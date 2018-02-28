iQIYI Files For $1.5 Billion U.S. IPO

When we learn further details about the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Revenue growth has been strong but IQ operates in a very competitive and price sensitive market.

The firm is a prominent video streaming service provider in China.

Baidu subsidiary iQIYI wants to raise $1.5 billion in a U.S. IPO of ADSs.

Quick Take

iQIYI (Pending:IQ) has filed an F-1 registration statement laying out its plans to raise $1.5 billion in a U.S. IPO.

The company has created the largest video entertainment streaming service in China, with over 420 million users.

IQ is operating in a fiercely competitive industry, so pricing power may not exist to the extent that management would like valuation to reflect.

When we learn its pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company

Beijing, China-based iQIYI was formed in 2010 as a unit of Internet giant Baidu to develop video streaming services and related social media, virtual reality and ecommerce services.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Yu Gong, who was previously president of umessage.com, a mobile Internet service provider. Mr. Gong holds a Ph.D. in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University.

Investors include parent firm Baidu Holdings (69.6% pre-IPO), Xiaomi Ventures (8.4%) and HH RSV-V Holdings (5.7%).

Technology

iQIYI has created a platform of video streaming services for Chinese consumers of entertainment, both from original in-house developed content and from third-party licensed content.

Since its founding, IQ has expanded its approach to monetizing content in as many granular ways as possible, including games, a ‘Mall’ ecommerce platform and a social media system.

As part of the IPO transaction, the company has formalized its relationship with parent Baidu under a Master Cooperation Agreement that focuses on the following areas of development:

AI technology

Smart devices / DuerOS

Cloud computing infrastructure

Advertising cross-selling

Shared log-in between systems

In addition to developing its content, the firm partners with a variety of third-party content producers to create a diversified content library.

It has licensing agreements with firms such as Netflix (NFLX) and various major production studios.

Customer Acquisition

IQ attracts customers primarily via long-tail search engine optimization through parent firm Baidu.

It offers viewers a free access level which is advertising-supported. Users that want a more premium experience, special content package bundles, free of ads and with early access and high definition content, pay for upgraded service.

As of December 31, 2017, iQIYI counted 50.8 million subscribing members who purchased either a monthly, quarterly or annual membership package.

The firm cited 421.3 million mobile MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 424.1 million PC MAUs average for Q4 2017.

Market

According to a 2018 report by China Internet Watch, China’s online video advertising market increased 37.9% YoY in Q3 2017 vs. the previous year’s period, reaching $2.12 billion in total.

The relevant aspect of those figures is the strong growth rate of advertising as part of the monetization mix.

For streaming services, subscription revenues make up the largest revenue stream. Based on IQ's revenue report, I estimate subscriptions for the top three services accounted for over $7 billion in revenues in 2017.

My estimate for 2017 video streaming revenues would be in the neighborhood of $10 billion.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide similar online video streaming services include:

Tencent Video

Youku Tudou

According to a 2017 South China Morning Post report of Jefferies equity analyst Karen Chan, iQIYI’s viewership tends to be more concentrated in the 25 - 30-year-old range and its MAU statistics closely track those of chief rival Tencent video, as the charts below indicate:

Management says that it also is seeing increased competition from incumbent television stations, which are investing more resources into providing digital content for their viewers, although I suspect these viewers may be part of an older generation demographic and perhaps less willing to spend money on entertainment options.

Financials

IQ’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increasing topline revenue, although at a decreasing rate

Negative gross profit dollars approaching break even

Consistently negative gross margin percentage

Strong increase in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: iQIYI F-1)

Revenue ($)

2017: $2.67 billion, 51% increase vs. prior

2016: $1.77 billion, 111% increase vs. prior

2015: $840 million

Gross Profit ($)

2017: $ (1 million)

2016: $ (31 million)

2015: $ (114 million)

Gross Margin (%)

2017: Negative

2016: Negative

2015: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $617 million cash flow from operations

2016: $413 million cash flow from operations

2015: $169 million cash flow from operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $232.6 million in cash & short-term investments and $1.83 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

IQ intends to raise $1.5 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs of its Class A shares.

Parent firm Baidu will retain Class B shares and will have controlling voting power over IQ’s business operations.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We plan to use 50% of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to expand and enhance our content offerings, 10% to strengthen our technologies, and the balance for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available at

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs (Asia), Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, China Renaissance, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank.

An enhanced version of this article including commentary on the IPO is available on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. I write in-depth research about U.S. IPOs and members learn the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.