issued yesterday afternoon along with our remarks on this call are made as of today, February 28, 2018, and we undertake no duty to update them as actual events unfold.

Today's remarks also include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. You can find a reconciliation of these measures in the table included with our press release issued yesterday afternoon, which is also available in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.evhc.net. We encourage you to visit our investor relations website regularly which we use to communicate important information regarding Envision Healthcare to investors.

Let me now turn the call over to our CEO and President, Chris Holden. Chris?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, Bob, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to present our results for the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenue of $2 billion was in line with our forecast; adjusted EBITDA of $211 million and adjusted EPS of $0.59 exceeded our forecast. Overall, it was a clean quarter with no extraordinary drivers. Cost management was the primary driver of performance relative to guidance. The flu had nominal impact in the quarter. In Q4 it was slightly positive for emergency medicine volume but slightly dilutive to rate due to lower acuity. We do continue to watch flu trends closely in Q1 2018.

Let me begin my comments by sharing key highlights for 2017. During the year our clinical teams, supported by our administrative and financial professionals, treated more than 19 million patients in emergency rooms and inpatient settings, administered almost 2.5 million anesthetic cases, interpreted over 10 million radiology studies, and provided over 300,000 patient days of care in children services, and performed more than 1.7 million procedures at our ambulatory surgery centers. In addition, we responded to natural disasters of Hurricane Harvey in Houston and Irma throughout the state of Florida as well as several communities devastated by man-made tragedies. This is Envision Healthcare; this is who we are and what we do, helping physicians and our health system partners provide high-quality care for patients in the communities we serve. Our fourth quarter results demonstrate our ability to align our cost to the volumes across our specialties, and we are driving additional operational efficiencies across the organization in 2018, with full realization into 2019.

Now 2017 was a challenging first year for new Envision following the merger. Utilization headwinds, natural disasters, executive leadership changes, and portfolio rationalization all added complexity to our launch. But despite these challenges, we made great progress towards our long-term vision. We remain bullish on our strategy, and our team is engaged in expanding our market leadership. Positive results from new contract sales, managed care contracting efforts, acquisitions, and others in 2017 confirm our directional momentum headed into 2018. We see a clear path to expand margins by continuing to scale our infrastructure, improving our management processes and business intelligence, and by fine-tuning our portfolios. Our size, scale, and scope is highly differentiated, and we will continue to build on these strengths. We are uniquely positioned to support our health system customers in their quest to develop high-quality, efficient, integrated healthcare delivery systems.

In yesterday's press release we provided a very brief update on our review of strategic alternatives which I will reiterate here. At this time, our board is considering a number of options to create shareholder value. These include execution of our strategic plan, portfolio rationalization, and a potential sale of the company. We have been, and will continue to be, thorough, comprehensive, and deliberate in considering the available options. Earlier this year our board appointed Denny Shelton as Lead Independent Director who is leading the full board through this review. And while the board has not set a timeline for completion of the review, Mr. Shelton, along with all our directors, remain fully engaged in conducting a fulsome evaluation of the alternatives.

And turning now to AMR. We believe that the divestiture of AMR will be completed in a matter of weeks. Timing is gated solely by government agency approvals. The delay in closing this transaction from the fourth quarter of 2017 into 2018 did generate a benefit of $200 million in higher net proceeds due to the tax law change.

Now shifting now to a view on our growth in mergers and acquisitions. Through 2017 we invested about $758 million in acquisitions, including $584 million for Physician Services, $47 million for Ambulatory Services, and $119 million for discontinued operations. We continue to apply strategic filters to our acquisitions, placing emphasis on transactions in existing markets. This allows us to realize efficiencies quickly after closing and effectively leverage our clinical and operating infrastructure. We do expect to use our annual free cash flow to fund acquisitions. Our targeted spend for 2018 is lower than it was in 2017. This reflects our commitment to an operational focus while improving our leverage ratio. Our pipeline is strong, with the majority of our target spend currently under letter of intent.

On the new contracts front, as I mentioned earlier, our new organic contract growth exceeded expectations in our first year as the new Envision. We started 175 new contracts during the year. A total of 76% of our new contract wins for the year were with existing health system partners. These positive results speak to the trusted relationship that we have with our clients. And while we're very pleased with our new contract growth within our existing customer base, we also note there's a large addressable market available for growth with new health systems. And as part of our strategy to differentiate our offerings, we continue our market-leading efforts to move the vast majority of our services to an in-network managed care contracting status. In-network status provides several advantages, including patient satisfaction, health system satisfaction, predictable annual increases, and simplified administration. By year end 2017, we shifted 40% of our out-of-network revenue to in-network status and plan to advance toward our goal of 70% in 2018.

And now I'd like to speak to you about our operational improvements. I am encouraged by the operational intensity reflected in our Q4 results as well as the plan to drive additional progress over the next several years. Our leaders, including Karey Witty, Brian Jackson, and Phillip Clendenin, did an excellent job in Q4 of providing strong leadership around our operational priorities and executing on appropriate cost controls.

