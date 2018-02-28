Jones Energy's (JONE) CEO Jonny Jones on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Jones Energy 2017 fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call. The company's news release announcing its results was circulated yesterday and is also available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.jonesenergy.com. Following today's formal remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. The webcast replay and a downloadable audio file will be available shortly following the call through the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

I would also like to remind everyone that today’s conference call contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current views, forecasts and assumptions which we believe are reasonable. However, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we discuss today. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties relating to the company’s business prospects and results are available in the company’s filings with the SEC.

During the call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures was provided in our fourth quarter and full year earnings release filed yesterday and will also be provided in our Form 10-K to be filed later today.

Participating with me on today’s call will be Jonny Jones, Founder, Chairman and CEO and Robert Brooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our formal remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jonny Jones.

Jonny Jones

Thanks, Page. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us today. Let me begin with a quick overview of today’s remarks. I will start with comments around some recent events and what that means for Jones, our shareholders and our 2018 plans. I will then turn to our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results. And finally, I will provide an operations update along with the status of industry activity on our Merge asset. Bob Brooks will then discuss our financial results for the quarter and guidance for 2018.

As you may have noticed, we have been very active in the market these past few weeks press releasing several key events that help our liquidity profile as well as expanding our Board of Directors back to a total of 7 members. I am very pleased that we again have strong outside shareholder representation on our Board of Directors. With the recent additions of John Lovoi, Paul Lloyd and Scott McCarty, we have a board which represents more than 35% of our total voting shares. To accomplish this, we increased the board size from 5 back to the 7 we had last year when Middlemarch Capital, one of our largest shareholders step off our board. Mr. Robb Voyles who was an independent company director since 2014 in turn stepped off to accommodate the new positions. As a result, the company’s Board of Directors today is much more inclusive of our shareholder base and we have returned to our previous 7-member size.

We also recently announced our successful $450 million offering of second – of senior secured first lien notes, which priced on February 12. Through our marketing process, we received an enormous amount of interest. In fact, we have the opportunity to upsize the offering, but chose not. The $450 million allows us to develop our assets with a secure source of capital for many years to come without liquidity concerns, while also giving us the flexibility to focus on paying down our debt over time.

Now, turning to our 2018 plans, we have a strategic objective to exercise capital discipline and reduced cash flow outspend. We currently have a capital budget of $150 million for this year, an investment, which allows us to HBP or hold by production all 38 of the sections we expect to operate in the Merge by year end and maintain our Western Anadarko position. This year, you will see us drill and complete 5 obligation wells in the Cleveland as part of this plan. These wells can also become part of a DrillCo if we so choose. Let me be clear, we are not planning to increase our capital plan for 2018 as a result of our first lien capital raise. We intend to exercise discipline with both our spending and execution as we move forward with both our Merge and Cleveland assets.

Let’s take a look at the highlights in the fourth quarter and 2017. Last year was a pivotal year for our company. We began the year transitioning our base, shifting focus from our legacy asset in the Western Anadarko or WAB as we would like to call it to our newly acquired Merge position in the greater scoop/stack trend. Capital spend for the year was evenly divided between our Western Anadarko and Merge assets as we made this transition to the Merge. This was a tremendous effort by our operating team as we laid down Cleveland rigs while at the same time building a two rig Merge program. Careful to balance our production, spending and cash flows through the year. For 2017, we invested $248 million into our assets, spending 83% of our capital on drilling and completing wells.

We drilled 41 gross wells in the Cleveland and 27 gross wells in the Merge. We were successful in growing our Merge position by adding approximately 4,500 net additional acres through leasing, pooling and trades with offset operators. In fact we increased our operated lease position from an original 19 to an expected 38 sections ensuring our ability to control the pace of development and utilize our industry leading cost structure. We secured a dedicated frac crew with our two rig Merge program and make great strides in drilling efficiency. In fact we drilled our fastest well during the fourth quarter, drilling a single section lateral in only 8.3 days, that will beat our previous record which was also been set during the fourth quarter of 9.2 days from spud to TD.

