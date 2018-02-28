PHH Corporation's (PHH) CEO Robert Crowl on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PHH Corporation (NYSE:PHH) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Hugo Arias - SVP, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Robert Crowl - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Bogansky - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bose George - KBW

Mark Hammond - Bank of America

Henry Coffey - Wedbush

Operator

Hugo Arias

Good morning. And welcome to PHH Corporation's third strategic transaction conference call. Please note that statements made during this conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as further described in slide two of our accompanying investor presentation, which is posted in the investor section of our Web site at www.phh.com under webcast and presentation. Such forward-looking statements represent only our current beliefs regarding future events, and are not guarantees of performance or results.

Actual results, performance or achievements, may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, the factors under the heading, Cautionary Note regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are also available in the investors section of our Web site. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will discuss our proposed merger with Ocwen Financial Corporation or Ocwen pursuant to the agreement and plan of merger by and among Ocwen, POMS Corp, which is Ocwen’s merger subsidiary and PHH. You are strongly advised to read when available PHH’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its proxy statement or statements to be used in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the special meeting of stockholders to approve the transaction, because these documents will contain important information about the transaction and the participants interest in such transaction. These documents can be obtained without charge by accessing the PHH Web site at www.phh.com or the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov.

The press release we issued yesterday announcing the sale of the Company may also be accessed from the investor section of our Web site or you may request a fax or mail copy by calling our investor hotline. Speaking on the call today will be Rob Crowl, President and Chief Executive Officer, other members of PHH’s senior management team are also with us and will be available to take your questions.

I now will turn the call over to Rob Crowl.

Robert Crowl

Thanks Hugo. The purpose of today’s call is to address in greater detail the announcement we made last night concerning the sale of the company to Ocwen. After completing my remarks, I will open the call up for questions.

Please turn to slide five. We have entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of PHH Corporation to Ocwen. The proposed transaction will be effective through the purchase of all of PHH’s outstanding common shares in an all cash transaction valued at $360 million or $11 per fully diluted share. Following closing, Ocwen will assume $119 million of PHH Corporation’s outstanding unsecured debt and the shares of PHH common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Now please turn to slide six. After accessing the risks and opportunities associated with operating the business and weighing the strategic alternatives available to us, we believe that the sale of the company to Ocwen represents the best opportunity to maximize shareholder value. 12-months ago in February 2017, we announced the conclusion of our strategic review process and our intent to focus our efforts around our core strengths in mortgage sub-servicing and portfolio retention or PHH 2.0. We also stated at that time and have consistently messaged since that we would monitor PHH 2.0 progress closely and continue to maintain strategic flexibility.

Over the past 12 months, progress in PHH 2.0 as measured against our established goals of reducing our cost infrastructure, and growth through business development efforts has been mixed. During 2017, we successfully reduced our cost infrastructure. And while we have further to go, we are currently ahead of where we anticipate it to be by the end of 2017. In business development, while we have developed a robust pipeline of prospects and believe market demand is evident, we have to-date been unable to convert these efforts into meaningful new business and we are behind where we would have expected to be in terms of number of sub-servicing units. This also has a ripple effect on portfolio retention volumes as does the recent rise in mortgage rates.

Growth is not only dependent on new business development, but the retention of our existing client base. Recently we've been informed by two existing clients of their intention to move portions or all of their business totaling approximately 115,000 units off of our platform between the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, placing further pressure on our growth plans.

Finally, the impact of the recently passed tax reform has eliminated loss carry backs and resulted in a full valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets. This effectively removes tax yields on future losses, creating further pressure on achieving the necessary scale with an acceptable time frame. We believe the proposed transaction represents an attractive opportunity to mitigate the risk and uncertainties associated with the business transformation efforts.

In addition, the transaction provide shareholders with a premium to our estimate of potential excess cash of up to $334 million, which excludes cash that has already been distributed to shareholders and which is $20 million below our prior estimate due to the impact of tax reform net of certain other positive adjustments. The transaction represents a price to pro forma book value adjusted for remaining restructuring charges and PLS 2.0 operating losses of approximately 85%, and also represents 24% premium to our closing stock price on February 26th.

As part of our transaction of valuation, we have updated our dissolution analysis and made adjustments to certain exit costs and other assumptions. After incorporating these refinements, our estimate of potential cash available in dissolution is in the $318 million to $350 million range or 9.71 to 10.65 per fully diluted share on an undiscounted basis. The present value of these estimates would be lower due to the pace and timing of capital returns in this scenario. In addition, this range assumes that we are able to transfer the business platform and avoid certain incremental exit costs, which if unsuccessful would decrease the estimate of potential excess cash.

Now please turn the slide seven. Under the transaction terms, Ocwen will have certain termination rights if the company's available cash on hand or net worth decline below certain threshold amounts subject to certain carve outs. The net worth based termination rate would be triggered to the extent net worth adjusted for contractual carve outs declines below $489 million to $393 million at the applicable measurement date between March and December of 2018.