Phillip Clendenin's team continues to drive solid operating performance for the ASC segment. Their actions resulted in expanded margins in Q4 2017. Since assuming their new roles at the beginning of Q4, Brian and Karey have made numerous improvements to drive performance in Physician Services. Better analytical tools, heightened management accountability, and focus on premium labor were the key drivers of performance there.

Let me mention a few other upgrades that make a difference in our ability to execute on our performance improvement plan. Physician Services developed a new decision support tool that facilitates our ability to effectively target, prioritize, and remediate programs that are below certain contribution thresholds. We migrated Physician Services to a common Oracle ERP platform effective January 1. This is a significant next step in our ability to scale and manage the organization.

And you may recall that our 2017 budget was prepared separately by the legacy companies at pre-merger. Q4 marked the first time we were able to prepare and finalize our 2018 annual budget as one team using a common budgeting system. This budgeting process allowed us to go contract-by-contract and center-by-center to inform our view on 2018. We also tested our assumptions on volume and rate, with a focus on anesthesia and emergency services, in order to increase our confidence around our growth assumptions. And it is also important to note that our guidance incorporates our operational improvement plan, which further adds to our confidence in meeting expectations.

And with that, I'll pause here and let Karey pick up with some of the details of that plan.

Karey L. Witty - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to spend a few minutes this morning providing an update of our progress regarding the various operational improvement initiatives that Chris just mentioned. As a reminder, we announced a plan that would realize $50 million of incremental adjusted EBITDA from operational improvements for fiscal 2018 as the first phase of an ongoing effort to improve operating performance across the organization. I can confirm that the company is on track to realize these savings from a number of initiatives. Additionally, I think it's important to understand that $50 million of realized savings in 2018 is expected to equate to a $100 million run rate plan for 2019. Several of these initiatives started in Q4, and we began to realize the early benefits from these actions. While the Q4 impact was limited, we are encouraged by our leading indicators, which demonstrate we are well on our way to achieving our targets in 2018.

First, I'll call attention to our three areas of focus, and they are revenue cycle management, clinical labor management, and operational efficiencies from support costs. I'm pleased to state that results for the fourth quarter demonstrate improvement in each of these categories relative to our forecast for the period. Our early progress reflects the efforts of the leaders across our organization, who have embraced our heightened focus on operational excellence and who have shown an ability to manage more efficiently in a period of changing volumes like those experienced during the third quarter of 2017.

Let me start with revenue cycle management. Billing and collection expenses were lower than our internal forecast, a factor that contributed to us exceeding our guidance. We've conducted an extensive analysis of our current revenue cycle platforms to assess their efficiency and effectiveness. As a result of the merger and through various M&A transactions, we have a number of platforms, processes, and groups that are used in our RCM functions. We have measured performance of these platforms with three overarching goals: management of DSOs, effectively turning our patient encounters to bills and then ultimately into cash; optimizing yield from all payment sources, including payer contracts and patient responsibility; and reducing our total cost per bill through increased automation, transitions to our internal billing centers of excellence and, in some cases, even outsourcing.

We have begun to migrate billing and collection activities to the most effective solutions across our platform. In some cases, we're migrating external revenue cycle processes to our in-house solutions. Additionally, specific functions within our in-house solutions are undergoing process reviews to enhance levels of automation, and we are offshoring some functions. In other cases, we're outsourcing revenue cycle for certain specialties.

Moving to clinical labor management. Salaries and benefits for the quarter, both clinical labor and non-clinical labor, were lower than our forecast and were the most significant factor for us exceeding our guidance for the quarter. What is important in this statement is that while revenue was slightly below our internal expectation, volumes were higher than expected and we were able to better manage labor costs, including premium labor and coverage, to outperform our forecast. Effective labor management occurred across both of our operating segments. We're especially encouraged by labor improvements in our emergency medicine and hospitalist medicine service lines which are more sensitive to volume fluctuations than our other service lines.

Lastly, support costs. Support cost as a percent of revenue declined relative to our fourth quarter forecast. This is both practice level support as well as corporate support expenses. Our improvement is primarily a function of effective overhead management as well as other expense controls. As a percentage of revenue, support costs were incrementally lower than those of the year-to-date September percentage that we previously disclosed. Again, our results for the 2017 fourth quarter reflect good progress on each of these three areas of focus. Of course, all of our efforts are ultimately directed at streamlining our operations in a way to achieve sustainable operating leverage that takes full advantage of our size and scale. This leaner structure will better position the company for revenue growth through our organic sales and M&A activities.