For some context, our first wells took over 20 days of drill time, shaving one day of drill time equates to approximately $45,000 based on known fixed costs and savings. Cutting our average drill time by just five days equates to approximately $225,000 in cost savings per well. A few weeks ago we announced our 2017 year end reserves with PV10 values up 56% over year end 2016 reserve. While the bulk of our proved reserves are in our WAB asset which has over 1,000 producing wells. Our Merge properties went from being only 2% of our proved reserves in 2016 to 27% of our reserves in 12 short months with only 13 wells producing by year end. This speaks to the immense upside potential of our Merge position as we enjoy the benefits of industry delineation of this area.

During the fourth quarter we drilled six wells and completed 10 wells in the Merge, including our Rosewood pad which was a diagonal offset to our prolific Bomhoff wells. The two Rosewood Meramec wells posted average peak IP rates of 265 Boe per 1,000 lateral foot and average peak IP30 rates of 241 Boe per 1,000 lateral foot, significantly outpacing their type curve. We also drilled our Bone pad during the fourth quarter for which we announced a peak rate a few weeks ago. Our Bone 2H Meramec well set a new high watermark for the company with our highest oil rate achieved today over 1,000 barrels of oil on its peak daily rate which is 232 barrels of oil per 1,000 lateral foot.

As we announced yesterday the well went on to peak to have a peak IP30 rate of 1,255 Boe per day or 287 barrels of oil equivalent per 1,000 lateral foot which was 67% oil. The Bone’s oil rate of 835 barrels per day set a new company record for highest peak 30 day oil rate in the Merge. Yesterday, we also provided an update on our four well Gamble pad which is now producing hydrocarbons with rates still increasing. As we stated in our earnings release two of the Meramec wells in the Gamble have achieved an average peak of a day of 226 Boe per 1,000 lateral foot, which is on average 65% oil and is outpacing our type curve expectations by 50%. Our Gamble pad is near our previously announced Garrett well which we completed last summer. As you may recall, the Gamble had also posted strong oil rates reaching a peak IP24 rate of 231 Boe per 1,000 lateral foot 64% oil. Since that time, our Garrett well continued to outperform our type curve achieving an IP90 rate of 180 Boe per 1,000 lateral foot, which was 58% oil. We are honing in on best practices in each of our Merge areas to drive value. We have an interdisciplinary approach to well performance, where we look at three primary factors, which all affect each other.

The first is drilling efficiency, where we are optimizing our drillbits, mud weights, bottom-hole assembly, casing design and drill pace. The second is reservoir quality, our RQI as we like to call it, where we identify specific rock properties to optimize locations and landing points. And finally, the third is completion effectiveness. We have invested in science and technology to provide feedback on how effective we are at contacting the rock. For example, on our 4-well Gamble pad, we drilled a pilot hole, we took advanced logs and core data and used microseismic, which we will all use to calibrate and optimize our completion design.

During the fourth quarter, we continued to participate in non-op wells across the Merge, which include valuable data from ongoing density trials from other operators. These tests will further help our understanding and provide valuable data with direct implications for our asset. It is important to state that the industry is proving up our position in real time. These are still very early days in the Merge program and that last point is important because we have ascribed a specific value score to every lease on our footprint in some cases we assign a lower score to a section simply because there is a lack of data. However, with over 20 rigs running on our footprint today, there is rapid development of both the Woodford and Meramec, especially to the Southwest and West of our core position. As a reminder, stay in the future potential of our leases and are adding new data points to our existing type curves.

Ultimately, I am confident that many of our sections will be proved up, because of this offset activity and will shape our views on how best to enter development mode. Because of our recent funding efforts, we not only have the fairway to HBP, our Merge position, but also have the flexibility to set the pace of future development. We continue to be focused on returns, which often mean investing through the drillbit both with our own and outside capital. Our plan can also include reducing our debt at a discount, which is something we have done in the past. Whichever we choose to pursue, it is our focus to deliver returns and create shareholder value.

