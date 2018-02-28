Pandora Might Be Worth More To T-Mobile Than It Is To Sirius

Pandora is unlikely to pursue a merger, but if it does T-Mobile may have greater synergy potential than realized.

Pandora (P) has long been one of my holdings, and remains so despite the pummeling the stock has taken in the past year as Spotify (MUSIC) and Apple Music (AAPL) continue to lure listeners to the more premium, ad-free services. Pandora’s recent earnings report did nothing to allay fears, and the stock after a brief rally has crashed back below $4.50. I first went long at $11, so this has been a painful decline to say the least.

Despite the recent plunge, I am not ready to throw in the towel on Pandora, and in fact I have bought additional shares at $4.37 yesterday. Since I have been gradually lowering my cost basis since the decline started through additional purchases, I now have a cost basis below $6 for my holdings.

Other authors have already covered both the bullish and bearish sides of the Pandora argument, post-Q4 earnings. I will not rehash that here. But I did want to point out one other thing that may help keep a floor under Pandora shares going forward. While merger speculation has cooled considerably since Sirius (SIRI) was forced to settle for a preferred share stake, it seems to me a new merger candidate is becoming increasingly viable.

A New Potential Bidder

Right before the holidays, I published an article detailed T-Mobile’s (TMUS) quiet, creeping entry into the digital music space and how it might both alter the dynamics of the industry and become another arrow in T-Mobile’s quiver in the wireless price wars. As I pointed out, T-Mobile is offering periodic access to free radio service through its T-Mobile Tuesdays program with increasing frequency and could very easily create a sort of internal market for digital radio for its customers if it so wished.

The article received both some positive feedback and some pushback, as to be expected. Many are skeptical that a wireless company that already pays for people’s Netflix (NFLX) subscriptions and charges as little as $30 for a line of unlimited data can afford another complimentary product burden, even a comparatively small one.

Some pointed out that perhaps T-Mobile shouldn’t be partnering on music at all, but rather go the whole nine yards itself. The most extreme solution of all for T-Mobile would be to just buy a music service outright.

Substantial Operational Overlap

It’s far form an outlandish suggestion. Sprint (S) already owns one-third of Tidal, although there are questions about how well that is working out since Tidal is supposedly having cash problems again. AT&T (T) doesn’t own a music company, but only because it’s busy buying a whole Big Six movie studio instead.

Meanwhile, there are substantial operational overlaps between wireless providers and digital radio services. 85% of Pandora listening is done on mobile devices. Apple and Spotify are not believed to have usage patterns that diverge too sharply from that number. So clearly this is a product intricately bound up with the products T-Mobile already sells: mobile devices and mobile data.

As I’ve documented before, while digital radio is increasingly valuable to consumers, it is not delivered in a way mobile carriers find optimal, with the data strain on their networks considerably greater than it could conceivably could be if wireless operators controlled the product’s design and distribution.

Valuing The Synergies

Putting a precise value on what a wireless-optimized music service would be worth is a little harder, but we should still be able to ballpark it. Music is a far smaller share of mobile traffic than video, but at over 10% it could still ease the burden considerably if it could be configured in a more network-optimal manner, such as a greater emphasis on pre-downloaded content.

T-Mobile currently spends roughly $6 billion on network capex each year. If it could make digital music twice as spectrum-efficient, saving 5% of peak network traffic might save it $300 million a year in spending. At a 20 P/E ratio, that much added to the bottom line would be worth as much as $6 billion in market cap.

Short List Of Candidates

Obviously Apple and Amazon (AMZN) are not about to sell their music operations. With Tidal spoken for, Spotify and Pandora are the two obvious candidates. A bid for Spotify might prove difficult. It is not yet publicly traded, making its financials somewhat opaque. We do know, however, that Spotify is burning through large amounts of cash, $581 million in 2016 and as much as $237 million in the first half of 2017. Full 2017 results aren’t out yet.

That is a rather large loss to swallow, especially for T-Mobile which is just starting to see major free cash flow. And while T-Mobile is a strictly US-based operation, Spotify is an international provider, meaning T-Mobile would have a large contingent of new subscribers where its prospects for operational synergies are poor.

Pandora, however, is Spotify’s mirror image, and better suited for T-Mobile. It is strictly a US-based operation, and within the US it is the largest provider of Internet radio. Its subscriptions services are still small enough that T-Mobile could swallow them easily, despite the company’s red ink, which came to $45 million last quarter and $66 million the quarter before. Considerably below the loss it would have to swallow to acquire Spotify.

Obstacles Remain, Of Course

Don’t misunderstand me, I still consider a merger less than likely. T-Mobile would have to consider the possibility that acquiring Pandora could damage the most valuable thing about it - its broad reach as a free Internet radio platform. With net neutrality gone, would AT&T and Verizon (VZ) still let customers use the platform knowing its profits were flowing to their fiercest competitor? Even if some regulatory obstacles to a full ban remain, would they find other ways of degrading the service to steer customers to competing products?

But I would not dismiss the possibility of T-Mobile acquiring a music service out of hand. Sprint owns Tidal now and no one has made any effort to blacklist that service. AT&T owns DIRECTV NOW and we’ve yet to see the other carriers try to push Sling TV or YouTube TV in its place. T-Mobile even includes DIRECTV NOW in its Binge On platform. So there’s some evidence that content platform ownership does not inevitably produce a backlash.

Pandora also recently hired a new CEO and took on a fresh capital injection from Sirius - it would probably be news to their new friends that they were looking to sell. And Sirius might not be willing to let Pandora go so easily, so the risk of a bidding war would be more than minimal.

Pricing An Offer

For T-Mobile, a digital radio push may or may not be something it wants to pursue while it is still in the midst of getting its new TV initiative off the ground. But Pandora lines up well with its operational footprint and would burden cash flow substantially less. If T-Mobile did pursue any initiatives here, I would expect Pandora, rather than Spotify, to be the beneficiary of them.

At Pandora’s 250 million shares, T-Mobile could offer half its annual synergies to shareholders at $12 per share, over twice current trading levels, and still keep the other half of the savings for itself. This is before any potential upside from acquiring the largest digital radio provider in the US and potentially putting it back into the black. For Pandora, there is still the possibility that Sirius could launch a counter-offer, as well.

Conclusion

Pandora unquestionably remains a company stuck trying to navigate a tricky transition. But in my view real value remains in the company, which retains a commanding position in the free, ad-supported segment as well as potential upside in its subscription offerings. The presence of another potential interested bidder, alongside Sirius, is just one of several upside factors I see. I intend to continue adding to my position on any further dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P, S.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.