I want to call your attention to a recent update to our investor deck which was added to provide transparency. This information was presented in a way that is more closely aligned to the way we review our business internally and provides a better view into the three focus areas of our operational improvement plan. These are, first, our collective RCM functions; second, operating unit and regional support centers which have a direct impact on our clinical activities. This category includes the support functions of clinical recruiting and credentialing, scheduling as well as local and regional clinical and operational management efforts. The third component is corporate support or corporate overhead. Collectively, these three items have been running at about 11% of revenue, with RCM in the mid to high 3% range, operating unit and regional support in the low 4% range, and corporate support at just under 3%. Our goal for 2018 is to drive operational improvement through each of these three categories, resulting in approximately 50 basis points of operating margin improvement for the organization. In all of this, it is our goal to increase transparency. We are committing ourselves to reporting our progress within each of these three expense areas.

At this time, I think it's a good time to turn the call over to Kevin Eastridge for a discussion of our financial results and 2018 guidance. Kevin?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thank you, Karey, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our call this morning. We recorded strong results from operations for the fourth quarter of 2017. Overall, this was a solid quarter relative to the guidance we provided last quarter. Net patient revenues for the fourth quarter were $2 billion, which is within our guided range. Adjusted EBITDA was $211.4 million, above the top end of our guided range. Adjusted net earnings was $71.9 million or $0.59 per diluted share, also above our guidance. For the fourth quarter, cash flow from operations was solid. Like most companies, adjusted EPS was influenced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Since we carry deferred income tax liabilities, the new tax law had a positive impact on our adjusted EPS.

In addition, our GAAP net income and EPS were affected by a $500 million non-cash adjustment to the fair value of our Physician Services segment, reducing goodwill as a result of our annual analysis. The merger was an all-stock transaction, and the related goodwill balance was established based on a closing price of our shares at the time of the merger. Our annual analysis reflects both macro and Envision-specific factors, including our stock price. For example, in the year since closing lower sector volumes led to investor concerns over healthcare services growth rate, which is reflected in share prices for the period. In addition, our goodwill analysis also takes into account the results of our Physician Services segment throughout the year. In total, this amount is about a 10% adjustment to the value of the goodwill of the segment.

At this point, I'll provide an overview of the financial performance of our operating segments. Before starting this discussion, I want to remind you that our segment results continue to be impacted by the reallocation of corporate expenses as a result of discontinued operations. We've highlighted those amounts in last night's press release. For the fourth quarter, the impact of this reallocation was a reduction of adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million for Physician Services and $1.7 million for Ambulatory Services, and a corresponding increase of $7.4 million for Medical Transportation. I will exclude this reallocation as I present our segment results. In addition, my comments for Envision's income statement and balance sheet is for continuing operations only. Our cash flow discussion is consolidated, including both continuing and discontinued operations.

I'll discuss Physician Services results as if the merger of Legacy AMSURG and Envision had occurred at the beginning of 2016, which makes it easier to compare results for the fourth quarter to the prior year period. Physician Services net revenue was $1.67 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 8.3%. When excluding the population health contract that was terminated at the end of 2016, Physician Services revenue grew by 10.8% and included net new contract growth. Revenue growth consisted of contributions from acquisitions of 8.8%, same-contract revenue growth of 0.4%, and net new Physician Services contract growth of 1.6%. These three factors combined account for revenue growth of 10.8%. As I stated, the terminated population health contract had a 2.3% impact on revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2017 when compared to the prior year period.

We are pleased that revenue from net new contracts contributed to revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2017. We had gross contract adds that contributed 7.5% revenue growth, offset by terminations of 5.9%, which results in a 1.6% net new revenue growth. We have now cycled past a relatively high rate of contract terminations of the 2016 third quarter as well as the impact of the population health contract termination. I'll discuss our view on organic contract growth during our guidance discussion.

On a same-contract base, revenue grew by 0.5%, which consists of volume growth of 2.7% offset by same-contract rate decline of 2.2%. Segment volume growth was generally driven by positive growth at emergency medicine and anesthesia. Emergency medicine was positive for the quarter and picked up late in the quarter, which is in line with the progression of flu. Anesthesia volume was also positive for the quarter, which is what we expected. The fourth quarter of 2017 has an easier comp as a result of Hurricane Matthew's impact on volume in 2016.

Overall rate decline of 2.2% was impacted by 0.9% related to Evolution Health. Physician Services rate decline of 1.3% was slightly worse than our forecast. Anesthesia rate declined in the fourth quarter, as expected, due to high prior year period rate. Anesthesia rate was actually favorable to our forecast, so slightly negative for the quarter. We also experienced rate decline in our surgical program. The emergency medicine rate was positive relative to the prior year period as we continue to benefit from our move in-network and certain markets earlier in the year. This benefit was offset slightly by lower acuity during the period, resulting in rate growth from emergency medicine that was slightly lower than forecast.