With that, I will turn it over to Bob.

Robert Brooks

Thanks, Jonny and good morning everyone. You can find our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results and our earnings press release announced yesterday and our Form 10-K which will be filed later today.

I would like to begin today by addressing our recent debt offering and capital spending plans. As Jonny mentioned earlier this month, we successfully raised $450 million of senior secured first lien notes and used approximately $206 million of the net proceeds to pay down our bank facility to $25 million. Post transaction, we have approximately $226 million of cash proceeds on our balance sheet. We view this cash as providing an important multiyear runway that will allow us to take actions to increase the value of our assets over time. There continues to be significant competitor activity in the Merge and these offset operators are de-risking the Merge play, improving up our acreage all around us. At current rig levels, we expect to double the amount of well control on the Merge in 2018 and could easily see 500 wells drilled in the Merge by year end.

As result of this activity, we expect meaningful catalysts throughout 2018, including testing new landing points, continued completion design improvements and operational learning, testing additional stacked pay potential in intervals above the Meramec and below the Woodford, including in the Springer, Caney and Hunton formations and finally more step out wells that could further extend play boundaries, improve up areas in and around our core position. This intense industry activity is helping shape our views on well density, landing points, evolving completion techniques and overall aerial extent of the play and will also help provide additional data to investors to shed light on the value and upside of the play. It’s important to note that many of these catalysts will be provided by offset operators and we do not need to spend our own capital to realize the benefits. We will focus our capital on HBP-ing our acreage, benefit from the lessons learned from our focus drilling as well as the drilling of other operators in the play and remain extremely disciplined in spending our own capital. In fact we may seek additional external sources of capital such as DrillCo to pursue drilling in the Merge as well as the Western Anadarko in order to preserve and extend the financial runway provided by our cash liquidity.

We continue to make progress on a DrillCo structure and we will provide an update once the process is reached to conclusion. In addition, we are evaluating the rig schedule required to hold our acreage and may make changes as the year progresses to reduce and optimize our overall capital spending. Other potential uses of capital such as non-op drilling, lease sold acquisition and liability management will also face a high bar. Along with our 2018 budget release, we summarized full year and first quarter production guidance. We forecasted average production for 2018 between 19,200 Boe per day to 21,500 Boe per day and between 19,200 Boe to 21,400 Boe per day for the first quarter. Recently, we succeeded in renegotiating our midstream contract in the Merge which will have a meaningful improvement on our gas price differentials. By our estimates the company’s total wet gas fees will be reduced by approximately 20%. The improved pricing benefits all our Merge acreage. However, it may be particularly helpful on the Western flank of our acreage where we believe the production in the deeper over pressured window is likely to be gas weighted.

Now, I would like to cover a few highlights from our fourth quarter 2017 results. The company reported net income of $41.6 million for the fourth quarter of which income of $45 million was attributable to common shareholders representing net income of $0.51 per share. For the full year 2017, the company reported a net loss of $178.8 million of which a loss of $109.4 million was attributable to common shareholders representing a loss of $1.51 per share. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter were net loss attributable to common shareholders of $0.33 per share and net loss attributable to common shareholders of $0.42 per share for the full year 2017.

The company reported EBITDAX of $37.7 million for the fourth quarter and $186.4 million for the full year 2017. Our fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted earnings were affected by recent tax form legislation which is summarized in the reconciliation tables provided in yesterday’s release. As you are probably aware the tax cuts and jobs act was signed into law on December 2017 and included among its provisions is a reduction in the U.S. federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. We believe this change will have a positive effect on the company’s deferred tax assets and liabilities as we go forward. Specifically the company’s estimated tax receivable agreement or TRA liability on its balance sheet has been reduced to $61.2 million as a result of the tax reform and the company recognized a $59.5 million benefit in other income related to the reduction in TRA liability in the fourth quarter.

