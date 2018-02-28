Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) will release the results of its fiscal 4Q18 earnings on Thursday morning. Although I expect the holiday season to have been strong for arguably the most resilient brick-and-mortar electronics retailer in the country, I am curious to see if the stock will find room to climb higher - after being up 64% over the past 52 weeks.

Consensus estimate on revenues is set at $14.49 billion, suggesting an expected 7.5% YOY improvement that would be the highest since at least late 2013 - although aided by the extra week in the quarter. Despite being apparently aggressive, sales growth expectations are very much in line with management's guidance of $14.2 billion to $14.5 billion, even if much closer to the top end of the range.

Without the negative impact from the hurricanes and earthquake in the U.S. and Mexico that hit Best Buy's results in F3Q18, I believe the company will at least meet top-line expectations. Helping to support my belief is, at a macro level, the resilience of the American economy and a holiday season that appears to have been the strongest since the end of the Great Recession's rebound (see chart below). And at a more industry-specific level, electronics seem to have had a particularly robust quarter, with Apple (AAPL) reporting strength across all its product categories and HP Inc. (HPQ) leading the way in improved personal computer sales. As a reminder, computing and mobile phones represent just about half of Best Buy's total revenues.

Because management's guidance for the quarter was offered before these positive developments, I would not be surprised to see sales exceed the possibly conservative outlook.

On profitability, electronic device makers have been reporting pricing resilience, which I perceive to be good news for Best Buy's gross margins. On opex, I will continue to give management the benefit of the doubt. The company has been doing a solid job at controlling operating costs after having gone through a restructuring process that is now in the rear view mirror. However, it is worth noting that (1) additional investments in the Best Buy 2020 strategic initiative, (2) higher incentive compensation expenses, and (3) the extra week in the quarter that falls outside the shopping season could all serve as a drag to earnings this time.

All accounted for, I believe non-GAAP EPS will land at $1.99, right at the high end of management's guidance, but below the Street's consensus that looks aggressive to me at $2.03.

See my projected, simplified income statement below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's press releases

My views on Best Buy stock

Despite my bullishness on Best Buy's results, I must remind the reader that shares sputtered following the past couple of earnings reports, even after the company's fiscal 2Q18 solid print. Back then, I attributed the short-term weakness to "the risk of a rich stock price". With shares now way ahead of the S&P 500 (SPY) since the company's last earnings report, something similar could happen during the trading session tomorrow.

BBY PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

However, and keeping in mind a longer-term horizon, I continue to see BBY as one of the "best buys" in the retail space given (1) the relatively low forward earnings and PEG multiples of 15.5x and 1.1x, respectively, and (2) a solid balance sheet. Despite the recent run, BBY could be an enticing name for investors willing to buy a quality company that will likely thrive in the electronics retail space, following the slow death of once competitors Sears (SHLD) and hhgregg (HGG).