Adjusted EBITDA for Physician Services was $138.8 million when excluding the expense allocation or 8.3% of revenue. It's important to note that the adjusted EBITDA was impacted by several factors in the fourth quarter, which include higher than expected insurance expense of $7 million related to prior year claims development, higher than anticipated losses at Evolution Health which is part of Physicians Services. Evolution had negative adjusted EBITDA of $7 million which was lower than our most recent forecast. Adjusted EBITDA contributions from new contracts performed at our expectations for the fourth quarter. As we stated last quarter, the higher than normal rate of new contract starts result in associated lower margin as they cycle through to maturity.

Now shifting to our Ambulatory Services segment. Revenue of $333.1 million grew by 2% from $326.7 million for the prior year period. Fourth quarter revenue was impacted by $6 million related to center deconsolidation that were included in the prior year period. Same-center revenue for Ambulatory Services increased by 2.7%. Same-center procedure volume increased by 2.8% while revenue per procedure declined by 0.1%. Adjusted EBITDA was $80 million when excluding the expense reallocation or 24% margin. ASC adjusted EBITDA includes the recognition of a favorable legal settlement of $7.7 million that occurred prior to 2017. We had not recognized that settlement prior to agreeing to terms for payments due to us. When excluding that benefit, adjusted EBITDA of $72.3 million grew by 13.7%, and margin expanded by 220 basis points to 21.7%. Operating performance at our ASC business benefited from higher fourth quarter volumes, driving normal operating leverage as well as operating improvements that were made in 2017.

Moving on, I will now provide a brief update on discontinued operations. AMR's revenue for the quarter was $648.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $90.6 million when excluding the favorable corporate expense reallocation of $7.4 million.

Moving on to our balance sheet, at December 31st we had $352.2 million of cash, which includes $40 million of cash attributable to AMR. Total debt was $6.4 billion while net debt was $6 billion. Our leverage ratio, as defined under our credit agreement, is currently 4.6 times. While the divestiture of AMR is imminent, the delay into 2018 was actually beneficial as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced our tax liability, resulting in $200 million of higher estimated net proceeds. We expect net proceeds of $2.1 billion when that transaction closes, and we will use proceeds to reduce debt, thereby reducing our net leverage by approximately 40 basis points.

Fourth quarter cash flow from operations was strong at $210.9 million when excluding distributions to non-controlling interest and transaction costs. Maintenance CapEx was $70.4 million in the quarter, and this includes CapEx of $31.7 million for AMR. We spent $63.4 million on acquisitions during the quarter. Total acquisition spend in 2017 was $758 million, and this includes $591 million for Physician Services, $47 million for Ambulatory Services, and $120 million for Medical Transportation. We will continue to focus on accretive tuck-in acquisitions. For all of 2017, cash flow from operations less NCI and transaction costs, was $663.9 million. Maintenance CapEx was $208.9 million, resulting in free cash flow of $455 million.

Finally, in our press release last night, we also introduced 2018 guidance. We expect to generate revenue of $8.35 billion to $8.53 billion in 2018, a growth of roughly 7% to 9%. Our assumptions include organic revenue growth of 2% to 5% for all of Envision, which consists of same-contract Physician Services revenue growth of 1% to 3%, net new contract revenue growth for Physician Services of 2% to 3%, and same-center Ambulatory Services revenue growth of 1% to 2%. Same-contract, same-center revenue growth consists of both rate and volume growth. We also expect to use our free cash flow to invest approximately $400 million in acquisitions throughout the year.

Our expectation for adjusted EBITDA is in a range of $960 million to $1 billion, and adjusted EPS of $3.46 to $3.70. Adjusted EPS is impacted by anticipated debt reductions from proceeds from the AMR divestiture. With these proceeds, we will pay down our Term Loan B borrowings, which will take our effective interest rate to approximately 5.5% after the anticipated reduction in debt. For the first quarter of 2018, we believe adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will be between $195 million to $205 million, and adjusted EPS to be $0.61 to $0.67.

Our first quarter estimates include the normal Physician Services seasonality related to higher payroll tax expense of about $40 million that's incremental to that period. During the first period quarter, acquisitions on organic contract growth will contribute to adjusted EBITDA. We also expect modest benefits from our cost initiatives during the first quarter and accelerating through the remainder of 2018. Our guidance for all of 2018 assumes the realization of targeted operational improvement initiatives increasing during the second half of 2018. As we've stated, that target realization is $50 million on a total of $100 million of savings that have been identified.

We've covered a lot of ground this morning. And, at this point in time, I'll turn the call back to Chris for some closing comments. Chris?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thank you, Kevin. I just want to reiterate that Q4 was a solid and clean quarter. We were able to drive better operating performance. And I'm confident we have the right level of focus, the right plan to successfully achieve our stated goals. And I want to repeat my view for the underlying growth rate of our business. I believe we can achieve a total organic growth rate of 2% to 5% per year from a combination of same-center rate and volume as well as new contract wins, and that accretive M&A growth by investing our free cash flow will yield an additional 4% to 5% growth per year.