Continuing with our fourth quarter and full year financial results, the company lowered its 2017 lease operating expense or LOE guidance midway through 2017 to a range of $40 million to $45 million for full year 2017 which was a reduction of 7.8% from initial guidance. Our reported LOE came in at $8.9 million for the fourth quarter and $36.6 million for the full year 2017, which was 8.5% below the low end of LOE cost guidance which highlights our team’s continued hard work to reduce costs in the field. Production for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled 21.2 Mboe per day which exceeded the high end of our Boe guidance. As we reported production for the full year 2017 was 21.3 Mboe per day which excluding Arkoma production from both years represents an increase of 22% in 2017 over full year 2016 volumes.

Throughout 2017 we took action to improve our balance sheet including issuing a one-time stock dividend to Class A shareholders in the first quarter of 2017 that resulted in debt pay-down of $17.5 million and we sold our Arkoma position for $65 million during the third quarter. We are continuing to work on non-core asset sales in 2018 to further reduce debt. As we said before, our goal is to create flexibility that allows us to realize the value of our assets and reduce our total debt over time. We have further to go, but we are already taking critical steps in 2018 to create additional runway.

That concludes our formal remarks. Operator, will you please open for questions.

Ron Mills

Good morning, Jonny a question on – congratulations on the continued Merge success. But relative to type curve, can you spend a couple of minutes talking about the area where some of your recent activity has been focused up in that kind of Bone, Garrett and Gamble area the level of oil cut and how that relates to what your 2018 program looks like in terms of location of planned activity?

Jonny Jones

Yes. Ron obviously, we have had some early good look in that area and focused some of our results mainly towards the end of 2017 and early 2018 in that area. But I think it would be good to step back for just a second and speak to what 2018 plan is as we said before. It’s driven by HBP and its position and is not driven by where we have seen differentiated results. So we won’t have a disproportionate if you will share of wells in that area for the year. If you look at where the 18 or so wells that we have got in the 2018 plan to HBP there are basically equally distributed all over the place. And you will see wells in area you have described which we just described as our sort of up-dip well oil window, but we are also going to be drilling wells that are more in the down-dip area where we have seen some tremendously large IPs from some offset operators forecast just not necessarily as high. But maybe one of the things we might do for the moment is just bring everybody up to speed on the type curve process in terms of the day that we have out there in the market there was some confusion around the type curve data that we put out in December. And I will just sort of – I will hand this over to Jeff Tanner who is with us today. He has got all the detail. But we put out type curve data back in August I believe it was and the new data that we put out in February with our release back on February 5 was the first new type curve data that we put out. I think we just restated the August date in the December – in some December materials that are on the site. But with that I think Jeff why don’t you bring up right up to speed on the difference in the quality and data that we have in the two type curves, because I think it drives to some of the comments we have made about we are beating type curves and the granularity that we have around us.

Jeff Tanner

Right, thanks Jonny. Yes. To answer your question, Ron, we have published type curves for the Meramec that show percent oil in the 24% to 50% range. We have actually averaged out here about 48% oil. And as you pointed out in that particular area of the Bone and the Gamble and others we have actually averaged about 60%.

Ron Mills

Thanks. In the type curves that you have in the area, the type curve data you provide is that three stream when I tried to compare IP rates versus earlier in the presentation you are in prior releases, you have talked about two-stream rates in China not makes sense, but just to confirm that we are comparing apples-to-apples when we see new wells come on, because they are clearly outperforming the type curve it’s the order of magnitude and what that can potentially mean going forward for the direction of the type curve?

Jonny Jones

Yes. So here is the issue. You have touched on some interesting. So the February 5 release that we got that has all of our well data, every single well that we have that reached IP30 is three stream. So if you look there we had eight and you might have it in front of you, but I will just make sure everybody is on the same page. We have eight Meramec wells and seven Woodford wells and that’s all three stream. We obviously don’t have three stream data on non-Jones operated wells. The type curves have to be two-stream as a result of that, because the type curves are all data, not just our data. So, what we are saying would be to type curve, we are beating the industry and Jones data that we have and we are using two-stream data, because that’s the only thing we can compare to.