The available cash on hand termination right would be triggered to the extent available cash on hand adjusted for contractual carve outs declines below $367 million to $293 million at the applicable measurement date between March and December 2018. As a point of reference, we ended 2017 with net worth and available cash on hand of $553 million and $509 million respectively. The measurement date for both the available cash on hand and net worth termination rates will occur once PHH has obtained stockholder approval and all regulatory approvals necessary for PHH to close the transaction.

In addition to requiring threshold levels for net worth and cash on hand, the agreement requires the satisfaction of certain standard closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals by both parties. We have already received New Residential’s consent under the subservicing agreement to the change of a control that would result upon the closing of this transaction. The transaction will require PHH shareholder approval and we expect to file a preliminary proxy statement within the next 30 business days. Subject to regulatory approvals and satisfying all other closing conditions, which we can make no assurances will be satisfied, we believe that a transaction could close in the third or fourth quarter of 2018.

Operator, we’re now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. We’ll take our first question from Bose George with KBW.

Bose George

First, were there any other bids for the whole company?

Robert Crowl

When the proxy comes out, we’ll have a full accounting of the process that we went through. But I can’t comment on that right now.

Bose George

Then I think you commented on this in your prepared remarks. But in terms of the analysis to sale versus liquidate the company, can you walk through that a little bit just given the discount to book was liquidation I guess not viable still?

Robert Crowl

As I alluded to in my prepared remarks and there is a slide in the transaction supplement that describes our analysis for dissolution. We do believe that the transaction with Ocwen represents a superior path forward for our shareholders vis-à-vis the financial analysis that we provided. I think the numbers basically speak for themselves.

Bose George

And then actually one more on the deferred tax asset. Is that going to be used by Ocwen going forward?

Mike Bogansky

I don’t want to speak on how Ocwen plans to use the deferred asset, this is Mike Bogansky.

Operator

And our next question comes from Mark Hammond with Bank of America.

Mark Hammond

I had one question from the fixed income side. Is there now an explicit restriction on PHH from retiring some or all of the unsecured bonds that remain before the acquisition closes?

Hugo Arias

The merger agreement does include standard restrictions on refinancing actions [capitalized as you would expect, something] [ph] to the consent of Ocwen. So that will be the one restriction I can think of, but nothing beyond that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And at this time, we’ll go to Henry Coffey with Wedbush.

Henry Coffey

Just for something simple, the cash dissolution -- the cash number that you put out there, is that essentially book value or would book value be modestly higher or higher modestly lower than that estimate once this whole process is completed pre-acquisition?

Mike Bogansky

To work our book value, you can take the 12/31/17 book-value and even in our earnings supplement that accompanies the transaction supplement. We have the additional equity charges from operating 2.0 which would be $60 million, which is the incremental liquidity earmark to get to the $100 million of PHH 2.0 cash need. And then we outlined there’s an additional $71 million in future restructuring charges that would be combined. So that would $131 million of cash equity charges to get the pro forma after restructuring.

Henry Coffey

And about what that number would be, can you give me a rough about. And looks like it’s about $12 or $13 a share. Can you give me an estimate?

Mike Bogansky

Yes, it would be -- the 553 that we ended to last [1/31][ph].

Henry Coffey

And in terms of looking at this business going forward, the obstacles to the success that you run into, are they on the business development side or they’re aspects of PHH’s technology platform that might be holding you back?

Robert Crowl

It's not a technology related issue. We are on the leading technology platform for servicers. On the business development front, the team has done a great job developing a pipeline, it's just -- it's a longer sales cycle. There was some overhang early in that cycle from the CFPB case not having been decided by the appeals court. So it's not a technology related issue, it's just the nature of the lengthy sales cycle with some legacy regulatory overhang.

Henry Coffey

And then I know it's going to be hard to think about PHH going forwards past the acquisition. But have you had any discussion yet between yourselves and Ocwen about how you are going to fit the businesses together, whose is going to be where, how much is going to be onshore, how much is going to offshore details like that?

Robert Crowl

No, that would be the next phase that we would launch into, but we have not had any discussions around that.

Henry Coffey

And then finally, I know you mentioned in your press release that you had two large sub-servicing clients who plan to exit the business, obviously that's not NRZ. Can you tell us a little bit about your existing customer concentrations?

Robert Crowl

Other than NRZ, there really is no other material concentration with the remaining clients.

Henry Coffey

And what percentage of the -- once you factor out those two clients that are leaving you. What percentage of the remaining business is NRZ?

Robert Crowl

So we've got 679,000 I believe total servicing units less 115 with the intent to exit that two clients have notified us. And I think NRZ represents -- we haven’t sold privates to them yet. I think NRZ represents somewhere around 350,000 to 400,000 units. So you probably do the math there.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we do have another question from [Kevin Barker]. And it does not appear we have any further questions at this time. I’ll turn the call back to you Hugo Arias for any additional or closing remarks.

Hugo Arias

Actually, I’ll turn it over to Rob to close it out.

Robert Crowl

Yes, thanks Beth and thanks everyone for being on the call. And we look forward to speaking to you in the future and providing additional updates on the progress of the transaction.

Operator

