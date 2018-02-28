General Electric: The Ghost Of Crises Past

The heavy hits keep on coming for shareholders in General Electric (GE). Recent news has emerged that the giant conglomerate now intends to restate its earnings for the past two fiscal years, which sent investors fearing the worst. In addition, the business is looking to settle on what it believes will be forthcoming charges from the US Justice Department related to violations of federal law the business allegedly engaged in more than a decade ago. One of these developments is not the risk that the market initially stated, while the other is a legitimate worry that investors should be cognizant of.

Violations on top of lawsuits

In 2004, General Electric acquired a subprime mortgage originator called WMC for $500 million. Management hoped to capitalize on what was considered a low-risk business in a hot residential market. Soaring home prices, a robust economy, and low inflation made the prospect appealing, but the business’ success was short lived. In 2007, operations for WMC ceased as the bottom fell out of the mortgage space and home prices plummeted.

As you can see in the image above, through part of November 2008, WMC had become the fourth-worst subprime originator in the country (as measured by the number of foreclosures in the 10 worst metropolitan areas in the US). In all, for properties that had been underwritten between 2005 and 2007, 10,283 were foreclosed on. For many investors, it likely came as a relief when General Electric left this space, but as we found out recently with the company’s insurance and care policies, leftovers in the financial space can come back to bite.

In its latest annual report, General Electric discussed multiple lawsuits that have been filed against it over the years in relation to mortgage losses stemming from the actions of WMC. Deutsche Bank, for instance, has filed numerous suits against General Electric over the years related to WMC’s practices, alleging losses in one case of $1.80 billion from $4.30 billion in claims. TMI Trust Company incurred $425 million in losses from $800 million in claims. Other cases with claims of $4.559 billion have not discussed particular losses, and other cases involve hundreds of millions of dollars worth of alleged losses.

According to management, the US Department of Justice issued subpoenas to the company a couple of years ago, seeking information regarding the firm’s practices. In its annual report now, management believes that charges will be brought regarding alleged violations of the Financial Institution Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989. If the company can settle the suit under reasonable terms, that’s what appears likely based on management’s rhetoric, which can be seen in the image below.

Earnings are being restated

It’s rarely a good thing when a company ends up restating earnings. It generally means that something really wrong has happened. In General Electric’s case, however, the issue here isn’t material in my opinion. You see, the reason for the change is because management is adopting a new accounting standard, ASU 2014-09. The online document covering its details is 156 pages, so I will provide you with an abridged version based on what really applies to the conglomerate.

According to the new standard, it is the responsibility of companies like General Electric to identify contract performance obligations and to effectively change how the firm accounts for its revenue. One big change here is for the delivery of products from the perspective of when control transfers over to the customer and how that should affect sales. Management also must account for a difference in how contract modifications affect its financial results. Previously, the business would recognize a cumulative effect adjustment regarding the work, but that has been changed to a scenario where management must recognize the financial effect of the modification over the life of its contract with its customers. A more detailed discussion of these impacts can be seen in the image below.

As a result of these changes, management said that it believes 2016’s earnings will be reduced by $0.13 per share, or roughly $1.17 billion, while 2017’s will be reduced by $0.16 per share, or $1.39 billion. A non-cash charge to General Electric’s retained earnings also will be made to the 2016 fiscal year in the amount of $4.2 billion. Fortunately, none of this affects cash flow figures and, while the numbers themselves are material, the fact that the change looking back is tied to new accounting standards and management’s decision (when it had the choice not to) to look back for two years for the sake of creating consistency so shareholders have something to compare 2018 to. What’s more, because of the structure of the new standard, it appears to me as though financial results for firms affected will be more conservative moving forward.

This is, in my opinion, a net positive for shareholders and it’s disappointing that the market was initially fearful of the change. One source I found echoed my point of view, namely that this shift was done with good intentions by management, not because the firm had done anything illegal. Even so, at a time when confusion and fear surrounding the company is sky high, anything shy of stellar news is bound to be approached with caution.

A shake-up with the board

Last but not least, we had some news from management regarding the company’s board of directors. In order to slim down, management had previously committed to reducing the number of members on its board from 18 to 12. As part of this, eight directors have decided to not stand for reelection, while the remaining nine will. The number not standing for reelection is larger than it needs to be, though, because management intends to bring on three new board members on top of the nine seeking reelection. They are H. Lawrence Culp Jr., Thomas Worton, and Leslie Seidman.

In addition to the board changing, management made an announcement a few days earlier stating that the firm will have a new Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, Michael Holston, in April of this year. Previously, he was employed as an Executive Vice President and General Counsel with Merck & Co (MRK).

Investors anticipated the board shrinking, but to see more members quit, plus to see a new General Counsel at such a volatile and uncertain time, can be perceived as yet another negative for the business. The image of rats leaping from a sinking ship can come to mind. That said, this item by itself is not proof of wrongdoing by General Electric.

Takeaway

A lot of things are changing at General Electric and market participants aren’t quite sure how to handle it all. The restatement, while perhaps most feared by investors initially, appears innocuous when you consider the nature of it, so investors would be wise not to focus on iT. One legitimate concern, though, is the Justice Department call by management, which means that charges will almost certainly come about unless a settlement can be reached. Either way, the end result will cost shareholders, and a win of any kind by the government can make it more difficult for General Electric to fend off its numerous WMC-related lawsuits. The exodus of the extra board members, combined with the new General Counsel, is sure to stoke fears because of the timing as well.