Jeff Tanner

Yes. And to give you a matter of perspective, I mean, this is a very NGL rich asset in both plays in both the Meramec and Woodford. In fact, we are averaging between 105 and 110 barrels of NGL per million and so that adds significant – it has a significant impact on the economics of the wells. But as Jonny said, we can only when we are looking at pure data, we can only report to compare in two-stream, but we report to the market three-stream like in the last release so that you can appreciate the full economic impact. Let me add one more piece of color to the type curves. When we published the type curves in August of last year and then essentially went with a minor update in December, we were looking at – we had included about 75 wells in the type curves. Today as Jonny alluded to and Bob alluded to given the pace of drilling, we have actually upped the number of wells in our type curves to about 125 wells. So, that’s a significant increase and we continue almost on a weekly basis to add wells. Another matter of perspective between type curves is we are now reporting what we actually drilled in the single section – for single section lateral, which averages about 4,500 feet. In August when we reported, we used 5,000 feet of lateral. So, when you compare numbers which I know you need to do to any of your models to get the right model inputs, remember that the latest type curve date that has built in a 10% reduction due to that change in lateral length.

Ron Mills

Okay. And given all of the information that you have from those wells and including the ones that you are not the operator and what are some of the key variables that you have changed from a completion standpoint, a lot more focused now on geosteering and changes in completion design, but what are the key variables you have been able to implement based on the data you have had it to-date?

Jeff Tanner

Yes, good point. I mean, I think Jonny mentioned our RQI and attention that we pay through looking at rock petrophysics, looking at attributes that drive well performance. What’s embedded in the type curves and in the RQI is what drives that is optimization. And the reason why we are looking at rock quality and time it to well performance is we are trying to land these wells in the most optimal landing points based on the those rock properties and not only land in the right point, but we use data such as seismic we use our geosteering capabilities even our skills that we utilized back in the Cleveland to not only land in the optimal zone, but to stay in that zone. So, optimization is both landing in the right zone and then it goes all the way to staying in zone and then further into completion. What you have noticed I think in some of our past releases is the impact that our completion evolution continues to have on the program and you saw for example on some of the numbers that we published earlier, a step change that we have witnessed in the Woodford going from Generation 2 frac design to a Generation 3. Now, that included about a 33% increase in proppant loading for example up to 2,000 pounds per foot. We have actually now implemented Generation 4 in the Woodford and we will be flowing that well back in the coming weeks, where we once again increased the proppant loading, another 30% or so to 2,500 pounds per foot and we have been adding a few more stages reducing the distance between stages, normal completion evolution that you see in other plays and other basins. Does that answer your question? So, optimization is really a range of parameters operating at once.

Ron Mills

No, it does. I appreciate. I will let someone else jump in, but thank you.

Jonny Jones

Yes, thank you, Ron.

Your next question comes from the line of Neal Dingmann from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Neal Dingmann

Hi, all. Jonny, for you or the team, I am really just wondering number given your HBP status that you mentioned in the Merge, but obviously a bit strained financial position, how do you all think about the size of the projects for your development activity? I mean, specifically I guess are you considering 3 or 4 well pads given the cost savings there or will this just result in too much volatility in the spending and cash flow?

Jonny Jones

Yes, good question. Obviously, we did a fair bit of pad drilling last year. As part of a early density test, we have tested multiple up to 5 to 6 benches tested in the Meramec and we have done that all in the same pads. We have also tested drilling Woodford North and South wells, but for the remainder of the year, we did do a little bit of pad drilling early in the year, but for the remainder of the year, I don’t believe, I mean look at the list, I don’t believe we have any additional pad drilling plans. So, we are not going to see lumpy results as a result of that. And the driver for that obviously is to get the position HBP. Now, just to make sure everyone understands that’s going to drive us to drill a few more Woodford wells than we might have if we were in pad mode, because obviously there are circumstances where in order to HBP both the Woodford and the Meramec with one well you have to drill the Woodford well. So you will see the back half of the year probably have a higher mix of Woodford wells in order to achieve that HBP status. And that’s not the case on every section, there are places where a Meramec well will hold both the Meramec and Woodford. So as you think about the rest of the year, the production will not be as lumpy as it might have been say in the first quarter of the year where we had pad drilling and so forth. But we will still be drilling a number of long laterals for the rest of the year. I think we still had a 10,000 foot well and maybe a 7,500 foot well. We did do quite a bit of long lateral in pad drilling though in the first quarter. So the first quarter wells will be a little bit lumpier than what we might see excuse me on the back half of the year.