And to reiterate my opening remarks, we've made great progress in pursuit of our long-term vision. That progress can be measured in terms of portfolio rationalization, growth via new organic contract wins, acquisitions, market leadership on managed care contracting, and, most recently, our heightened focus on operational excellence. Our addressable markets are highly fragmented and poised for consolidation. Our suite of solutions is highly differentiated and we're well-positioned to build on our industry leadership, drive growth, and expand margins.

And with that, Bob, let's open the call for questions.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, Chris Holden. And, Chris, the operator, if you would, let's take our first question. I would ask that we try to give everybody an opportunity for questions and try to limit your questions to one per analyst. Thank you. Chris?

Thank you. I'll now hand the call back to Mr. Kneeley to introduce our first question.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

A.J. Rice, go ahead, please.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thanks. Hi, everybody. I guess I was going to do one and a follow-up, hopefully that's okay. Chris, in your prepared remarks, you had just talked about how budgeting this year was different than last year. And I wondered if you could expand on that and since we're not privy to it in some ways, whether it could maybe give us more confidence about the outlook this year and your ability to hit it. I mean, was there changes in accountability throughout the organization? Did people have more buy-in somehow and are held more responsible for the deal? And then, I just wanted to ask about the subsidies. Coming out of the third quarter, there was a lot of discussion about your need to go back and get increased subsidies. Obviously, volumes have picked up in the fourth quarter a bit. Does that lessen this or how are those discussions going and what have you assumed in your guidance about that?

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Chris, go ahead.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah, perfect. A.J., that's a great question, and I guess because we lived through it, we assumed everyone else understood it as well. But actually the budget for 2017 was prepared in two pieces. Because you're not allowed to really talk to one another when you're going through a merger process, the legacy AMSURG and legacy Envision each prepared their pieces and then we stitched those together at the time of the merger and it became the budget that we lived with. And obviously, it was the underlying basis for the rest of the year. So we never got to sit down as a single team, build it from the ground up.

This was the first year we were able to do that. And we were also able to do that with Karey Witty here now, Brian Jackson in his new role, Kevin now is the CFO. And going through that process, it was really transformational for the company and it made a huge difference in not only our collective buy-in to how we get to the strategy but also to our confidence and our ability to achieve the numbers. So a little bit longer answer than you wanted, A.J., but it was a night and day difference on that front.

On the subsidies, the short answer is we have budgeted what we have visibility and commitments to, and I'm going to let Karey weigh in on that.

Karey L. Witty - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah, that's right, Chris. Yeah, A.J., as Chris just said there's nothing contemplated in our guidance that has not already been agreed to by our partners. Certainly, a part of this exercise with operational improvement, there is a significant focus towards labor management certainly in an effort to lessen the burden of our partners, so we're doing everything that we can on our side. And to the extent there is still a delta, then certainly, as Chris had said, those gaps have already been negotiated and contemplated in our guidance.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

And we'll take our next question from Ryan Daniels of William Blair.

Nicholas Mark Hiller - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hey. This is Nick Hiller in for Ryan Daniels. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just one quick macro question. What are your thoughts on the impact of Medicaid work requirements in states that are starting to impose those or that could move to those and how do you think that would impact your bad debt on uninsured going forward? Thanks.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Chris, I think that's for you.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think the best way to answer it is as we – and I mentioned in my opening comments – given the magnitude of anesthesia and emergency services in our Physician Services, we really tried to be thoughtful this year in our guidance and our forecasting around the organic growth rates. And that, amongst other macro level issues, influenced our view there and that's where we would've taken it into account at the macro level. I don't think we've been aggressive on our assumptions on volume in any of the service lines or on rate, which would obviously be impacted by the changes you're talking about.

Nicholas Mark Hiller - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, Nick. And before taking the next question, I just want to clarify something that was in Karey's formal comments or go a little deeper in. We referenced a slide around practice support, and that's in a deck on our website. It came out on January 23rd. Chris, why don't we take the call from Kevin Fishbeck, please.

Absolutely. And Mr. Fishbeck, your line is open from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sure. Great, thanks. I guess I really wanted to just dig in to your visibility into this outlook because over the last few quarters the tone seems to have changed pretty dramatically. I guess with Q3, the tone was pretty bad; the outlook was reduced significantly. Last couple of months the tone has gotten better. So we went from a really bearish outlook like a few months ago to what feels like a generally bullish outlook that the 2017 headwinds won't be an issue to 2018. So just really trying to understand what exactly it is that you have seen that makes you feel comfortable about that and that what you're seeing actually is real, not skewed by flu or anything else. And then also just want to clarify quick. I think this time you said 2% to 5% organic growth long-term. I think last quarter you said 3% to 6%, so I just wanted to also clarify that.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Great questions and I'll break them in to the two parts. One, I think one fundamental component of the outlook that I tried to call out in my opening comments is that a large part of our guidance is driven by the incorporation of the cost improvement plan, which we feel like we had a lot of control over and a lot of visibility on execution. Again, Karey, since arriving, has really focused on that, and the two presidents have really engaged, so that's a key element. In fact, I think we have, to your second question, moderated the organic growth outlook to reflect continual probing around the macro issues, looking at the volume and rate issues. The two areas that generally get pressed when people are testing our competence in the outlook, really, as I said earlier, emergency services. I know there's been a lot of rhetoric in the past, concern about the volume. Again, in our outlook I don't think we've been aggressive there. We're at the bottom end of the ranges that I've outlined for the outlook on those, and we've also tested that against sequential prior years and it looks very doable to me.

And the same thing on the anesthesia rate which I know has been an issue in the past. There's a lot of confusion around that coming out of Q3, but we actually have – we're predominantly in-network. We have visibility on that. We know there's no structural changes. We have a good handle on the comparables and where that will be, so that gives us incremental confidence. And those are probably three of the key drivers of our confidence in the outlook.

And then on the 2% to 5%, I think we struggled in preparing for the call. We gave the illustrative outlook which I think probably had a broader range, 1% to 6%, and narrowed it to 2% to 5%. The narrowing of it is a function of aligning to our guidance more than it is changing the outlook. That's the short answer.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Our next question comes from Josh Raskin of Nephron.

Unknown Speaker

Hi. This is Rachana (42:03) for Josh. Good morning, everyone. So my question is around any employee turnover trends. 2017 was clearly a challenging year with significant management changes. So could you give us any color on employee turnover trends and how that compares to historicals?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well obviously we've been implementing a cost improvement plan so some of it is expected. But at the senior leadership ranks, I would say I'm – we have a great team in place. It's been very stable. We've made some upgrades in improvements in a number of places. I feel like the team is in a great position, and turnover has not been an issue.

Unknown Speaker

All right. Thank you.

Thanks, Chris?

Up next is Brian Tanquilut of Jefferies.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Hey, good morning. Chris, sorry to follow-up more on this guidance issue. But as we think about the range, high end and low end of that range, and your visibility into like you said the cost cuts, pricing – obviously volume is an unknown – how should we be thinking about what gets you to the low end, what gets you to the high end? And also I think you've given a range on new contract wins. So any sort of comment you can give on the visibility into that because I guess to your last point those are the three or four drivers of the guidance range. Thanks.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Sure. Well obviously on the anesthesia component, again, we have tremendous visibility because it's contracted. We have a long history there. And to give you a couple of other data points along the way, in our last four years, looking at anesthesia total organic growth rate, this would be in the bottom quartile of our projections and at the lower end of the volume over that sequential period of time, and we're not making any heroic assumptions around rate. We do know that in 2017 rate was negative, but that was driven in large part by a very high comp in the prior year, and we also had some settlements and things like that that happened in the year that we have to climb over now in 2018. So we've taken all of those into account, so I feel really good about the anesthesia visibility. On the emergency side, I mean, we're really taking a very non-aggressive approach there. It's pretty flat in the assumptions. We do have visibility into January and February as we thought about the guidance, so I feel like we've taken that into account and moderated that through the remainder of the year.

The cost side, we know that – well first of all, we saw some momentum coming out of the gate in Q4. We have a very specific action plan that we're executing that Karey outlined in his comments that I won't reiterate. It's a $100 million plan; $50 million we expect to realize in the year. We've got three particular buckets. We've got accountabilities assigned, we've upgraded the management tools to track it to make sure that we're following the plan. So I feel like we've made an incredible amount of progress in a short period of time [Technical Difficulty] (46:07) execute on that and to deliver the results in the plan that we've outlined here.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Thanks.

From Raymond James, up next we go to John Ransom.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey, good morning. Can you help me with the EBITDA in 2018 from acquisitions that was not fully realized in 2017?

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Kevin, do you want to?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Sure, sure. So obviously our acquisition, we have a target acquisition spend for 2018 but a big portion of the acquisition lift that we'll get in 2018 is going to come from the tail end of the acquisitions that we'll have. Those will include some synergies that typically take six to eight months before they really kick in, and so that's where we're going to get the benefit on the acquisitions.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yeah, I know. Do you have a number, though? I realize that I'm just saying – of all of your acquisition spend, what EBITDA did you realize in 2017 and what's in your 2018 budget? That's what I was trying to figure out.

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Probably about $10 million to $15 million.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So $10 million to $15 million from just – and then what about the spend in 2018, the new spend? How much of that will be realized in 2018?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think we'd probably see somewhere in between the $20 million to $30 million range on that. So the spend will probably come a little bit earlier than later in that regard.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So $10 million to $15 million plus $20 million to $30 million is kind of the total tailwind then. Okay, thank you. That's all I got.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks, John.