Neal Dingmann

Okay. And then maybe for Bob, Bob you mentioned you are looking at some DrillCos, are there other structures sort of financially you are looking for operations. And then sort of secondly as you look at sort of tuck-in positions and blog things the block up, our different sort of transactions you would think about doing in order to achieve this or do you think you have enough financial flexibility on that side?

Robert Brooks

Yes. First one first, I think that the primary tool will be DrillCos. I think the new information in the release is that based on the process we have been running now for a bit, but we have actually had a pretty strong response not only for the WAB which was our original objective, but for the Merge and so that had an impact on our process and unfortunately on our timing as well. However, I think that we would like to believe that will lead to a good outcome. There is obviously still corporate finance alternatives but they are at least on the equity side and others still very limited by our equity price. I would say the primary tool would probably be DrillCo. In terms of what we can do though to enhance value I think that what – and I don’t know we touched on this that much, but clearly we have over 200 sections many which are non-operated in the play. I think that we have to view those an asset that can be can be monetized and enhanced, so to your point of what we can we do the position we have and we will continue to trade those sections to improve our overall ownership interest in sections where we have a more meaningful ownership interest. And at the end of the day we may consider monetizing some of those sections, if we just believe that we won’t be able to use them in a trade context. I think that even without thinking about the right hand side of the balance sheet, there is still lots of things we can do with the asset base to extract and enhance value.

Neal Dingmann

Great details. Thanks Bob. Thanks Jonny.

Jonny Jones

Thank you, Neal.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of John Aschenbeck from Seaport Global. Your line is open.

John Aschenbeck

Good morning and thanks for taking my question. On 2018’s plan – good morning Jonny, the plan to drill 20 wells this year and emerge and just looking at the recent efficiency gains that you guys have had on the drilling side which have been pretty considerable, it seems like you could drill a lot more than that if you stick with two rigs and those efficiencies stay in place, so if that wasn’t the case would you be inclined to I guess ratchet down the rig activity maybe go to one rig and stick with the current CapEx plan or could you potentially drill more wells?

Jonny Jones

Yes. So first of all the HBP strategy is not as efficient as the previous plan where we were drilling pads, because we are going to have to have a complete rig move between each well. So in spite of the fact that we are drilling very quickly, rig moves can take up to 10 to 12 days between wells depending on how far you are going. So that does spread the activity out a bit and make it a bit less efficient if you will. Just in terms of how much time there is between wells that’s not on capital to move the rigs, but it just takes time whereas last year when we are seeing the accelerated pace we were drilling wells very quickly and getting literally 24-hour rig moves because we got walking rigs were stepping over. So that’s sort of the beginning point on it. We are drilling a number of wells also that are in a deeper area of the play. If you think about our acreage position, it sort of shaped like a fee with the up-dip being the middle finger and the down-dip being the index finger if you will to see, yes, I guess I am right handed, but by going down dip and drilling the 5 or 6 wells I think that we have and what I would consider the down dip area of the play where you have seen a lot of results from Cimarex and others, where a lot of density trials are going. Those are simply deeper more expensive wells. So, that will cause the program to slow down in terms of the cadence of the wells. So, that’s really the answer there. We will have a situation where at some point during the year we will be HBPed and we will have to make a call on what we are going to do on that from that point forward, because we do not have capital right now planned to do anything in the Merge beyond that. We do have a small amount of capital set aside for a small amount of leasing. We are participating in a number of non-op wells. But as Bob was just saying to Neil, we have almost 200 opportunities to do trades in the non-op sections and some of those could turn into operated sections that we need HBP and some of those could turn in to simply liquidity that we go to used to buy other assets. I think the first three quarters of the year are pretty well baked if you want to think about it that way in terms of laser focus on getting the position HBPed, because a lot of the lease expirations have it happened in the second and the third quarter. Most of them will be done by then. We don’t have a lot of immediate lease expirations, but we have to drill the wells now, so, we don’t have to get ahead of it later, because we have got a large lease expiration in the beginning – at the beginning of the second quarter.

John Aschenbeck

That’s great color. A follow-up on the Woodford, a two-part question really. I guess once you do HBPed your acreage and you do move into a development mode if you will, should we expect that zone to be co-developed with the Meramec or would you stick with the Meramec for now when they come back to the Woodford at a later date? And then with that, how would you just characterize Woodford returns versus the Meramec? Clearly, the IPs are higher on the Meramec, but I also understand that Woodford declines are much shallower, so I was just curious how the relative economics compare between those two?

Jonny Jones

Yes, that is a great question. And let me set the stage kind of for what the industry is doing and then I will hand it over to Jeff to talk specifically about how we addressed that issue internally, because it’s a key question. What’s interesting is industry has a pretty equally distributed number of Woodford and Meramec wells in the play. And I would say that we are clearly the leader in the Meramec in terms of our results, how far we drilled, how many benches we have tested, because it geologically is a lot more complex and we sort of got on the front end of that. The Woodford has been considered homogeneous by most operators and they have not really spent a lot of time working on landing points, petrophysics all the words that Jeff likes to use. We have taken the approach of taking a very technical approach to the Woodford, because we think the size of the prize justifies it. And if you look at the industry that’s out there in the Woodford, there is something up, I mean, you go okay, that’s hard to me that’s a little bit more of a mystery, because there is some outsized results by certain operators in certain geographies both up and down dip from our position that make you scratch your head. And so you are right, we are seeing a lot higher IP rates in the Meramec, but the Woodford oil cuts and EURs are extremely encouraging. Jeff, how would you add to that in terms of our approach to how we are looking at this beyond the HBP aspect of what we have to?

Jeff Tanner

No, absolutely, Jonny and it is a great question and so far we have taken the approach that we have co-produced. We have completed wells back-to-back. We haven’t had a guiding principle so to speak of whether to complete the Meramec and the Woodford separately and we realized that there are the best practices in the Merge and overall in the Woodford are evolving as Jonny said. So, what do we know in the Woodford, what we know as Jonny said, the size of the prize is huge and what that means to a geologist is that or one place that we have calculated for the Woodford is over twice what it is for the Meramec. And so ultimately you are right we are not seeing the IP30s that we see in the Meramec, but we have very impressive EURs and for a shale play, the Woodford is about the lowest decline play in the lower 48. And so the matter of optimization that we addressed earlier, really optimization is synonymous with pushing up your recovery efficiency getting more of the oil in place out of the ground. And so what we view the Woodford on is ultimately has being high potential, very significant down-spacing potential. We are evolving our completion design. So far the Woodford has kind of quietly met our expectations and the rates of return are actually competitive with the Meramec, but they are very consistent. And so we feel like right now where the Woodford is, is that we are very much in the phase of cracking the technical code and we believe that, that’s going to fall very much into the completion flow-back, those types of best practices that will help us maximize the returns and the amount of oil we get out of a very significant in place resource.

John Aschenbeck

Alright, great. Appreciate the detail. That’s it for me. Thanks.

Jonny Jones

Thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

Jonny Jones

Thank you, operator and thanks everyone for joining today. In closing, I want to thank those of you who continue to have an interest in Jones Energy. Please feel free to reach out to Bob or Page if you have additional follow-up questions from today. I look forward to speaking to you very soon. Operator, you may bring the call to a close.

Thank you for listening to today's call and you may now disconnect.