Our next question comes from Whit Mayo of Robert Baird.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hey, thanks. Can we just go back one more time and flush out the anesthesia rate trends, how much of the decline in the quarter was mix versus pure collection and what are you seeing in terms of trends thus far in 2018? And I guess corollary to this question is I'm trying to figure out what the assumption is inside of 2018. Are you actually assuming that commercial mix improves this year? And just help me get my arms around this.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. Whit, at the highest level, I mean first of all, in Q4 our anesthesia rate actually did a lot better than we had forecast coming out of Q3, although it was slightly negative. But as we said, the back half of the year was challenged by high comps, not by any kind of structural change. So I think that really highlights the trend that you saw in 2017. Going forward, we're not making any heroic assumptions about rate into 2018, but we know that we're going to be battling now lower comps, and really the only headwind is climbing over any settlements or anything that bubbled up in particular quarters.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks.

Our next question comes from Ralph Giacobbe of Citi.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks, good morning. I think in the prepared you talked about revenue maybe being a little bit below internal expectations but the volume better. So I guess, first, anything to call out there aside from the flu, and that would also imply sort of pricing was worse. I guess I'm still trying to get, aside from the lower acuity, what else is driving sort of that lower pricing result. And, if you could, in terms of the guidance, maybe break out your same-store revenue growth in terms of both volume and pricing. And then lastly, if I could squeeze it in, the bad debt number did pick up a little bit. Sort of anything to call out there? That seemed to put some maybe pressure on the pricing yield. I know there's new accounting changes coming through in 2018. Have you scrubbed the A/R?. And are you comfortable with that and is that the reason why maybe bad debt was a little higher in the fourth quarter? Thanks.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

All right, Ralph. Thanks. We'll try to get all of these parts in. Kevin, do you want to take – yeah, good job. Do you want to take the revenue to volume ratios, Kevin?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Sure. So, yeah, I think what we saw is stronger volume than we anticipated in the (50:32) space. But again, some of that lower acuity came through particularly at the end of the quarter as I think we saw a little bit of that flu. I think from a rate perspective on anesthesia, we did anticipate that we would have a very much higher comp in 2016 over to 2017. And so so it anticipated that, that we'd have some pressure on that rate. And that, in fact, was true, but we did better than what we had in the forecast on that anesthesia rate. And we didn't see any kind of decline in our reimbursement in rates from Q3 to Q4, so we feel pretty good about the trajectory as we move into 2018.

And then in regard to the 1% to 3% in our same-contract, I think across all specialties, I think it's probably fair to say, on average, it's half rate and half volume in that regard. That would probably be a fair way to view that.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And the bad debt?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah, so at the end of the year, we did have some reallocation between our bad debt expense and our contractual allowance. And overall, that really had no impact on our net revenue. Really, what that was was us taking a look at the buckets that we had reserved in and felt that we probably were going to need more bad debt expense reserves but less contractuals. So on a net basis, really had no impact on the overall balance sheet on the A/R as well as our view on revenue, even for the current year and going forward. We really do not anticipate that the new accounting rules in regard to revenue recognition will have any significant impact on our revenue recognition that you would expect to see in 2018 over 2017.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Up next is Gary Taylor of JPMorgan.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

If I ask a question that you don't answer, does it count as my question?

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

We'll post a rule book on our site, Gary. Go ahead, please.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

I have a two-parter. The first is just with respect to the strategic process and you pushing the board nomination date back to March 16, I believe. Are we to imply that you expect to have a conclusion of the process by then or is that not necessarily true?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

You can't imply that, no. I mean, we regularly engage with our shareholders and we tell them where we are and you get that feedback. So all the decisions we've made around governance and walking through the process were made in concert with consulting with our shareholders, and they understand where we're coming from. So I don't think you can read anything into it.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. My real question was just on out-of-network. Of the $1 billion of out-of-network, $400 million came in-network in 2017. Is that still the right number? And of the next $600 million, is there implicit guidance inside of your 2018 outlook for how much of that comes in and what the impact might be?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Your numbers are correct. And, as we've said in the past, it's very chunky. When one comes in you've got some – we still have some large payers that we're working with to complete the in-network. So your waterfall is correct.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. So there's not any positive or negative impact built into the 2018 guidance one way or the other? That's...

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Well as we've said, it's revenue-neutral.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

So it doesn't really affect the guidance.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Dana Hambly of Stephens.

Dana Hambly - Stephens, Inc.

Hey. Thanks for getting me in. I was trying to bridge the illustrative outlook you gave in November with the EBITDA to what you're talking about today and just simply doing the math, obviously, starting off with a much higher starting off point. But are any of those buckets you outlined in November, has any of that changed? Obviously operational efficiencies haven't, but favorable managed care contracting or the new contract start-up cost. Just trying to bridge that because I'm getting into a number much higher than even your guidance is coming out with today.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Kevin, yeah.

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Sure, I'll be glad to take that. Keep in mind, the illustrative analysis, when we did our guidance and when we obviously did our budget, it's obviously much more in depth, in detail. But for simplicity purposes, I think if you want to start there at the $211 million, it would annualize to $844 million. We've talked about the $40 million in the FICA tax. We've talked about the new contract costs in the managed care components, and those are still relevant. We've also got the cost initiatives that we've indicated plus the remainder of the synergies that have come through. So I think, for the most part, the higher starting point, and the buckets have changed to some degree since the November, but we also have some additional corporate increases that kind of round out that eventual component and still brings you back to a run rate that by the time you add additional organic contracts and the acquisition to it, it kind of gets you in the range of the guidance. So I think it's still relevant but some of the buckets I think are moving around just a little bit.

Dana Hambly - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. Thanks for the help. Thank you.

And our next question comes from John Ransom of Raymond James.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

This is great. I get a follow-up. I get a parlay on the Gary Taylor rule.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

No, our efficiency here. Gary allowed for a follow-up and you were the first one in the follow-up. Go ahead, John.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

All right. Just going back to your favorite topic, anesthesia. Among the many things that aren't clear to me in general in life is there any headway or conceivable headway in downstream recontracting, especially as these contracts come up for renewal? And is there a like a MAC clause if you thought you'd earn $100 and you're earning $3 based on the structure and the payer mix shift? So is that a pipe dream or is that something that could actually happen in the real world or this is just the contracts are what they are and they're never to be changed ever? It's not clear.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

John, I'll leave it to you to ask a – what did you call it? A MAC clause – from – so you're basically saying if rates go sideways in some way can we renegotiate the relationship?

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yeah.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Is that what you're asking? I think we have a lot of different relationships out there. I don't think we know off the top of our head how many of those would have a clause like that. It really hasn't come up in the past. I mean, I think more importantly we have very good visibility on the rates on the contracts. We're well-positioned in our markets. We drive very high client satisfaction. I'm not trying to sidestep your question if there was – we've got Brian here who is ex-military. If it was a Defcon 1 situation, I'm certain that we could go back and restructure. We have done that in the last quarter on certain groups, so I would say it is possible.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. But the wrath from your competitors is that hey, we're all variable comp but those guys at Envision, they gave these docs huge guarantees and they can never be changed and they're kind of stuck. Is that fake news?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think we showed in the fourth quarter that we have we have the ability to adjust.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

And Chris, let's take one more follow-up question from Kevin Fishbeck.

Thank you very much. Mr. Fishbeck, your line is open.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks for sneaking me in. I guess you guys did a good job of kind of trying to annualize Q4 of 2016 from a revenue perspective. Are you able to give us an EBITDA number? I guess I'm just trying to really understand what the organic EBITDA growth was in the Physician Services business in Q4-over-Q4 you had kind of restated last year because I guess the biggest thing it seems like that number had been significantly negative throughout 2017; the guidance obviously assumes it gets better in 2018. Just trying to see if you saw a good improving trend in that core number.

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

I think we – everyone has struggled because we only had one month in 2016 where we're a common company. But we've done a little bit of work internally to probably pull out the big components of that as best we can. I mean, Kevin, if you want to give some view on that?

Kevin D. Eastridge - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah. I think if you take a look at the Q4 2016 to Q4 2017, I think we did have some pressure on the organic. I think we've talked about some additional higher malpractice costs that we had, the higher comp that we had in the anesthesia rate, and then with additional start-up costs that we had in the big contracts. So I think all of those put pressure on the year-over-year trajectory. I think obviously we had good acquisition growth from that perspective. And then as we've talked about, just some of the cost initiatives that we've got in place to help overcome some of the higher costs we've had. Also, I think probably for the most part I think we've kind of seen more flatter rates in quarter-over-quarter so that contributed to it as well.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So I guess we've heard a couple companies this quarter talk about how they're all going back through and adjusting the cost structure. I mean, is this something that you think you need to kind of be doing on a consistent basis going forward, that we shouldn't be surprised if you don't outline another $50 million cost-cutting initiative in 2019 that ramps in to 2020 because you always need to kind of do this to kind of hit the EBITDA growth or is this kind of an unusual situation right now that required unusual actions?

Christopher A. Holden - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Yeah, and that's a great question. My personal view is, and part of what led me to work with Bill Sanger on this merger, is the view that all of the – particularly in Physician Services and in the surgery centers, I think the surgery centers are more mature on this front. They came from a very fragmented, unscaled growth-oriented background and they're at a point in their evolution where we need to bring scale to bear and to create efficiencies. And I would add to that, I mean, everyone is completely aware that healthcare is under a public mandate to become more efficient, and obviously scale is a way to make that happen. I think it has to be part of the DNA of every company to constantly try to become more efficient, and I think that's part of why what we're doing makes sense.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right, great. Thanks.

And this concludes today's question-and-answer session. Mr. Kneeley, I'd like to turn the conference back over to you for additional or closing remarks.

Robert Kneeley - Envision Healthcare Corp.

Thanks very much, Chris, and thank you all for joining this call. And we'll talk with you shortly. Thank you.

And this concludes today's presentation. Thank you all for your participation. And you may now disconnect.

